Non-woven Adhesives Market To Witness Stunning Growth To Generate Massive Revenue Forecast to 2027 | Henkel, Bostik, HB Fuller, Lohmann-koester GmbH＆Co.KG, Beardow＆Adams

The report titled Global Non-woven Adhesives Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Non-woven Adhesives market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Non-woven Adhesives market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Non-woven Adhesives market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Non-woven Adhesives market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Non-woven Adhesives report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Non-woven Adhesives report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Non-woven Adhesives market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Non-woven Adhesives market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Non-woven Adhesives market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Non-woven Adhesives market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Non-woven Adhesives market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Henkel, Bostik, HB Fuller, Lohmann-koester GmbH＆Co.KG, Beardow＆Adams, Adtek Malaysia Sdn.Bhd, Moresco, DowDuPont, 3M, Kraton, Evonik, Avery Dennison, Cattie Adhesives Solutions, Celanese, Eastman Chemical, GitAce Adhesives, ITW Dynatec, Klebstoffwerke, Lohmann Koester, Max Frank, Michelman, Nordson, Palmetto Adhesives, PAM Fastening Technology, Shanghai Jaour Adhesive Products, Sika Ireland, Svenska Lim, Udaipur Surgicals
Market Segmentation by Product: Styrenic Block Copolymers
Ethylene Vinyl Acetate
Polyolefin
Others (Polyamide, Polyurethane, and Polyester)
Market Segmentation by Application: Baby Care
Feminine Hygiene
Adult Incontinence
Medical
Others (pet care, bath tissue, and other small applications)
The Non-woven Adhesives Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Non-woven Adhesives market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Non-woven Adhesives market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Non-woven Adhesives market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Non-woven Adhesives industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Non-woven Adhesives market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Non-woven Adhesives market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Non-woven Adhesives market?
Table of Contents:
1 Non-woven Adhesives Market Overview
1.1 Non-woven Adhesives Product Scope
1.2 Non-woven Adhesives Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Non-woven Adhesives Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.2.2 Styrenic Block Copolymers
1.2.3 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate
1.2.4 Polyolefin
1.2.5 Others (Polyamide, Polyurethane, and Polyester)
1.3 Non-woven Adhesives Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Non-woven Adhesives Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.3.2 Baby Care
1.3.3 Feminine Hygiene
1.3.4 Adult Incontinence
1.3.5 Medical
1.3.6 Others (pet care, bath tissue, and other small applications)
1.4 Non-woven Adhesives Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.1 Global Non-woven Adhesives Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Non-woven Adhesives Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Non-woven Adhesives Price Trends (2016-2027)
2 Non-woven Adhesives Estimates and Forecasts by Region
2.1 Global Non-woven Adhesives Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Non-woven Adhesives Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.1 Global Non-woven Adhesives Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global Non-woven Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Non-woven Adhesives Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.1 Global Non-woven Adhesives Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.2 Global Non-woven Adhesives Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.1 North America Non-woven Adhesives Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.2 Europe Non-woven Adhesives Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.3 China Non-woven Adhesives Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.4 Japan Non-woven Adhesives Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.5 Southeast Asia Non-woven Adhesives Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.6 India Non-woven Adhesives Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
3 Global Non-woven Adhesives Competition Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Non-woven Adhesives Players by Sales (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Non-woven Adhesives Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Non-woven Adhesives Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Non-woven Adhesives as of 2020)
3.4 Global Non-woven Adhesives Average Price by Company (2016-2021)
