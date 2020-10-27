Nondestructive Testing Equipment Market Bolstered by Emerging New Advancements, Says QYR | General Electric, Olympus, Fujifilm, Eddyfi, Pfinder

“

The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Nondestructive Testing Equipment market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Nondestructive Testing Equipment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter's Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Nondestructive Testing Equipment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Nondestructive Testing Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Nondestructive Testing Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Nondestructive Testing Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Nondestructive Testing Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Nondestructive Testing Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Nondestructive Testing Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Nondestructive Testing Equipment Market Research Report: General Electric, Olympus, Fujifilm, Eddyfi, Pfinder, Nikon, Ashtead, Sonatest, Bosello High Technology, Magnaflux, Socomore and Zetec, Yxlon, Mistras

Types: Ultrasonic Testing

Radiography Testing

Visual Inspection Testing

Magnetic Particle Testing & Electromagnetic Testing

Eddy-Current Testing

Liquid Penetrant Testing

Others (Thermography Testing, Acoustic Emission, Terahertz Imaging, and Infrared Testing)



Applications: Oil & Gas

Energy & power

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive & transportation

Infrastructure

Others



The Nondestructive Testing Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Nondestructive Testing Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Nondestructive Testing Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Nondestructive Testing Equipment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Nondestructive Testing Equipment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Nondestructive Testing Equipment market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Nondestructive Testing Equipment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Nondestructive Testing Equipment market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Nondestructive Testing Equipment Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Nondestructive Testing Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Nondestructive Testing Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Ultrasonic Testing

1.4.3 Radiography Testing

1.4.4 Visual Inspection Testing

1.4.5 Magnetic Particle Testing & Electromagnetic Testing

1.4.6 Eddy-Current Testing

1.4.7 Liquid Penetrant Testing

1.4.8 Others (Thermography Testing, Acoustic Emission, Terahertz Imaging, and Infrared Testing)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Nondestructive Testing Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Oil & Gas

1.5.3 Energy & power

1.5.4 Aerospace & Defense

1.5.5 Automotive & transportation

1.5.6 Infrastructure

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Nondestructive Testing Equipment Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Nondestructive Testing Equipment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Nondestructive Testing Equipment Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Nondestructive Testing Equipment Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Nondestructive Testing Equipment, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Nondestructive Testing Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Nondestructive Testing Equipment Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Nondestructive Testing Equipment Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Nondestructive Testing Equipment Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Nondestructive Testing Equipment Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Nondestructive Testing Equipment Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Nondestructive Testing Equipment Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Nondestructive Testing Equipment Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Nondestructive Testing Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Nondestructive Testing Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Nondestructive Testing Equipment Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Nondestructive Testing Equipment Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Nondestructive Testing Equipment Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Nondestructive Testing Equipment Production by Regions

4.1 Global Nondestructive Testing Equipment Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Nondestructive Testing Equipment Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Nondestructive Testing Equipment Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Nondestructive Testing Equipment Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Nondestructive Testing Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Nondestructive Testing Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Nondestructive Testing Equipment Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Nondestructive Testing Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Nondestructive Testing Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Nondestructive Testing Equipment Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Nondestructive Testing Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Nondestructive Testing Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Nondestructive Testing Equipment Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Nondestructive Testing Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Nondestructive Testing Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Nondestructive Testing Equipment Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Nondestructive Testing Equipment Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Nondestructive Testing Equipment Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Nondestructive Testing Equipment Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Nondestructive Testing Equipment Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Nondestructive Testing Equipment Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Nondestructive Testing Equipment Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Nondestructive Testing Equipment Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Nondestructive Testing Equipment Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Nondestructive Testing Equipment Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Nondestructive Testing Equipment Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Nondestructive Testing Equipment Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Nondestructive Testing Equipment Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Nondestructive Testing Equipment Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Nondestructive Testing Equipment Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Nondestructive Testing Equipment Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Nondestructive Testing Equipment Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Nondestructive Testing Equipment Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Nondestructive Testing Equipment Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Nondestructive Testing Equipment Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Nondestructive Testing Equipment Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Nondestructive Testing Equipment Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Nondestructive Testing Equipment Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Nondestructive Testing Equipment Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Nondestructive Testing Equipment Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 General Electric

8.1.1 General Electric Corporation Information

8.1.2 General Electric Overview

8.1.3 General Electric Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 General Electric Product Description

8.1.5 General Electric Related Developments

8.2 Olympus

8.2.1 Olympus Corporation Information

8.2.2 Olympus Overview

8.2.3 Olympus Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Olympus Product Description

8.2.5 Olympus Related Developments

8.3 Fujifilm

8.3.1 Fujifilm Corporation Information

8.3.2 Fujifilm Overview

8.3.3 Fujifilm Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Fujifilm Product Description

8.3.5 Fujifilm Related Developments

8.4 Eddyfi

8.4.1 Eddyfi Corporation Information

8.4.2 Eddyfi Overview

8.4.3 Eddyfi Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Eddyfi Product Description

8.4.5 Eddyfi Related Developments

8.5 Pfinder

8.5.1 Pfinder Corporation Information

8.5.2 Pfinder Overview

8.5.3 Pfinder Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Pfinder Product Description

8.5.5 Pfinder Related Developments

8.6 Nikon

8.6.1 Nikon Corporation Information

8.6.2 Nikon Overview

8.6.3 Nikon Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Nikon Product Description

8.6.5 Nikon Related Developments

8.7 Ashtead

8.7.1 Ashtead Corporation Information

8.7.2 Ashtead Overview

8.7.3 Ashtead Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Ashtead Product Description

8.7.5 Ashtead Related Developments

8.8 Sonatest

8.8.1 Sonatest Corporation Information

8.8.2 Sonatest Overview

8.8.3 Sonatest Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Sonatest Product Description

8.8.5 Sonatest Related Developments

8.9 Bosello High Technology

8.9.1 Bosello High Technology Corporation Information

8.9.2 Bosello High Technology Overview

8.9.3 Bosello High Technology Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Bosello High Technology Product Description

8.9.5 Bosello High Technology Related Developments

8.10 Magnaflux

8.10.1 Magnaflux Corporation Information

8.10.2 Magnaflux Overview

8.10.3 Magnaflux Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Magnaflux Product Description

8.10.5 Magnaflux Related Developments

8.11 Socomore and Zetec

8.11.1 Socomore and Zetec Corporation Information

8.11.2 Socomore and Zetec Overview

8.11.3 Socomore and Zetec Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Socomore and Zetec Product Description

8.11.5 Socomore and Zetec Related Developments

8.12 Yxlon

8.12.1 Yxlon Corporation Information

8.12.2 Yxlon Overview

8.12.3 Yxlon Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Yxlon Product Description

8.12.5 Yxlon Related Developments

8.13 Mistras

8.13.1 Mistras Corporation Information

8.13.2 Mistras Overview

8.13.3 Mistras Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Mistras Product Description

8.13.5 Mistras Related Developments

9 Nondestructive Testing Equipment Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Nondestructive Testing Equipment Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Nondestructive Testing Equipment Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Nondestructive Testing Equipment Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Nondestructive Testing Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Nondestructive Testing Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Nondestructive Testing Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Nondestructive Testing Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Nondestructive Testing Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Nondestructive Testing Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Nondestructive Testing Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Nondestructive Testing Equipment Sales Channels

11.2.2 Nondestructive Testing Equipment Distributors

11.3 Nondestructive Testing Equipment Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Nondestructive Testing Equipment Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Nondestructive Testing Equipment Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Nondestructive Testing Equipment Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”