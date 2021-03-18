Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Market Research (2015-2027): In-Depth Assessment Of The Growth And Other Aspects | Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Toshiba Corporation

The report titled Global Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Samsung Electronics Co.

Ltd.

Toshiba Corporation

Intel Corporation

Micron Technology

Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd

SK Hynix

Inc.

Microchip Technology

Sandisk Corporation

Adesto Technologies

Viking Technology

Crossbar Inc.

Everspin Technologies Inc.

Nantero

Inc

Market Segmentation by Product: Traditional Non-Volatile Memories

Emerging Memories



Market Segmentation by Application: Electronics

Energy & Power Distribution

Automotive & Transportation

Telecommunication

Others



The Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Market Overview

1.1 Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Product Scope

1.2 Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Traditional Non-Volatile Memories

1.2.3 Emerging Memories

1.3 Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Electronics

1.3.3 Energy & Power Distribution

1.3.4 Automotive & Transportation

1.3.5 Telecommunication

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Price Trends (2016-2027) 2 Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 3 Global Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) as of 2020)

3.4 Global Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Global Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 7 Europe Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 126 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 126 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 8 China Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 155 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 155 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 9 Japan Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 10 Southeast Asia Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 11 India Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Business

12.1 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

12.1.1 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

12.1.2 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Business Overview

12.1.3 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Products Offered

12.1.5 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Recent Development

12.2 Toshiba Corporation

12.2.1 Toshiba Corporation Corporation Information

12.2.2 Toshiba Corporation Business Overview

12.2.3 Toshiba Corporation Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Toshiba Corporation Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Products Offered

12.2.5 Toshiba Corporation Recent Development

12.3 Intel Corporation

12.3.1 Intel Corporation Corporation Information

12.3.2 Intel Corporation Business Overview

12.3.3 Intel Corporation Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Intel Corporation Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Products Offered

12.3.5 Intel Corporation Recent Development

12.4 Micron Technology, Inc.

12.4.1 Micron Technology, Inc. Corporation Information

12.4.2 Micron Technology, Inc. Business Overview

12.4.3 Micron Technology, Inc. Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Micron Technology, Inc. Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Products Offered

12.4.5 Micron Technology, Inc. Recent Development

12.5 Fujitsu Ltd

12.5.1 Fujitsu Ltd Corporation Information

12.5.2 Fujitsu Ltd Business Overview

12.5.3 Fujitsu Ltd Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Fujitsu Ltd Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Products Offered

12.5.5 Fujitsu Ltd Recent Development

12.6 SK Hynix, Inc.

12.6.1 SK Hynix, Inc. Corporation Information

12.6.2 SK Hynix, Inc. Business Overview

12.6.3 SK Hynix, Inc. Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 SK Hynix, Inc. Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Products Offered

12.6.5 SK Hynix, Inc. Recent Development

12.7 Microchip Technology

12.7.1 Microchip Technology Corporation Information

12.7.2 Microchip Technology Business Overview

12.7.3 Microchip Technology Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Microchip Technology Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Products Offered

12.7.5 Microchip Technology Recent Development

12.8 Sandisk Corporation

12.8.1 Sandisk Corporation Corporation Information

12.8.2 Sandisk Corporation Business Overview

12.8.3 Sandisk Corporation Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Sandisk Corporation Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Products Offered

12.8.5 Sandisk Corporation Recent Development

12.9 Adesto Technologies

12.9.1 Adesto Technologies Corporation Information

12.9.2 Adesto Technologies Business Overview

12.9.3 Adesto Technologies Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Adesto Technologies Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Products Offered

12.9.5 Adesto Technologies Recent Development

12.10 Viking Technology

12.10.1 Viking Technology Corporation Information

12.10.2 Viking Technology Business Overview

12.10.3 Viking Technology Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Viking Technology Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Products Offered

12.10.5 Viking Technology Recent Development

12.11 Crossbar Inc.

12.11.1 Crossbar Inc. Corporation Information

12.11.2 Crossbar Inc. Business Overview

12.11.3 Crossbar Inc. Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Crossbar Inc. Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Products Offered

12.11.5 Crossbar Inc. Recent Development

12.12 Everspin Technologies Inc.

12.12.1 Everspin Technologies Inc. Corporation Information

12.12.2 Everspin Technologies Inc. Business Overview

12.12.3 Everspin Technologies Inc. Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Everspin Technologies Inc. Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Products Offered

12.12.5 Everspin Technologies Inc. Recent Development

12.13 Nantero, Inc

12.13.1 Nantero, Inc Corporation Information

12.13.2 Nantero, Inc Business Overview

12.13.3 Nantero, Inc Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Nantero, Inc Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Products Offered

12.13.5 Nantero, Inc Recent Development 13 Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Nonvolatile Memory (NVM)

13.4 Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Distributors List

14.3 Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Customers 15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Market Trends

15.2 Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Drivers

15.3 Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Market Challenges

15.4 Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Market Restraints 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