3.5 Manufacturers Non-woven Adhesives Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Global Non-woven Adhesives Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Non-woven Adhesives Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Non-woven Adhesives Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Non-woven Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Global Non-woven Adhesives Price by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Non-woven Adhesives Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Non-woven Adhesives Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Non-woven Adhesives Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Global Non-woven Adhesives Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Global Non-woven Adhesives Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Non-woven Adhesives Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Non-woven Adhesives Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Non-woven Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Global Non-woven Adhesives Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Non-woven Adhesives Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Non-woven Adhesives Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Non-woven Adhesives Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Non-woven Adhesives Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 North America Non-woven Adhesives Market Facts & Figures
6.1 North America Non-woven Adhesives Sales by Company
6.1.1 North America Non-woven Adhesives Sales by Company (2016-2021)
6.1.2 North America Non-woven Adhesives Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
6.2 North America Non-woven Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type
6.2.1 North America Non-woven Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America Non-woven Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
6.3 North America Non-woven Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Application
6.3.1 North America Non-woven Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America Non-woven Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
7 Europe Non-woven Adhesives Market Facts & Figures
7.1 Europe Non-woven Adhesives Sales by Company
7.1.1 Europe Non-woven Adhesives Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Europe Non-woven Adhesives Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 Europe Non-woven Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type
7.2.1 Europe Non-woven Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe Non-woven Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
7.3 Europe Non-woven Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Application
7.3.1 Europe 153 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe 153 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
8 China Non-woven Adhesives Market Facts & Figures
8.1 China Non-woven Adhesives Sales by Company
8.1.1 China Non-woven Adhesives Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 China Non-woven Adhesives Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 China Non-woven Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type
8.2.1 China Non-woven Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 China Non-woven Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
8.3 China Non-woven Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Application
8.3.1 China 173 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 China 173 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
9 Japan Non-woven Adhesives Market Facts & Figures
9.1 Japan Non-woven Adhesives Sales by Company
9.1.1 Japan Non-woven Adhesives Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Japan Non-woven Adhesives Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Japan Non-woven Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type
9.2.1 Japan Non-woven Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Japan Non-woven Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
9.3 Japan Non-woven Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Application
9.3.1 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
10 Southeast Asia Non-woven Adhesives Market Facts & Figures
10.1 Southeast Asia Non-woven Adhesives Sales by Company
10.1.1 Southeast Asia Non-woven Adhesives Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Southeast Asia Non-woven Adhesives Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Southeast Asia Non-woven Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type
10.2.1 Southeast Asia Non-woven Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Southeast Asia Non-woven Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
10.3 Southeast Asia Non-woven Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Application
10.3.1 Southeast Asia K MT Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Southeast Asia K MT Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
11 India Non-woven Adhesives Market Facts & Figures
11.1 India Non-woven Adhesives Sales by Company
11.1.1 India Non-woven Adhesives Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 India Non-woven Adhesives Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 India Non-woven Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type
11.2.1 India Non-woven Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
11.2.2 India Non-woven Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
11.3 India Non-woven Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Application
11.3.1 India Non-woven Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
11.3.2 India Non-woven Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Non-woven Adhesives Business
12.1 Henkel
12.1.1 Henkel Corporation Information
12.1.2 Henkel Business Overview
12.1.3 Henkel Non-woven Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Henkel Non-woven Adhesives Products Offered
12.1.5 Henkel Recent Development
12.2 Bostik
12.2.1 Bostik Corporation Information
12.2.2 Bostik Business Overview
12.2.3 Bostik Non-woven Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Bostik Non-woven Adhesives Products Offered
12.2.5 Bostik Recent Development
12.3 HB Fuller
12.3.1 HB Fuller Corporation Information
12.3.2 HB Fuller Business Overview
