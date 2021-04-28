Nut (fastener) Market Overview, Suppliers, Sales Volume, Market Dynamics and Forecast to 2027 | Würth, KAMAX, Acument

“

The report titled Global Nut (fastener) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Nut (fastener) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Nut (fastener) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Nut (fastener) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Nut (fastener) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Nut (fastener) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Nut (fastener) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Nut (fastener) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Nut (fastener) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Nut (fastener) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Nut (fastener) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Nut (fastener) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Würth, KAMAX, Acument, Stanley, LISI Group, Araymond, Marmon, Infasco, Gem-Year, Nucor Fastener, Arconic (Alcoa), CISER, Sundram Fasteners, TR Fastenings, Karamtara, Cooper & Turner, Tianbao Fastener, ATF, Ganter, Nitto Seiko, Oglaend System, XINXING FASTENERS, Penn Engineering, AFI Industries

Market Segmentation by Product: Stainless Steel

Alloy Steel

Carbon Steel



Market Segmentation by Application: Atomotive

Machinery

Construction

MRO

Other



The Nut (fastener) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Nut (fastener) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Nut (fastener) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Nut (fastener) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Nut (fastener) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Nut (fastener) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Nut (fastener) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Nut (fastener) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Nut (fastener) Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Nut (fastener) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Stainless Steel

1.2.3 Alloy Steel

1.2.4 Carbon Steel

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Nut (fastener) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Atomotive

1.3.3 Machinery

1.3.4 Construction

1.3.5 MRO

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Nut (fastener) Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Nut (fastener) Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Nut (fastener) Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Nut (fastener) Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Nut (fastener) Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.36 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Nut (fastener) Industry Trends

2.4.2 Nut (fastener) Market Drivers

2.4.3 Nut (fastener) Market Challenges

2.4.4 Nut (fastener) Market Restraints

3 Global Nut (fastener) Sales

3.1 Global Nut (fastener) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Nut (fastener) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Nut (fastener) Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Nut (fastener) Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Nut (fastener) Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Nut (fastener) Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Nut (fastener) Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Nut (fastener) Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Nut (fastener) Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Nut (fastener) Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Nut (fastener) Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Nut (fastener) Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Nut (fastener) Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Nut (fastener) Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Nut (fastener) Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Nut (fastener) Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Nut (fastener) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Nut (fastener) Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Nut (fastener) Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Nut (fastener) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Nut (fastener) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Nut (fastener) Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Nut (fastener) Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Nut (fastener) Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Nut (fastener) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Nut (fastener) Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Nut (fastener) Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Nut (fastener) Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Nut (fastener) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Nut (fastener) Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Nut (fastener) Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Nut (fastener) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Nut (fastener) Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Nut (fastener) Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Nut (fastener) Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Nut (fastener) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Nut (fastener) Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Nut (fastener) Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Nut (fastener) Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Nut (fastener) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Nut (fastener) Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Nut (fastener) Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Nut (fastener) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Nut (fastener) Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Nut (fastener) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Nut (fastener) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Nut (fastener) Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Nut (fastener) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Nut (fastener) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Nut (fastener) Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Nut (fastener) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Nut (fastener) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Nut (fastener) Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Nut (fastener) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Nut (fastener) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Nut (fastener) Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Nut (fastener) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Nut (fastener) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Nut (fastener) Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Nut (fastener) Sales by Type (2016-2028)

8.2.2 Europe Nut (fastener) Revenue by Type (2016-2028)

8.3 Europe Nut (fastener) Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Nut (fastener) Sales by Application (2016-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Nut (fastener) Revenue by Application (2016-2028)

8.4 Europe Nut (fastener) Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Nut (fastener) Sales by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.2 Europe Nut (fastener) Revenue by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Nut (fastener) Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Nut (fastener) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Nut (fastener) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Nut (fastener) Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Nut (fastener) Sales by Type (2016-2029)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Nut (fastener) Revenue by Type (2016-2029)

9.3 Asia Pacific Nut (fastener) Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Nut (fastener) Sales by Application (2016-2029)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Nut (fastener) Revenue by Application (2016-2029)

