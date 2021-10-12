Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Market Growth, Top Major Manufacture, and Overviews Forecast 2021–2027 | Cardinal Health, Berry Plastics, 3M

“

The report titled Global Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Cardinal Health, Berry Plastics, 3M, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Halyard Health, Hartmann, Ahlstrom, Kimberly-Clark, Toray, Hogy Medical, Advanced Fabrics (SAAF), Winner Medical, CHTC Jiahua Nonwoven, JOFO, Xinlong Nonwoven, Dongyang Laichi Technology, Beautiful Nonwoven

Market Segmentation by Product:

SMS Nonwoven

SMMS Nonwoven

SMMMS Nonwoven

Other



Market Segmentation by Application:

Surgical Gown

Isolation Gown

Others



The Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing market?

Table of Contents:

1 Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Market Overview

1.1 Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Product Scope

1.2 Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 SMS Nonwoven

1.2.3 SMMS Nonwoven

1.2.4 SMMMS Nonwoven

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Surgical Gown

1.3.3 Isolation Gown

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

3 Global Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing as of 2020)

3.4 Global Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

7 Europe Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 143 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 143 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

8 China Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 162 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 162 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

9 Japan Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Aug. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Aug. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

10 Southeast Asia Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia MT Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia MT Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

11 India Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Business

12.1 Cardinal Health

12.1.1 Cardinal Health Corporation Information

12.1.2 Cardinal Health Business Overview

12.1.3 Cardinal Health Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Cardinal Health Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Products Offered

12.1.5 Cardinal Health Recent Development

12.2 Berry Plastics

12.2.1 Berry Plastics Corporation Information

12.2.2 Berry Plastics Business Overview

12.2.3 Berry Plastics Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Berry Plastics Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Products Offered

12.2.5 Berry Plastics Recent Development

12.3 3M

12.3.1 3M Corporation Information

12.3.2 3M Business Overview

12.3.3 3M Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 3M Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Products Offered

12.3.5 3M Recent Development

12.4 Molnlycke Health Care AB

12.4.1 Molnlycke Health Care AB Corporation Information

12.4.2 Molnlycke Health Care AB Business Overview

12.4.3 Molnlycke Health Care AB Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Molnlycke Health Care AB Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Products Offered

12.4.5 Molnlycke Health Care AB Recent Development

12.5 Halyard Health

12.5.1 Halyard Health Corporation Information

12.5.2 Halyard Health Business Overview

12.5.3 Halyard Health Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Halyard Health Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Products Offered

12.5.5 Halyard Health Recent Development

12.6 Hartmann

12.6.1 Hartmann Corporation Information

12.6.2 Hartmann Business Overview

12.6.3 Hartmann Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Hartmann Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Products Offered

12.6.5 Hartmann Recent Development

12.7 Ahlstrom

12.7.1 Ahlstrom Corporation Information

12.7.2 Ahlstrom Business Overview

12.7.3 Ahlstrom Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Ahlstrom Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Products Offered

12.7.5 Ahlstrom Recent Development

12.8 Kimberly-Clark

12.8.1 Kimberly-Clark Corporation Information

12.8.2 Kimberly-Clark Business Overview

12.8.3 Kimberly-Clark Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Kimberly-Clark Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Products Offered

12.8.5 Kimberly-Clark Recent Development

12.9 Toray

12.9.1 Toray Corporation Information

12.9.2 Toray Business Overview

12.9.3 Toray Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Toray Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Products Offered

12.9.5 Toray Recent Development

12.10 Hogy Medical

12.10.1 Hogy Medical Corporation Information

12.10.2 Hogy Medical Business Overview

12.10.3 Hogy Medical Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Hogy Medical Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Products Offered

12.10.5 Hogy Medical Recent Development

12.11 Advanced Fabrics (SAAF)

12.11.1 Advanced Fabrics (SAAF) Corporation Information

12.11.2 Advanced Fabrics (SAAF) Business Overview

12.11.3 Advanced Fabrics (SAAF) Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Advanced Fabrics (SAAF) Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Products Offered

12.11.5 Advanced Fabrics (SAAF) Recent Development

12.12 Winner Medical

12.12.1 Winner Medical Corporation Information

12.12.2 Winner Medical Business Overview

12.12.3 Winner Medical Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Winner Medical Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Products Offered

12.12.5 Winner Medical Recent Development

12.13 CHTC Jiahua Nonwoven

12.13.1 CHTC Jiahua Nonwoven Corporation Information

12.13.2 CHTC Jiahua Nonwoven Business Overview

12.13.3 CHTC Jiahua Nonwoven Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 CHTC Jiahua Nonwoven Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Products Offered

12.13.5 CHTC Jiahua Nonwoven Recent Development

12.14 JOFO

12.14.1 JOFO Corporation Information

12.14.2 JOFO Business Overview

12.14.3 JOFO Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 JOFO Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Products Offered

12.14.5 JOFO Recent Development

12.15 Xinlong Nonwoven

12.15.1 Xinlong Nonwoven Corporation Information

12.15.2 Xinlong Nonwoven Business Overview

12.15.3 Xinlong Nonwoven Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Xinlong Nonwoven Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Products Offered

12.15.5 Xinlong Nonwoven Recent Development

12.16 Dongyang Laichi Technology

12.16.1 Dongyang Laichi Technology Corporation Information

12.16.2 Dongyang Laichi Technology Business Overview

12.16.3 Dongyang Laichi Technology Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Dongyang Laichi Technology Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Products Offered

12.16.5 Dongyang Laichi Technology Recent Development

12.17 Beautiful Nonwoven

12.17.1 Beautiful Nonwoven Corporation Information

12.17.2 Beautiful Nonwoven Business Overview

12.17.3 Beautiful Nonwoven Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Beautiful Nonwoven Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Products Offered

12.17.5 Beautiful Nonwoven Recent Development

13 Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing

13.4 Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Distributors List

14.3 Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Market Trends

15.2 Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Drivers

15.3 Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Market Challenges

15.4 Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing Market Restraints

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

