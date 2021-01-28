NTC Thermistor Cables Market Growth And Share Analysis By 2027TDK, TE Connectivity, Littelfuse

An NTC Thermistor is a ceramic semiconductor made with various metal oxides. Their electrical resistance decreases with increasing temperature. A typical temperature range for existing ceramic negative temperature coefficient (NTC) thermistors is -80 degrees C to +300 degrees C. This resistance is processed by an electronic circuit to provide temperature measurement. The thermistor itself does not provide any control over heating elements, relays, etc. The thermistor is strictly a sensor and any electrical control would need to be implemented by the circuit utilizing the thermistor. Vishay was the global greatest company in NTC Thermistor Cables industry, with the revenue market Share of 28% in 2018, followed by TDK, TE Connectivity, Littelfuse, Ametherm, EI Sensor Technologies, AMWEI, SEMITEC Corporation, Sensor Scientific, Shenzhen Minchuang Electronic.
Market Analysis and Insights:
Global NTC Thermistor Cables Market The global NTC Thermistor Cables market size is projected to reach US$ 336.3 million by 2026, from US$ 258.3 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2021-2026.
Global NTC Thermistor Cables Scope and Segment NTC Thermistor Cables market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global NTC Thermistor Cables market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Vishay, TDK, TE Connectivity, Littelfuse, Ametherm, EI Sensor Technologies, AMWEI, SEMITEC Corporation, Sensor Scientific, Shenzhen Minchuang Electronic
NTC Thermistor Cables Breakdown Data by Type
Clip-On Probes, Ring Lugs, Flag Terminals, Hex Head, Clip-On Probes had the biggest market share of 48% in 2018.
NTC Thermistor Cables Breakdown Data by Application
Consumer Electronics, Medical Instruments, Automotive, Home Appliance, Industrial Equipment, Aerospace & Defense, Others, Consumer Electronics is the greatest segment of NTC Thermistor Cables application, with a share of 30% in 2018. Regional and Country-level Analysis The NTC Thermistor Cables market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the NTC Thermistor Cables market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and NTC Thermistor Cables Market Share Analysis
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage 1.1 NTC Thermistor Cables Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global NTC Thermistor Cables Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Clip-On Probes
1.2.3 Ring Lugs
1.2.4 Flag Terminals
1.2.5 Hex Head 1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global NTC Thermistor Cables Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Consumer Electronics
1.3.3 Medical Instruments
1.3.4 Automotive
1.3.5 Home Appliance
1.3.6 Industrial Equipment
1.3.7 Aerospace & Defense
1.3.8 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global NTC Thermistor Cables Production 2.1 Global NTC Thermistor Cables Production Capacity (2016-2027) 2.2 Global NTC Thermistor Cables Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.3 Global NTC Thermistor Cables Production by Region
2.3.1 Global NTC Thermistor Cables Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global NTC Thermistor Cables Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027) 2.4 North America 2.5 Europe 2.6 China 2.7 Japan 2.8 South Korea 3 Global NTC Thermistor Cables Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 3.1 Global NTC Thermistor Cables Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.2 Global NTC Thermistor Cables Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.3 Global NTC Thermistor Cables Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3.4 Global Top NTC Thermistor Cables Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top NTC Thermistor Cables Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top NTC Thermistor Cables Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 3.5 Global Top NTC Thermistor Cables Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top NTC Thermistor Cables Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top NTC Thermistor Cables Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 3.6 North America 3.7 Europe 3.8 Asia-Pacific 3.9 Latin America 3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures 4.1 Global NTC Thermistor Cables Supply by Manufacturers
4.1.1 Global Top NTC Thermistor Cables Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)
4.1.2 Global Top NTC Thermistor Cables Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021) 4.2 Global NTC Thermistor Cables Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top NTC Thermistor Cables Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top NTC Thermistor Cables Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by NTC Thermistor Cables Sales in 2020 4.3 Global NTC Thermistor Cables Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top NTC Thermistor Cables Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top NTC Thermistor Cables Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by NTC Thermistor Cables Revenue in 2020 4.4 Global NTC Thermistor Cables Sales Price by Manufacturers 4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global NTC Thermistor Cables Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global NTC Thermistor Cables Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type 5.1 Global NTC Thermistor Cables Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global NTC Thermistor Cables Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global NTC Thermistor Cables Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global NTC Thermistor Cables Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.2 Global NTC Thermistor Cables Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global NTC Thermistor Cables Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global NTC Thermistor Cables Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global NTC Thermistor Cables Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.3 Global NTC Thermistor Cables Price by Type
5.3.1 Global NTC Thermistor Cables Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global NTC Thermistor Cables Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application 6.1 Global NTC Thermistor Cables Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global NTC Thermistor Cables Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global NTC Thermistor Cables Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global NTC Thermistor Cables Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.2 Global NTC Thermistor Cables Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global NTC Thermistor Cables Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global NTC Thermistor Cables Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global NTC Thermistor Cables Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Global NTC Thermistor Cables Price by Application
6.3.1 Global NTC Thermistor Cables Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global NTC Thermistor Cables Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America 7.1 North America NTC Thermistor Cables Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America NTC Thermistor Cables Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 North America NTC Thermistor Cables Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 7.2 North America NTC Thermistor Cables Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America NTC Thermistor Cables Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America NTC Thermistor Cables Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 7.3 North America NTC Thermistor Cables Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America NTC Thermistor Cables Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America NTC Thermistor Cables Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 U.S.