9.4 Asia Pacific Nut (fastener) Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Nut (fastener) Sales by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Nut (fastener) Revenue by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Nut (fastener) Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Nut (fastener) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Nut (fastener) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Nut (fastener) Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Nut (fastener) Sales by Type (2016-20210)

10.2.2 Latin America Nut (fastener) Revenue by Type (2016-20210)

10.3 Latin America Nut (fastener) Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Nut (fastener) Sales by Application (2016-20210)

10.3.2 Latin America Nut (fastener) Revenue by Application (2016-20210)

10.4 Latin America Nut (fastener) Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Nut (fastener) Sales by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.2 Latin America Nut (fastener) Revenue by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Nut (fastener) Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Nut (fastener) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Nut (fastener) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Nut (fastener) Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Nut (fastener) Sales by Type (2016-20211)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Nut (fastener) Revenue by Type (2016-20211)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Nut (fastener) Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Nut (fastener) Sales by Application (2016-20211)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Nut (fastener) Revenue by Application (2016-20211)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Nut (fastener) Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Nut (fastener) Sales by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Nut (fastener) Revenue by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Würth

12.1.1 Würth Corporation Information

12.1.2 Würth Overview

12.1.3 Würth Nut (fastener) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Würth Nut (fastener) Products and Services

12.1.5 Würth Nut (fastener) SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Würth Recent Developments

12.2 KAMAX

12.2.1 KAMAX Corporation Information

12.2.2 KAMAX Overview

12.2.3 KAMAX Nut (fastener) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 KAMAX Nut (fastener) Products and Services

12.2.5 KAMAX Nut (fastener) SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 KAMAX Recent Developments

12.3 Acument

12.3.1 Acument Corporation Information

12.3.2 Acument Overview

12.3.3 Acument Nut (fastener) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Acument Nut (fastener) Products and Services

12.3.5 Acument Nut (fastener) SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Acument Recent Developments

12.4 Stanley

12.4.1 Stanley Corporation Information

12.4.2 Stanley Overview

12.4.3 Stanley Nut (fastener) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Stanley Nut (fastener) Products and Services

12.4.5 Stanley Nut (fastener) SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Stanley Recent Developments

12.5 LISI Group

12.5.1 LISI Group Corporation Information

12.5.2 LISI Group Overview

12.5.3 LISI Group Nut (fastener) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 LISI Group Nut (fastener) Products and Services

12.5.5 LISI Group Nut (fastener) SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 LISI Group Recent Developments

12.6 Araymond

12.6.1 Araymond Corporation Information

12.6.2 Araymond Overview

12.6.3 Araymond Nut (fastener) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Araymond Nut (fastener) Products and Services

12.6.5 Araymond Nut (fastener) SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Araymond Recent Developments

12.7 Marmon

12.7.1 Marmon Corporation Information

12.7.2 Marmon Overview

12.7.3 Marmon Nut (fastener) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Marmon Nut (fastener) Products and Services

12.7.5 Marmon Nut (fastener) SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Marmon Recent Developments

12.8 Infasco

12.8.1 Infasco Corporation Information

12.8.2 Infasco Overview

12.8.3 Infasco Nut (fastener) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Infasco Nut (fastener) Products and Services

12.8.5 Infasco Nut (fastener) SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Infasco Recent Developments

12.9 Gem-Year

12.9.1 Gem-Year Corporation Information

12.9.2 Gem-Year Overview

12.9.3 Gem-Year Nut (fastener) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Gem-Year Nut (fastener) Products and Services

12.9.5 Gem-Year Nut (fastener) SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Gem-Year Recent Developments

12.10 Nucor Fastener

12.10.1 Nucor Fastener Corporation Information

12.10.2 Nucor Fastener Overview

12.10.3 Nucor Fastener Nut (fastener) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Nucor Fastener Nut (fastener) Products and Services

12.10.5 Nucor Fastener Nut (fastener) SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Nucor Fastener Recent Developments

12.11 Arconic (Alcoa)

12.11.1 Arconic (Alcoa) Corporation Information

12.11.2 Arconic (Alcoa) Overview

12.11.3 Arconic (Alcoa) Nut (fastener) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Arconic (Alcoa) Nut (fastener) Products and Services

