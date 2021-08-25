Non-woven Fabrics Market Size, Future Scope, Demands and Projected Industry Growths 2021-2027 | KIMBERLY-CLARKE, BERRY GLOBAL, AHLSTROM-MUNKSJO

“

The report titled Global Non-woven Fabrics Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Non-woven Fabrics market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Non-woven Fabrics market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Non-woven Fabrics market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Non-woven Fabrics market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Non-woven Fabrics report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Non-woven Fabrics report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Non-woven Fabrics market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Non-woven Fabrics market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Non-woven Fabrics market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Non-woven Fabrics market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Non-woven Fabrics market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

KIMBERLY-CLARKE, BERRY GLOBAL, AHLSTROM-MUNKSJO, FREUDENBERG, FITESA, SUOMINEN, JOHNS MANVILLE

Market Segmentation by Product:

Dry-Laid Type

Spunmelt Type

Wet-Laid Type



Market Segmentation by Application:

Hygiene

Construction

Wipes

Upholstery

Filtration

Automotive



The Non-woven Fabrics Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Non-woven Fabrics market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Non-woven Fabrics market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Non-woven Fabrics market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Non-woven Fabrics industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Non-woven Fabrics market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Non-woven Fabrics market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Non-woven Fabrics market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Non-woven Fabrics Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Non-woven Fabrics Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Dry-Laid Type

1.2.3 Spunmelt Type

1.2.4 Wet-Laid Type

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Non-woven Fabrics Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Hygiene

1.3.3 Construction

1.3.4 Wipes

1.3.5 Upholstery

1.3.6 Filtration

1.3.7 Automotive

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Non-woven Fabrics Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Non-woven Fabrics Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Non-woven Fabrics Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Non-woven Fabrics, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Non-woven Fabrics Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Non-woven Fabrics Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Non-woven Fabrics Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Non-woven Fabrics Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Non-woven Fabrics Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Non-woven Fabrics Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Non-woven Fabrics Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Non-woven Fabrics Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Non-woven Fabrics Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Non-woven Fabrics Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Non-woven Fabrics Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Non-woven Fabrics Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Non-woven Fabrics Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Non-woven Fabrics Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Non-woven Fabrics Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Non-woven Fabrics Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Non-woven Fabrics Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Non-woven Fabrics Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Non-woven Fabrics Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Non-woven Fabrics Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Non-woven Fabrics Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Non-woven Fabrics Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Non-woven Fabrics Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Non-woven Fabrics Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Non-woven Fabrics Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Non-woven Fabrics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Non-woven Fabrics Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Non-woven Fabrics Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Non-woven Fabrics Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Non-woven Fabrics Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Non-woven Fabrics Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Non-woven Fabrics Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Non-woven Fabrics Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Non-woven Fabrics Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Non-woven Fabrics Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Non-woven Fabrics Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Non-woven Fabrics Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Non-woven Fabrics Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Non-woven Fabrics Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 China Non-woven Fabrics Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 China Non-woven Fabrics Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 China Non-woven Fabrics Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 China Non-woven Fabrics Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Non-woven Fabrics Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 China Top Non-woven Fabrics Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 China Non-woven Fabrics Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 China Non-woven Fabrics Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 China Non-woven Fabrics Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 China Non-woven Fabrics Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 China Non-woven Fabrics Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 China Non-woven Fabrics Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 China Non-woven Fabrics Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 China Non-woven Fabrics Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 China Non-woven Fabrics Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 China Non-woven Fabrics Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 China Non-woven Fabrics Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 China Non-woven Fabrics Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 China Non-woven Fabrics Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 China Non-woven Fabrics Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 China Non-woven Fabrics Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 China Non-woven Fabrics Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Non-woven Fabrics Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Non-woven Fabrics Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Non-woven Fabrics Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Non-woven Fabrics Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Non-woven Fabrics Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Non-woven Fabrics Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Non-woven Fabrics Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Non-woven Fabrics Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Non-woven Fabrics Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Non-woven Fabrics Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Non-woven Fabrics Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Non-woven Fabrics Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Non-woven Fabrics Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Non-woven Fabrics Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Non-woven Fabrics Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Non-woven Fabrics Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Non-woven Fabrics Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Non-woven Fabrics Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Non-woven Fabrics Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Non-woven Fabrics Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 KIMBERLY-CLARKE

12.1.1 KIMBERLY-CLARKE Corporation Information

12.1.2 KIMBERLY-CLARKE Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 KIMBERLY-CLARKE Non-woven Fabrics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 KIMBERLY-CLARKE Non-woven Fabrics Products Offered

12.1.5 KIMBERLY-CLARKE Recent Development

12.2 BERRY GLOBAL

12.2.1 BERRY GLOBAL Corporation Information

12.2.2 BERRY GLOBAL Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 BERRY GLOBAL Non-woven Fabrics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 BERRY GLOBAL Non-woven Fabrics Products Offered

12.2.5 BERRY GLOBAL Recent Development

12.3 AHLSTROM-MUNKSJO

12.3.1 AHLSTROM-MUNKSJO Corporation Information

12.3.2 AHLSTROM-MUNKSJO Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 AHLSTROM-MUNKSJO Non-woven Fabrics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 AHLSTROM-MUNKSJO Non-woven Fabrics Products Offered

12.3.5 AHLSTROM-MUNKSJO Recent Development

12.4 FREUDENBERG

12.4.1 FREUDENBERG Corporation Information

12.4.2 FREUDENBERG Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 FREUDENBERG Non-woven Fabrics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 FREUDENBERG Non-woven Fabrics Products Offered

12.4.5 FREUDENBERG Recent Development

12.5 FITESA

12.5.1 FITESA Corporation Information

12.5.2 FITESA Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 FITESA Non-woven Fabrics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 FITESA Non-woven Fabrics Products Offered

12.5.5 FITESA Recent Development

12.6 SUOMINEN

12.6.1 SUOMINEN Corporation Information

12.6.2 SUOMINEN Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 SUOMINEN Non-woven Fabrics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 SUOMINEN Non-woven Fabrics Products Offered

12.6.5 SUOMINEN Recent Development

12.7 JOHNS MANVILLE

12.7.1 JOHNS MANVILLE Corporation Information

12.7.2 JOHNS MANVILLE Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 JOHNS MANVILLE Non-woven Fabrics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 JOHNS MANVILLE Non-woven Fabrics Products Offered

12.7.5 JOHNS MANVILLE Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Non-woven Fabrics Industry Trends

13.2 Non-woven Fabrics Market Drivers

13.3 Non-woven Fabrics Market Challenges

13.4 Non-woven Fabrics Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Non-woven Fabrics Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”