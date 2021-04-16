Noninvasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2027 | Counsyl, Illuminansyl, Progenity

“

The report titled Global Noninvasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Noninvasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Noninvasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Noninvasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Noninvasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Noninvasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Noninvasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Noninvasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Noninvasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Noninvasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Noninvasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Noninvasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Counsyl, Illuminansyl, Progenity, Natera, Intergrated Genetics

Market Segmentation by Product: DNA Testing

Blood Testing



Market Segmentation by Application: Clinic

Hospital



The Noninvasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Noninvasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Noninvasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Noninvasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Noninvasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Noninvasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Noninvasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Noninvasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Market Overview of Noninvasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT)

1.1 Noninvasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Overview

1.1.1 Noninvasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Product Scope

1.1.2 Noninvasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Noninvasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Noninvasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Noninvasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Noninvasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Noninvasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Noninvasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Noninvasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Noninvasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Noninvasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Noninvasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Size (2016-2027)

2 Noninvasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Noninvasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Noninvasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Noninvasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 DNA Testing

2.5 Blood Testing

3 Noninvasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Noninvasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Noninvasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Noninvasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Clinic

3.5 Hospital

4 Noninvasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Noninvasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Noninvasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Noninvasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market

4.4 Global Top Players Noninvasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Noninvasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Noninvasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Counsyl

5.1.1 Counsyl Profile

5.1.2 Counsyl Main Business

5.1.3 Counsyl Noninvasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Counsyl Noninvasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Counsyl Recent Developments

5.2 Illuminansyl

5.2.1 Illuminansyl Profile

5.2.2 Illuminansyl Main Business

5.2.3 Illuminansyl Noninvasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Illuminansyl Noninvasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Illuminansyl Recent Developments

5.3 Progenity

5.3.1 Progenity Profile

5.3.2 Progenity Main Business

5.3.3 Progenity Noninvasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Progenity Noninvasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Natera Recent Developments

5.4 Natera

5.4.1 Natera Profile

5.4.2 Natera Main Business

5.4.3 Natera Noninvasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Natera Noninvasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Natera Recent Developments

5.5 Intergrated Genetics

5.5.1 Intergrated Genetics Profile

5.5.2 Intergrated Genetics Main Business

5.5.3 Intergrated Genetics Noninvasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Intergrated Genetics Noninvasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Intergrated Genetics Recent Developments

6 North America

6.1 North America Noninvasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Noninvasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Noninvasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Noninvasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Noninvasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

11 Noninvasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Dynamics

11.1 Noninvasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Industry Trends

11.2 Noninvasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Drivers

11.3 Noninvasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Challenges

11.4 Noninvasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Restraints

12 Research Finding /Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

