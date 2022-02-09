Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Market 2022: Regional Insights, Trends & Growth Forecast To 2028 | OWENS CORNING, SAERTEX, JUSHI

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

OWENS CORNING, SAERTEX, JUSHI, PPG INDUSTRIES, JOHNS MANVILLE, SAINT-GOBAIN ADFORS, AHLSTROM OYJ

Market Segmentation by Product:

Polyethylene Terephthalate

PE

Rayon

Wood Pulp



Market Segmentation by Application:

Wind Energy

Electronics

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Others



The Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Product Introduction

1.2 Global Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Industry Trends

1.5.2 Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Market Drivers

1.5.3 Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Market Challenges

1.5.4 Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Polyethylene Terephthalate

2.1.2 PE

2.1.3 Rayon

2.1.4 Wood Pulp

2.2 Global Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Wind Energy

3.1.2 Electronics

3.1.3 Automotive

3.1.4 Aerospace & Defense

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg in 2021

4.2.3 Global Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 OWENS CORNING

7.1.1 OWENS CORNING Corporation Information

7.1.2 OWENS CORNING Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 OWENS CORNING Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 OWENS CORNING Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Products Offered

7.1.5 OWENS CORNING Recent Development

7.2 SAERTEX

7.2.1 SAERTEX Corporation Information

7.2.2 SAERTEX Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 SAERTEX Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 SAERTEX Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Products Offered

7.2.5 SAERTEX Recent Development

7.3 JUSHI

7.3.1 JUSHI Corporation Information

7.3.2 JUSHI Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 JUSHI Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 JUSHI Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Products Offered

7.3.5 JUSHI Recent Development

7.4 PPG INDUSTRIES

7.4.1 PPG INDUSTRIES Corporation Information

7.4.2 PPG INDUSTRIES Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 PPG INDUSTRIES Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 PPG INDUSTRIES Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Products Offered

7.4.5 PPG INDUSTRIES Recent Development

7.5 JOHNS MANVILLE

7.5.1 JOHNS MANVILLE Corporation Information

7.5.2 JOHNS MANVILLE Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 JOHNS MANVILLE Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 JOHNS MANVILLE Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Products Offered

7.5.5 JOHNS MANVILLE Recent Development

7.6 SAINT-GOBAIN ADFORS

7.6.1 SAINT-GOBAIN ADFORS Corporation Information

7.6.2 SAINT-GOBAIN ADFORS Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 SAINT-GOBAIN ADFORS Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 SAINT-GOBAIN ADFORS Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Products Offered

7.6.5 SAINT-GOBAIN ADFORS Recent Development

7.7 AHLSTROM OYJ

7.7.1 AHLSTROM OYJ Corporation Information

7.7.2 AHLSTROM OYJ Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 AHLSTROM OYJ Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 AHLSTROM OYJ Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Products Offered

7.7.5 AHLSTROM OYJ Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Distributors

8.3 Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Production Mode & Process

8.4 Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Sales Channels

8.4.2 Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Distributors

8.5 Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

