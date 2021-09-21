Nonwovens for Filtration Market Trend, Future Demand, Analysis by Top Leading Player and Forecast Till 2027 | Freudenberg, Kimberly-Clark, Ahlstrom-MunksjöAhlstrom

“

The report titled Global Nonwovens for Filtration Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Nonwovens for Filtration market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Nonwovens for Filtration market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Nonwovens for Filtration market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Nonwovens for Filtration market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Nonwovens for Filtration report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Nonwovens for Filtration report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Nonwovens for Filtration market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Nonwovens for Filtration market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Nonwovens for Filtration market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Nonwovens for Filtration market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Nonwovens for Filtration market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Freudenberg, Kimberly-Clark, Ahlstrom-MunksjöAhlstrom, Glatfelter, Lydall, Sandler, 3m, Fibertex Nonwovens, Mogul, Neenah, SWM, K.J. Filtration Technologies, TWE, Xinlong Holdings

Market Segmentation by Product:

Airlaid

Wetlaid

Spunlaid

Meltblown

Needlepunching

Hydro-entanglement

Thermobonded



Market Segmentation by Application:

Chemical

Transportation

Water Treatment

HAVC

Healthcare

Others



The Nonwovens for Filtration Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Nonwovens for Filtration market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Nonwovens for Filtration market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Nonwovens for Filtration market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Nonwovens for Filtration industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Nonwovens for Filtration market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Nonwovens for Filtration market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Nonwovens for Filtration market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Nonwovens for Filtration Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Nonwovens for Filtration Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Airlaid

1.2.3 Wetlaid

1.2.4 Spunlaid

1.2.5 Meltblown

1.2.6 Needlepunching

1.2.7 Hydro-entanglement

1.2.8 Thermobonded

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Nonwovens for Filtration Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Chemical

1.3.3 Transportation

1.3.4 Water Treatment

1.3.5 HAVC

1.3.6 Healthcare

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Nonwovens for Filtration Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Nonwovens for Filtration Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Nonwovens for Filtration Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Nonwovens for Filtration, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Nonwovens for Filtration Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Nonwovens for Filtration Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Nonwovens for Filtration Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Nonwovens for Filtration Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Nonwovens for Filtration Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Nonwovens for Filtration Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Nonwovens for Filtration Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Nonwovens for Filtration Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Nonwovens for Filtration Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Nonwovens for Filtration Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Nonwovens for Filtration Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Nonwovens for Filtration Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Nonwovens for Filtration Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Nonwovens for Filtration Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Nonwovens for Filtration Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Nonwovens for Filtration Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Nonwovens for Filtration Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Nonwovens for Filtration Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Nonwovens for Filtration Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Nonwovens for Filtration Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Nonwovens for Filtration Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Nonwovens for Filtration Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Nonwovens for Filtration Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Nonwovens for Filtration Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Nonwovens for Filtration Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Nonwovens for Filtration Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Nonwovens for Filtration Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Nonwovens for Filtration Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Nonwovens for Filtration Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Nonwovens for Filtration Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Nonwovens for Filtration Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Nonwovens for Filtration Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Nonwovens for Filtration Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Nonwovens for Filtration Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Nonwovens for Filtration Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Nonwovens for Filtration Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Nonwovens for Filtration Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Nonwovens for Filtration Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Nonwovens for Filtration Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 Japan Nonwovens for Filtration Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 Japan Nonwovens for Filtration Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 Japan Nonwovens for Filtration Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 Japan Nonwovens for Filtration Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Nonwovens for Filtration Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Japan Top Nonwovens for Filtration Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 Japan Nonwovens for Filtration Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 Japan Nonwovens for Filtration Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Japan Nonwovens for Filtration Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 Japan Nonwovens for Filtration Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 Japan Nonwovens for Filtration Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 Japan Nonwovens for Filtration Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 Japan Nonwovens for Filtration Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 Japan Nonwovens for Filtration Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 Japan Nonwovens for Filtration Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 Japan Nonwovens for Filtration Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 Japan Nonwovens for Filtration Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 Japan Nonwovens for Filtration Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 Japan Nonwovens for Filtration Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 Japan Nonwovens for Filtration Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 Japan Nonwovens for Filtration Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 Japan Nonwovens for Filtration Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Nonwovens for Filtration Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Nonwovens for Filtration Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Nonwovens for Filtration Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Nonwovens for Filtration Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Nonwovens for Filtration Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Nonwovens for Filtration Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Nonwovens for Filtration Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Nonwovens for Filtration Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Nonwovens for Filtration Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Nonwovens for Filtration Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Nonwovens for Filtration Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Nonwovens for Filtration Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Nonwovens for Filtration Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Nonwovens for Filtration Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Nonwovens for Filtration Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Nonwovens for Filtration Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Nonwovens for Filtration Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Nonwovens for Filtration Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Nonwovens for Filtration Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Nonwovens for Filtration Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Freudenberg

