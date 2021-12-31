Non-Woven Fabric Market Size, Share, Growth Revenue, Demand, Regional and Forecasts Report 2021-2027 | AVINTIV, Freudenberg, DuPont

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Non-Woven Fabric Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Non-Woven Fabric report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Non-Woven Fabric market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Non-Woven Fabric market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Non-Woven Fabric market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Non-Woven Fabric market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Non-Woven Fabric market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

AVINTIV, Freudenberg, DuPont, Ahlstrom, Kimberly-Clark, Fitesa, Glatfelter, Johns Manville, Low & Bonar, Georgia-Pacific, Lydall, Avgol, Hollingsworth & Vose, Toray, First Quality, Fibertex, PEGAS, Asahi Kasei, Mitsui, Kingsafe Group, Dalian Ruiguang Group, Huifeng Nonwoven, Beautiful Nonwoven, Jinsheng Huihuang

Market Segmentation by Product:

Meltblown

Spunbonded

Spunlace

Needle Punch

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Hygiene

Construction

Filtration

Automotive

Others



The Non-Woven Fabric Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Non-Woven Fabric market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Non-Woven Fabric market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Non-Woven Fabric Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Non-Woven Fabric

1.2 Non-Woven Fabric Segment by Technology

1.2.1 Global Non-Woven Fabric Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Technology 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Meltblown

1.2.3 Spunbonded

1.2.4 Spunlace

1.2.5 Needle Punch

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Non-Woven Fabric Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Hygiene

1.3.3 Construction

1.3.4 Filtration

1.3.5 Automotive

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Non-Woven Fabric Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Non-Woven Fabric Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Non-Woven Fabric Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Non-Woven Fabric Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Non-Woven Fabric Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Non-Woven Fabric Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Non-Woven Fabric Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Non-Woven Fabric Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Non-Woven Fabric Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Non-Woven Fabric Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Non-Woven Fabric Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Non-Woven Fabric Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Non-Woven Fabric Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Non-Woven Fabric Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Non-Woven Fabric Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Non-Woven Fabric Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Non-Woven Fabric Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Non-Woven Fabric Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Non-Woven Fabric Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Non-Woven Fabric Production

3.4.1 North America Non-Woven Fabric Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Non-Woven Fabric Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Non-Woven Fabric Production

3.5.1 Europe Non-Woven Fabric Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Non-Woven Fabric Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Non-Woven Fabric Production

3.6.1 China Non-Woven Fabric Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Non-Woven Fabric Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Non-Woven Fabric Production

3.7.1 Japan Non-Woven Fabric Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Non-Woven Fabric Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Non-Woven Fabric Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Non-Woven Fabric Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Non-Woven Fabric Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Non-Woven Fabric Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Non-Woven Fabric Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Non-Woven Fabric Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Non-Woven Fabric Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Technology

5.1 Global Non-Woven Fabric Production Market Share by Technology (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Non-Woven Fabric Revenue Market Share by Technology (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Non-Woven Fabric Price by Technology (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Non-Woven Fabric Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 AVINTIV

7.1.1 AVINTIV Non-Woven Fabric Corporation Information

7.1.2 AVINTIV Non-Woven Fabric Product Portfolio

7.1.3 AVINTIV Non-Woven Fabric Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 AVINTIV Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 AVINTIV Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Freudenberg

7.2.1 Freudenberg Non-Woven Fabric Corporation Information

7.2.2 Freudenberg Non-Woven Fabric Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Freudenberg Non-Woven Fabric Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Freudenberg Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Freudenberg Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 DuPont

7.3.1 DuPont Non-Woven Fabric Corporation Information

7.3.2 DuPont Non-Woven Fabric Product Portfolio

7.3.3 DuPont Non-Woven Fabric Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 DuPont Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 DuPont Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Ahlstrom

7.4.1 Ahlstrom Non-Woven Fabric Corporation Information

7.4.2 Ahlstrom Non-Woven Fabric Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Ahlstrom Non-Woven Fabric Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Ahlstrom Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Ahlstrom Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Kimberly-Clark

7.5.1 Kimberly-Clark Non-Woven Fabric Corporation Information

7.5.2 Kimberly-Clark Non-Woven Fabric Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Kimberly-Clark Non-Woven Fabric Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Kimberly-Clark Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Kimberly-Clark Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Fitesa

7.6.1 Fitesa Non-Woven Fabric Corporation Information

7.6.2 Fitesa Non-Woven Fabric Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Fitesa Non-Woven Fabric Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Fitesa Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Fitesa Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Glatfelter

7.7.1 Glatfelter Non-Woven Fabric Corporation Information

7.7.2 Glatfelter Non-Woven Fabric Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Glatfelter Non-Woven Fabric Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Glatfelter Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Glatfelter Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Johns Manville

7.8.1 Johns Manville Non-Woven Fabric Corporation Information

7.8.2 Johns Manville Non-Woven Fabric Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Johns Manville Non-Woven Fabric Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Johns Manville Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Johns Manville Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Low & Bonar

7.9.1 Low & Bonar Non-Woven Fabric Corporation Information

7.9.2 Low & Bonar Non-Woven Fabric Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Low & Bonar Non-Woven Fabric Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Low & Bonar Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Low & Bonar Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Georgia-Pacific