12.11.5 Arconic (Alcoa) Recent Developments

12.12 CISER

12.12.1 CISER Corporation Information

12.12.2 CISER Overview

12.12.3 CISER Nut (fastener) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 CISER Nut (fastener) Products and Services

12.12.5 CISER Recent Developments

12.13 Sundram Fasteners

12.13.1 Sundram Fasteners Corporation Information

12.13.2 Sundram Fasteners Overview

12.13.3 Sundram Fasteners Nut (fastener) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Sundram Fasteners Nut (fastener) Products and Services

12.13.5 Sundram Fasteners Recent Developments

12.14 TR Fastenings

12.14.1 TR Fastenings Corporation Information

12.14.2 TR Fastenings Overview

12.14.3 TR Fastenings Nut (fastener) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 TR Fastenings Nut (fastener) Products and Services

12.14.5 TR Fastenings Recent Developments

12.15 Karamtara

12.15.1 Karamtara Corporation Information

12.15.2 Karamtara Overview

12.15.3 Karamtara Nut (fastener) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Karamtara Nut (fastener) Products and Services

12.15.5 Karamtara Recent Developments

12.16 Cooper & Turner

12.16.1 Cooper & Turner Corporation Information

12.16.2 Cooper & Turner Overview

12.16.3 Cooper & Turner Nut (fastener) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Cooper & Turner Nut (fastener) Products and Services

12.16.5 Cooper & Turner Recent Developments

12.17 Tianbao Fastener

12.17.1 Tianbao Fastener Corporation Information

12.17.2 Tianbao Fastener Overview

12.17.3 Tianbao Fastener Nut (fastener) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Tianbao Fastener Nut (fastener) Products and Services

12.17.5 Tianbao Fastener Recent Developments

12.18 ATF

12.18.1 ATF Corporation Information

12.18.2 ATF Overview

12.18.3 ATF Nut (fastener) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 ATF Nut (fastener) Products and Services

12.18.5 ATF Recent Developments

12.19 Ganter

12.19.1 Ganter Corporation Information

12.19.2 Ganter Overview

12.19.3 Ganter Nut (fastener) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Ganter Nut (fastener) Products and Services

12.19.5 Ganter Recent Developments

12.20 Nitto Seiko

12.20.1 Nitto Seiko Corporation Information

12.20.2 Nitto Seiko Overview

12.20.3 Nitto Seiko Nut (fastener) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Nitto Seiko Nut (fastener) Products and Services

12.20.5 Nitto Seiko Recent Developments

12.21 Oglaend System

12.21.1 Oglaend System Corporation Information

12.21.2 Oglaend System Overview

12.21.3 Oglaend System Nut (fastener) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Oglaend System Nut (fastener) Products and Services

12.21.5 Oglaend System Recent Developments

12.22 XINXING FASTENERS

12.22.1 XINXING FASTENERS Corporation Information

12.22.2 XINXING FASTENERS Overview

12.22.3 XINXING FASTENERS Nut (fastener) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 XINXING FASTENERS Nut (fastener) Products and Services

12.22.5 XINXING FASTENERS Recent Developments

12.23 Penn Engineering

12.23.1 Penn Engineering Corporation Information

12.23.2 Penn Engineering Overview

12.23.3 Penn Engineering Nut (fastener) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.23.4 Penn Engineering Nut (fastener) Products and Services

12.23.5 Penn Engineering Recent Developments

12.24 AFI Industries

12.24.1 AFI Industries Corporation Information

12.24.2 AFI Industries Overview

12.24.3 AFI Industries Nut (fastener) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.24.4 AFI Industries Nut (fastener) Products and Services

12.24.5 AFI Industries Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Nut (fastener) Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Nut (fastener) Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Nut (fastener) Production Mode & Process

13.4 Nut (fastener) Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Nut (fastener) Sales Channels

13.4.2 Nut (fastener) Distributors

13.5 Nut (fastener) Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”