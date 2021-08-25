Non-woven Fabrics Market Size, Future Scope, Demands and Projected Industry Growths 2021-2027 | KIMBERLY-CLARKE, BERRY GLOBAL, AHLSTROM-MUNKSJO

“
The report titled Global Non-woven Fabrics Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Non-woven Fabrics market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Non-woven Fabrics market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Non-woven Fabrics market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Non-woven Fabrics market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Non-woven Fabrics report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Non-woven Fabrics report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Non-woven Fabrics market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Non-woven Fabrics market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Non-woven Fabrics market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Non-woven Fabrics market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Non-woven Fabrics market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
KIMBERLY-CLARKE, BERRY GLOBAL, AHLSTROM-MUNKSJO, FREUDENBERG, FITESA, SUOMINEN, JOHNS MANVILLE
Market Segmentation by Product:
Dry-Laid Type
Spunmelt Type
Wet-Laid Type
Market Segmentation by Application:
Hygiene
Construction
Wipes
Upholstery
Filtration
Automotive
The Non-woven Fabrics Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Non-woven Fabrics market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Non-woven Fabrics market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Non-woven Fabrics market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Non-woven Fabrics industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Non-woven Fabrics market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Non-woven Fabrics market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Non-woven Fabrics market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Non-woven Fabrics Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Non-woven Fabrics Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Dry-Laid Type
1.2.3 Spunmelt Type
1.2.4 Wet-Laid Type
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Non-woven Fabrics Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Hygiene
1.3.3 Construction
1.3.4 Wipes
1.3.5 Upholstery
1.3.6 Filtration
1.3.7 Automotive
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Non-woven Fabrics Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Non-woven Fabrics Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Non-woven Fabrics Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Non-woven Fabrics, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Non-woven Fabrics Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Non-woven Fabrics Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Non-woven Fabrics Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Non-woven Fabrics Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Non-woven Fabrics Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Non-woven Fabrics Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
3 Global Non-woven Fabrics Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Non-woven Fabrics Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Non-woven Fabrics Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Non-woven Fabrics Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Non-woven Fabrics Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Key Non-woven Fabrics Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.2 Global Non-woven Fabrics Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Non-woven Fabrics Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.4 Global Non-woven Fabrics Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)
3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Non-woven Fabrics Revenue in 2020
3.2.6 Global Non-woven Fabrics Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Non-woven Fabrics Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Non-woven Fabrics Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Non-woven Fabrics Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Non-woven Fabrics Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Non-woven Fabrics Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)
4.1 Global Non-woven Fabrics Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Non-woven Fabrics Sales by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Non-woven Fabrics Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Non-woven Fabrics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Non-woven Fabrics Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Non-woven Fabrics Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Non-woven Fabrics Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Non-woven Fabrics Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)
5.1 Global Non-woven Fabrics Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Non-woven Fabrics Sales by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Non-woven Fabrics Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Non-woven Fabrics Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Non-woven Fabrics Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Non-woven Fabrics Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Non-woven Fabrics Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Non-woven Fabrics Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 China by Players, Type and Application
6.1 China Non-woven Fabrics Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.1 China Non-woven Fabrics Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.2 China Non-woven Fabrics Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.3 China Non-woven Fabrics Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027
6.2 China Non-woven Fabrics Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 China Top Non-woven Fabrics Players by Sales (2016-2021)
6.2.2 China Top Non-woven Fabrics Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
6.3 China Non-woven Fabrics Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.1 China Non-woven Fabrics Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.2 China Non-woven Fabrics Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.3 China Non-woven Fabrics Price by Type (2016-2021)
6.4 China Non-woven Fabrics Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.1 China Non-woven Fabrics Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.2 China Non-woven Fabrics Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.3 China Non-woven Fabrics Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.5 China Non-woven Fabrics Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.1 China Non-woven Fabrics Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.2 China Non-woven Fabrics Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.3 China Non-woven Fabrics Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.6 China Non-woven Fabrics Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.1 China Non-woven Fabrics Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.2 China Non-woven Fabrics Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.3 China Non-woven Fabrics Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Non-woven Fabrics Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
7.2 North America Non-woven Fabrics Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Non-woven Fabrics Sales by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.2 North America Non-woven Fabrics Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Non-woven Fabrics Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
8.2 Asia Pacific Non-woven Fabrics Market Facts & Figures by Region
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Non-woven Fabrics Sales by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Non-woven Fabrics Revenue by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.3 China
8.2.4 Japan
8.2.5 South Korea
8.2.6 India
8.2.7 Australia
8.2.9 Indonesia
8.2.10 Thailand
8.2.11 Malaysia
8.2.12 Philippines
8.2.13 Vietnam
9 Europe
9.1 Europe Non-woven Fabrics Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
9.2 Europe Non-woven Fabrics Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Europe Non-woven Fabrics Sales by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Europe Non-woven Fabrics Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.3 Germany