12.1.1 Freudenberg Corporation Information

12.1.2 Freudenberg Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Freudenberg Nonwovens for Filtration Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Freudenberg Nonwovens for Filtration Products Offered

12.1.5 Freudenberg Recent Development

12.2 Kimberly-Clark

12.2.1 Kimberly-Clark Corporation Information

12.2.2 Kimberly-Clark Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Kimberly-Clark Nonwovens for Filtration Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Kimberly-Clark Nonwovens for Filtration Products Offered

12.2.5 Kimberly-Clark Recent Development

12.3 Ahlstrom-MunksjöAhlstrom

12.3.1 Ahlstrom-MunksjöAhlstrom Corporation Information

12.3.2 Ahlstrom-MunksjöAhlstrom Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Ahlstrom-MunksjöAhlstrom Nonwovens for Filtration Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Ahlstrom-MunksjöAhlstrom Nonwovens for Filtration Products Offered

12.3.5 Ahlstrom-MunksjöAhlstrom Recent Development

12.4 Glatfelter

12.4.1 Glatfelter Corporation Information

12.4.2 Glatfelter Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Glatfelter Nonwovens for Filtration Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Glatfelter Nonwovens for Filtration Products Offered

12.4.5 Glatfelter Recent Development

12.5 Lydall

12.5.1 Lydall Corporation Information

12.5.2 Lydall Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Lydall Nonwovens for Filtration Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Lydall Nonwovens for Filtration Products Offered

12.5.5 Lydall Recent Development

12.6 Sandler

12.6.1 Sandler Corporation Information

12.6.2 Sandler Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Sandler Nonwovens for Filtration Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Sandler Nonwovens for Filtration Products Offered

12.6.5 Sandler Recent Development

12.7 3m

12.7.1 3m Corporation Information

12.7.2 3m Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 3m Nonwovens for Filtration Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 3m Nonwovens for Filtration Products Offered

12.7.5 3m Recent Development

12.8 Fibertex Nonwovens

12.8.1 Fibertex Nonwovens Corporation Information

12.8.2 Fibertex Nonwovens Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Fibertex Nonwovens Nonwovens for Filtration Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Fibertex Nonwovens Nonwovens for Filtration Products Offered

12.8.5 Fibertex Nonwovens Recent Development

12.9 Mogul

12.9.1 Mogul Corporation Information

12.9.2 Mogul Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Mogul Nonwovens for Filtration Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Mogul Nonwovens for Filtration Products Offered

12.9.5 Mogul Recent Development

12.10 Neenah

12.10.1 Neenah Corporation Information

12.10.2 Neenah Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Neenah Nonwovens for Filtration Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Neenah Nonwovens for Filtration Products Offered

12.10.5 Neenah Recent Development

12.12 K.J. Filtration Technologies

12.12.1 K.J. Filtration Technologies Corporation Information

12.12.2 K.J. Filtration Technologies Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 K.J. Filtration Technologies Nonwovens for Filtration Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 K.J. Filtration Technologies Products Offered

12.12.5 K.J. Filtration Technologies Recent Development

12.13 TWE

12.13.1 TWE Corporation Information

12.13.2 TWE Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 TWE Nonwovens for Filtration Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 TWE Products Offered

12.13.5 TWE Recent Development

12.14 Xinlong Holdings

12.14.1 Xinlong Holdings Corporation Information

12.14.2 Xinlong Holdings Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Xinlong Holdings Nonwovens for Filtration Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Xinlong Holdings Products Offered

12.14.5 Xinlong Holdings Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Nonwovens for Filtration Industry Trends

13.2 Nonwovens for Filtration Market Drivers

13.3 Nonwovens for Filtration Market Challenges

13.4 Nonwovens for Filtration Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Nonwovens for Filtration Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

