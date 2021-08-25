Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Market Size 2027 – Global Industry Sales, Revenue, Price trends and Forecast Analysis 2021-2027 | OWENS CORNING, SAERTEX, JUSHI

“

The report titled Global Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

OWENS CORNING, SAERTEX, JUSHI, PPG INDUSTRIES, JOHNS MANVILLE, SAINT-GOBAIN ADFORS, AHLSTROM OYJ

Market Segmentation by Product:

Polyethylene Terephthalate

PE

Rayon

Wood Pulp



Market Segmentation by Application:

Wind Energy

Electronics

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Others



The Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Polyethylene Terephthalate

1.2.3 PE

1.2.4 Rayon

1.2.5 Wood Pulp

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Wind Energy

1.3.3 Electronics

1.3.4 Automotive

1.3.5 Aerospace & Defense

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 United States Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 United States Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 United States Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 United States Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 United States Top Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 United States Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 United States Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 United States Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 United States Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 United States Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 United States Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 United States Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 United States Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 United States Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 United States Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 United States Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 United States Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 United States Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 United States Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 United States Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 OWENS CORNING

12.1.1 OWENS CORNING Corporation Information

12.1.2 OWENS CORNING Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 OWENS CORNING Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 OWENS CORNING Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Products Offered

12.1.5 OWENS CORNING Recent Development

12.2 SAERTEX

12.2.1 SAERTEX Corporation Information

12.2.2 SAERTEX Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 SAERTEX Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 SAERTEX Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Products Offered

12.2.5 SAERTEX Recent Development

12.3 JUSHI

12.3.1 JUSHI Corporation Information

12.3.2 JUSHI Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 JUSHI Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 JUSHI Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Products Offered

12.3.5 JUSHI Recent Development

12.4 PPG INDUSTRIES

12.4.1 PPG INDUSTRIES Corporation Information

12.4.2 PPG INDUSTRIES Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 PPG INDUSTRIES Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 PPG INDUSTRIES Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Products Offered

12.4.5 PPG INDUSTRIES Recent Development

12.5 JOHNS MANVILLE

12.5.1 JOHNS MANVILLE Corporation Information

12.5.2 JOHNS MANVILLE Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 JOHNS MANVILLE Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 JOHNS MANVILLE Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Products Offered

12.5.5 JOHNS MANVILLE Recent Development

12.6 SAINT-GOBAIN ADFORS

12.6.1 SAINT-GOBAIN ADFORS Corporation Information

12.6.2 SAINT-GOBAIN ADFORS Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 SAINT-GOBAIN ADFORS Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 SAINT-GOBAIN ADFORS Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Products Offered

12.6.5 SAINT-GOBAIN ADFORS Recent Development

12.7 AHLSTROM OYJ

12.7.1 AHLSTROM OYJ Corporation Information

12.7.2 AHLSTROM OYJ Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 AHLSTROM OYJ Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 AHLSTROM OYJ Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Products Offered

12.7.5 AHLSTROM OYJ Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Industry Trends

13.2 Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Market Drivers

13.3 Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Market Challenges

13.4 Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”