7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe NTC Thermistor Cables Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe NTC Thermistor Cables Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Europe NTC Thermistor Cables Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 8.2 Europe NTC Thermistor Cables Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe NTC Thermistor Cables Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe NTC Thermistor Cables Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 8.3 Europe NTC Thermistor Cables Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe NTC Thermistor Cables Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe NTC Thermistor Cables Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific NTC Thermistor Cables Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific NTC Thermistor Cables Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific NTC Thermistor Cables Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 9.2 Asia Pacific NTC Thermistor Cables Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific NTC Thermistor Cables Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific NTC Thermistor Cables Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 9.3 Asia Pacific NTC Thermistor Cables Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific NTC Thermistor Cables Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific NTC Thermistor Cables Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
9.3.12 Philippines 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America NTC Thermistor Cables Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America NTC Thermistor Cables Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Latin America NTC Thermistor Cables Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 10.2 Latin America NTC Thermistor Cables Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America NTC Thermistor Cables Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America NTC Thermistor Cables Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 10.3 Latin America NTC Thermistor Cables Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America NTC Thermistor Cables Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America NTC Thermistor Cables Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa NTC Thermistor Cables Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa NTC Thermistor Cables Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa NTC Thermistor Cables Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 11.2 Middle East and Africa NTC Thermistor Cables Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa NTC Thermistor Cables Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa NTC Thermistor Cables Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 11.3 Middle East and Africa NTC Thermistor Cables Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa NTC Thermistor Cables Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa NTC Thermistor Cables Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 U.A.E 12 Corporate Profiles 12.1 Vishay
12.1.1 Vishay Corporation Information
12.1.2 Vishay Overview
12.1.3 Vishay NTC Thermistor Cables Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Vishay NTC Thermistor Cables Product Description
12.1.5 Vishay Related Developments 12.2 TDK
12.2.1 TDK Corporation Information
12.2.2 TDK Overview
12.2.3 TDK NTC Thermistor Cables Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 TDK NTC Thermistor Cables Product Description
12.2.5 TDK Related Developments 12.3 TE Connectivity
12.3.1 TE Connectivity Corporation Information
12.3.2 TE Connectivity Overview
12.3.3 TE Connectivity NTC Thermistor Cables Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 TE Connectivity NTC Thermistor Cables Product Description
12.3.5 TE Connectivity Related Developments 12.4 Littelfuse
12.4.1 Littelfuse Corporation Information
12.4.2 Littelfuse Overview
12.4.3 Littelfuse NTC Thermistor Cables Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Littelfuse NTC Thermistor Cables Product Description
12.4.5 Littelfuse Related Developments 12.5 Ametherm
12.5.1 Ametherm Corporation Information
12.5.2 Ametherm Overview
12.5.3 Ametherm NTC Thermistor Cables Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Ametherm NTC Thermistor Cables Product Description
12.5.5 Ametherm Related Developments 12.6 EI Sensor Technologies
12.6.1 EI Sensor Technologies Corporation Information
12.6.2 EI Sensor Technologies Overview
12.6.3 EI Sensor Technologies NTC Thermistor Cables Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 EI Sensor Technologies NTC Thermistor Cables Product Description
12.6.5 EI Sensor Technologies Related Developments 12.7 AMWEI
12.7.1 AMWEI Corporation Information
12.7.2 AMWEI Overview
12.7.3 AMWEI NTC Thermistor Cables Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 AMWEI NTC Thermistor Cables Product Description
12.7.5 AMWEI Related Developments 12.8 SEMITEC Corporation
12.8.1 SEMITEC Corporation Corporation Information
12.8.2 SEMITEC Corporation Overview
12.8.3 SEMITEC Corporation NTC Thermistor Cables Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 SEMITEC Corporation NTC Thermistor Cables Product Description
12.8.5 SEMITEC Corporation Related Developments 12.9 Sensor Scientific
12.9.1 Sensor Scientific Corporation Information
12.9.2 Sensor Scientific Overview
12.9.3 Sensor Scientific NTC Thermistor Cables Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Sensor Scientific NTC Thermistor Cables Product Description
12.9.5 Sensor Scientific Related Developments 12.10 Shenzhen Minchuang Electronic
12.10.1 Shenzhen Minchuang Electronic Corporation Information
12.10.2 Shenzhen Minchuang Electronic Overview
12.10.3 Shenzhen Minchuang Electronic NTC Thermistor Cables Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Shenzhen Minchuang Electronic NTC Thermistor Cables Product Description
12.10.5 Shenzhen Minchuang Electronic Related Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 13.1 NTC Thermistor Cables Industry Chain Analysis 13.2 NTC Thermistor Cables Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 13.3 NTC Thermistor Cables Production Mode & Process 13.4 NTC Thermistor Cables Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 NTC Thermistor Cables Sales Channels
13.4.2 NTC Thermistor Cables Distributors 13.5 NTC Thermistor Cables Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 14.1 NTC Thermistor Cables Industry Trends 14.2 NTC Thermistor Cables Market Drivers 14.3 NTC Thermistor Cables Market Challenges 14.4 NTC Thermistor Cables Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global NTC Thermistor Cables Study 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details