7.10.1 Georgia-Pacific Non-Woven Fabric Corporation Information

7.10.2 Georgia-Pacific Non-Woven Fabric Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Georgia-Pacific Non-Woven Fabric Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Georgia-Pacific Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Georgia-Pacific Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Lydall

7.11.1 Lydall Non-Woven Fabric Corporation Information

7.11.2 Lydall Non-Woven Fabric Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Lydall Non-Woven Fabric Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Lydall Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Lydall Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Avgol

7.12.1 Avgol Non-Woven Fabric Corporation Information

7.12.2 Avgol Non-Woven Fabric Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Avgol Non-Woven Fabric Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Avgol Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Avgol Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Hollingsworth & Vose

7.13.1 Hollingsworth & Vose Non-Woven Fabric Corporation Information

7.13.2 Hollingsworth & Vose Non-Woven Fabric Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Hollingsworth & Vose Non-Woven Fabric Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Hollingsworth & Vose Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Hollingsworth & Vose Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Toray

7.14.1 Toray Non-Woven Fabric Corporation Information

7.14.2 Toray Non-Woven Fabric Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Toray Non-Woven Fabric Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Toray Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Toray Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 First Quality

7.15.1 First Quality Non-Woven Fabric Corporation Information

7.15.2 First Quality Non-Woven Fabric Product Portfolio

7.15.3 First Quality Non-Woven Fabric Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 First Quality Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 First Quality Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Fibertex

7.16.1 Fibertex Non-Woven Fabric Corporation Information

7.16.2 Fibertex Non-Woven Fabric Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Fibertex Non-Woven Fabric Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Fibertex Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Fibertex Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 PEGAS

7.17.1 PEGAS Non-Woven Fabric Corporation Information

7.17.2 PEGAS Non-Woven Fabric Product Portfolio

7.17.3 PEGAS Non-Woven Fabric Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 PEGAS Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 PEGAS Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 Asahi Kasei

7.18.1 Asahi Kasei Non-Woven Fabric Corporation Information

7.18.2 Asahi Kasei Non-Woven Fabric Product Portfolio

7.18.3 Asahi Kasei Non-Woven Fabric Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 Asahi Kasei Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 Asahi Kasei Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 Mitsui

7.19.1 Mitsui Non-Woven Fabric Corporation Information

7.19.2 Mitsui Non-Woven Fabric Product Portfolio

7.19.3 Mitsui Non-Woven Fabric Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 Mitsui Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 Mitsui Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 Kingsafe Group

7.20.1 Kingsafe Group Non-Woven Fabric Corporation Information

7.20.2 Kingsafe Group Non-Woven Fabric Product Portfolio

7.20.3 Kingsafe Group Non-Woven Fabric Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.20.4 Kingsafe Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 Kingsafe Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.21 Dalian Ruiguang Group

7.21.1 Dalian Ruiguang Group Non-Woven Fabric Corporation Information

7.21.2 Dalian Ruiguang Group Non-Woven Fabric Product Portfolio

7.21.3 Dalian Ruiguang Group Non-Woven Fabric Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.21.4 Dalian Ruiguang Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.21.5 Dalian Ruiguang Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.22 Huifeng Nonwoven

7.22.1 Huifeng Nonwoven Non-Woven Fabric Corporation Information

7.22.2 Huifeng Nonwoven Non-Woven Fabric Product Portfolio

7.22.3 Huifeng Nonwoven Non-Woven Fabric Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.22.4 Huifeng Nonwoven Main Business and Markets Served

7.22.5 Huifeng Nonwoven Recent Developments/Updates

7.23 Beautiful Nonwoven

7.23.1 Beautiful Nonwoven Non-Woven Fabric Corporation Information

7.23.2 Beautiful Nonwoven Non-Woven Fabric Product Portfolio

7.23.3 Beautiful Nonwoven Non-Woven Fabric Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.23.4 Beautiful Nonwoven Main Business and Markets Served

7.23.5 Beautiful Nonwoven Recent Developments/Updates

7.24 Jinsheng Huihuang

7.24.1 Jinsheng Huihuang Non-Woven Fabric Corporation Information

7.24.2 Jinsheng Huihuang Non-Woven Fabric Product Portfolio

7.24.3 Jinsheng Huihuang Non-Woven Fabric Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.24.4 Jinsheng Huihuang Main Business and Markets Served

7.24.5 Jinsheng Huihuang Recent Developments/Updates

8 Non-Woven Fabric Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Non-Woven Fabric Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Non-Woven Fabric

8.4 Non-Woven Fabric Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Non-Woven Fabric Distributors List

9.3 Non-Woven Fabric Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Non-Woven Fabric Industry Trends

10.2 Non-Woven Fabric Growth Drivers

10.3 Non-Woven Fabric Market Challenges

10.4 Non-Woven Fabric Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Non-Woven Fabric by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Non-Woven Fabric Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Non-Woven Fabric Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Non-Woven Fabric Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Non-Woven Fabric Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Non-Woven Fabric

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Non-Woven Fabric by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Non-Woven Fabric by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Non-Woven Fabric by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Non-Woven Fabric by Country

13 Forecast by Technology and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Technology (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Non-Woven Fabric by Technology (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Non-Woven Fabric by Technology (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Non-Woven Fabric by Technology (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Non-Woven Fabric by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

