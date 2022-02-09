Non-woven Fabrics Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2028 | KIMBERLY-CLARKE, BERRY GLOBAL, AHLSTROM-MUNKSJO

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Non-woven Fabrics Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Non-woven Fabrics report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Non-woven Fabrics market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Non-woven Fabrics market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Non-woven Fabrics market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Non-woven Fabrics market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Non-woven Fabrics market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

KIMBERLY-CLARKE, BERRY GLOBAL, AHLSTROM-MUNKSJO, FREUDENBERG, FITESA, SUOMINEN, JOHNS MANVILLE

Market Segmentation by Product:

Dry-Laid Type

Spunmelt Type

Wet-Laid Type



Market Segmentation by Application:

Hygiene

Construction

Wipes

Upholstery

Filtration

Automotive



The Non-woven Fabrics Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Non-woven Fabrics market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Non-woven Fabrics market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Non-woven Fabrics Product Introduction

1.2 Global Non-woven Fabrics Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Non-woven Fabrics Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Non-woven Fabrics Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Non-woven Fabrics Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Non-woven Fabrics Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Non-woven Fabrics Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Non-woven Fabrics Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Non-woven Fabrics in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Non-woven Fabrics Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Non-woven Fabrics Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Non-woven Fabrics Industry Trends

1.5.2 Non-woven Fabrics Market Drivers

1.5.3 Non-woven Fabrics Market Challenges

1.5.4 Non-woven Fabrics Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Non-woven Fabrics Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Dry-Laid Type

2.1.2 Spunmelt Type

2.1.3 Wet-Laid Type

2.2 Global Non-woven Fabrics Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Non-woven Fabrics Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Non-woven Fabrics Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Non-woven Fabrics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Non-woven Fabrics Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Non-woven Fabrics Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Non-woven Fabrics Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Non-woven Fabrics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Non-woven Fabrics Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Hygiene

3.1.2 Construction

3.1.3 Wipes

3.1.4 Upholstery

3.1.5 Filtration

3.1.6 Automotive

3.2 Global Non-woven Fabrics Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Non-woven Fabrics Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Non-woven Fabrics Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Non-woven Fabrics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Non-woven Fabrics Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Non-woven Fabrics Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Non-woven Fabrics Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Non-woven Fabrics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Non-woven Fabrics Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Non-woven Fabrics Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Non-woven Fabrics Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Non-woven Fabrics Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Non-woven Fabrics Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Non-woven Fabrics Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Non-woven Fabrics Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Non-woven Fabrics Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Non-woven Fabrics in 2021

4.2.3 Global Non-woven Fabrics Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Non-woven Fabrics Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Non-woven Fabrics Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Non-woven Fabrics Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Non-woven Fabrics Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Non-woven Fabrics Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Non-woven Fabrics Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Non-woven Fabrics Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Non-woven Fabrics Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Non-woven Fabrics Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Non-woven Fabrics Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Non-woven Fabrics Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Non-woven Fabrics Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Non-woven Fabrics Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Non-woven Fabrics Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Non-woven Fabrics Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Non-woven Fabrics Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Non-woven Fabrics Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Non-woven Fabrics Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Non-woven Fabrics Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Non-woven Fabrics Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Non-woven Fabrics Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Non-woven Fabrics Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Non-woven Fabrics Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Non-woven Fabrics Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Non-woven Fabrics Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Non-woven Fabrics Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 KIMBERLY-CLARKE

7.1.1 KIMBERLY-CLARKE Corporation Information

7.1.2 KIMBERLY-CLARKE Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 KIMBERLY-CLARKE Non-woven Fabrics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 KIMBERLY-CLARKE Non-woven Fabrics Products Offered

7.1.5 KIMBERLY-CLARKE Recent Development

7.2 BERRY GLOBAL

7.2.1 BERRY GLOBAL Corporation Information

7.2.2 BERRY GLOBAL Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 BERRY GLOBAL Non-woven Fabrics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 BERRY GLOBAL Non-woven Fabrics Products Offered

7.2.5 BERRY GLOBAL Recent Development

7.3 AHLSTROM-MUNKSJO

7.3.1 AHLSTROM-MUNKSJO Corporation Information

7.3.2 AHLSTROM-MUNKSJO Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 AHLSTROM-MUNKSJO Non-woven Fabrics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 AHLSTROM-MUNKSJO Non-woven Fabrics Products Offered

7.3.5 AHLSTROM-MUNKSJO Recent Development

7.4 FREUDENBERG

7.4.1 FREUDENBERG Corporation Information

7.4.2 FREUDENBERG Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 FREUDENBERG Non-woven Fabrics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 FREUDENBERG Non-woven Fabrics Products Offered

7.4.5 FREUDENBERG Recent Development

7.5 FITESA

7.5.1 FITESA Corporation Information

7.5.2 FITESA Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 FITESA Non-woven Fabrics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 FITESA Non-woven Fabrics Products Offered

7.5.5 FITESA Recent Development

7.6 SUOMINEN

7.6.1 SUOMINEN Corporation Information

7.6.2 SUOMINEN Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 SUOMINEN Non-woven Fabrics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 SUOMINEN Non-woven Fabrics Products Offered

7.6.5 SUOMINEN Recent Development

7.7 JOHNS MANVILLE

7.7.1 JOHNS MANVILLE Corporation Information

7.7.2 JOHNS MANVILLE Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 JOHNS MANVILLE Non-woven Fabrics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 JOHNS MANVILLE Non-woven Fabrics Products Offered

7.7.5 JOHNS MANVILLE Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Non-woven Fabrics Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Non-woven Fabrics Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Non-woven Fabrics Distributors

8.3 Non-woven Fabrics Production Mode & Process

8.4 Non-woven Fabrics Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Non-woven Fabrics Sales Channels

8.4.2 Non-woven Fabrics Distributors

8.5 Non-woven Fabrics Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