9.2.4 France
9.2.5 U.K.
9.2.6 Italy
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Non-woven Fabrics Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
10.2 Latin America Non-woven Fabrics Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Non-woven Fabrics Sales by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Latin America Non-woven Fabrics Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Non-woven Fabrics Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
11.2 Middle East and Africa Non-woven Fabrics Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Non-woven Fabrics Sales by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Non-woven Fabrics Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 UAE
12 Company Profiles
12.1 KIMBERLY-CLARKE
12.1.1 KIMBERLY-CLARKE Corporation Information
12.1.2 KIMBERLY-CLARKE Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 KIMBERLY-CLARKE Non-woven Fabrics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 KIMBERLY-CLARKE Non-woven Fabrics Products Offered
12.1.5 KIMBERLY-CLARKE Recent Development
12.2 BERRY GLOBAL
12.2.1 BERRY GLOBAL Corporation Information
12.2.2 BERRY GLOBAL Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 BERRY GLOBAL Non-woven Fabrics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 BERRY GLOBAL Non-woven Fabrics Products Offered
12.2.5 BERRY GLOBAL Recent Development
12.3 AHLSTROM-MUNKSJO
12.3.1 AHLSTROM-MUNKSJO Corporation Information
12.3.2 AHLSTROM-MUNKSJO Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 AHLSTROM-MUNKSJO Non-woven Fabrics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 AHLSTROM-MUNKSJO Non-woven Fabrics Products Offered
12.3.5 AHLSTROM-MUNKSJO Recent Development
12.4 FREUDENBERG
12.4.1 FREUDENBERG Corporation Information
12.4.2 FREUDENBERG Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 FREUDENBERG Non-woven Fabrics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 FREUDENBERG Non-woven Fabrics Products Offered
12.4.5 FREUDENBERG Recent Development
12.5 FITESA
12.5.1 FITESA Corporation Information
12.5.2 FITESA Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 FITESA Non-woven Fabrics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 FITESA Non-woven Fabrics Products Offered
12.5.5 FITESA Recent Development
12.6 SUOMINEN
12.6.1 SUOMINEN Corporation Information
12.6.2 SUOMINEN Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 SUOMINEN Non-woven Fabrics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 SUOMINEN Non-woven Fabrics Products Offered
12.6.5 SUOMINEN Recent Development
12.7 JOHNS MANVILLE
12.7.1 JOHNS MANVILLE Corporation Information
12.7.2 JOHNS MANVILLE Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 JOHNS MANVILLE Non-woven Fabrics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 JOHNS MANVILLE Non-woven Fabrics Products Offered
12.7.5 JOHNS MANVILLE Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Non-woven Fabrics Industry Trends
13.2 Non-woven Fabrics Market Drivers
13.3 Non-woven Fabrics Market Challenges
13.4 Non-woven Fabrics Market Restraints
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Non-woven Fabrics Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