12.3.3 HB Fuller Non-woven Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 HB Fuller Non-woven Adhesives Products Offered
12.3.5 HB Fuller Recent Development
12.4 Lohmann-koester GmbH＆Co.KG
12.4.1 Lohmann-koester GmbH＆Co.KG Corporation Information
12.4.2 Lohmann-koester GmbH＆Co.KG Business Overview
12.4.3 Lohmann-koester GmbH＆Co.KG Non-woven Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Lohmann-koester GmbH＆Co.KG Non-woven Adhesives Products Offered
12.4.5 Lohmann-koester GmbH＆Co.KG Recent Development
12.5 Beardow＆Adams
12.5.1 Beardow＆Adams Corporation Information
12.5.2 Beardow＆Adams Business Overview
12.5.3 Beardow＆Adams Non-woven Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Beardow＆Adams Non-woven Adhesives Products Offered
12.5.5 Beardow＆Adams Recent Development
12.6 Adtek Malaysia Sdn.Bhd
12.6.1 Adtek Malaysia Sdn.Bhd Corporation Information
12.6.2 Adtek Malaysia Sdn.Bhd Business Overview
12.6.3 Adtek Malaysia Sdn.Bhd Non-woven Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Adtek Malaysia Sdn.Bhd Non-woven Adhesives Products Offered
12.6.5 Adtek Malaysia Sdn.Bhd Recent Development
12.7 Moresco
12.7.1 Moresco Corporation Information
12.7.2 Moresco Business Overview
12.7.3 Moresco Non-woven Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Moresco Non-woven Adhesives Products Offered
12.7.5 Moresco Recent Development
12.8 DowDuPont
12.8.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information
12.8.2 DowDuPont Business Overview
12.8.3 DowDuPont Non-woven Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 DowDuPont Non-woven Adhesives Products Offered
12.8.5 DowDuPont Recent Development
12.9 3M
12.9.1 3M Corporation Information
12.9.2 3M Business Overview
12.9.3 3M Non-woven Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 3M Non-woven Adhesives Products Offered
12.9.5 3M Recent Development
12.10 Kraton
12.10.1 Kraton Corporation Information
12.10.2 Kraton Business Overview
12.10.3 Kraton Non-woven Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Kraton Non-woven Adhesives Products Offered
12.10.5 Kraton Recent Development
12.11 Evonik
12.11.1 Evonik Corporation Information
12.11.2 Evonik Business Overview
12.11.3 Evonik Non-woven Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Evonik Non-woven Adhesives Products Offered
12.11.5 Evonik Recent Development
12.12 Avery Dennison
12.12.1 Avery Dennison Corporation Information
12.12.2 Avery Dennison Business Overview
12.12.3 Avery Dennison Non-woven Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Avery Dennison Non-woven Adhesives Products Offered
12.12.5 Avery Dennison Recent Development
12.13 Cattie Adhesives Solutions
12.13.1 Cattie Adhesives Solutions Corporation Information
12.13.2 Cattie Adhesives Solutions Business Overview
12.13.3 Cattie Adhesives Solutions Non-woven Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Cattie Adhesives Solutions Non-woven Adhesives Products Offered
12.13.5 Cattie Adhesives Solutions Recent Development
12.14 Celanese
12.14.1 Celanese Corporation Information
12.14.2 Celanese Business Overview
12.14.3 Celanese Non-woven Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Celanese Non-woven Adhesives Products Offered
12.14.5 Celanese Recent Development
12.15 Eastman Chemical
12.15.1 Eastman Chemical Corporation Information
12.15.2 Eastman Chemical Business Overview
12.15.3 Eastman Chemical Non-woven Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Eastman Chemical Non-woven Adhesives Products Offered
12.15.5 Eastman Chemical Recent Development
12.16 GitAce Adhesives
12.16.1 GitAce Adhesives Corporation Information
12.16.2 GitAce Adhesives Business Overview
12.16.3 GitAce Adhesives Non-woven Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 GitAce Adhesives Non-woven Adhesives Products Offered
12.16.5 GitAce Adhesives Recent Development
12.17 ITW Dynatec
12.17.1 ITW Dynatec Corporation Information
12.17.2 ITW Dynatec Business Overview
12.17.3 ITW Dynatec Non-woven Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 ITW Dynatec Non-woven Adhesives Products Offered
12.17.5 ITW Dynatec Recent Development
12.18 Klebstoffwerke
12.18.1 Klebstoffwerke Corporation Information
12.18.2 Klebstoffwerke Business Overview
12.18.3 Klebstoffwerke Non-woven Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 Klebstoffwerke Non-woven Adhesives Products Offered
12.18.5 Klebstoffwerke Recent Development
12.19 Lohmann Koester
12.19.1 Lohmann Koester Corporation Information
12.19.2 Lohmann Koester Business Overview
12.19.3 Lohmann Koester Non-woven Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 Lohmann Koester Non-woven Adhesives Products Offered
12.19.5 Lohmann Koester Recent Development
12.20 Max Frank
12.20.1 Max Frank Corporation Information
12.20.2 Max Frank Business Overview
12.20.3 Max Frank Non-woven Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 Max Frank Non-woven Adhesives Products Offered
12.20.5 Max Frank Recent Development
12.21 Michelman
12.21.1 Michelman Corporation Information
12.21.2 Michelman Business Overview
12.21.3 Michelman Non-woven Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.21.4 Michelman Non-woven Adhesives Products Offered
12.21.5 Michelman Recent Development
12.22 Nordson
12.22.1 Nordson Corporation Information
12.22.2 Nordson Business Overview
12.22.3 Nordson Non-woven Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.22.4 Nordson Non-woven Adhesives Products Offered
12.22.5 Nordson Recent Development
12.23 Palmetto Adhesives
12.23.1 Palmetto Adhesives Corporation Information
12.23.2 Palmetto Adhesives Business Overview
12.23.3 Palmetto Adhesives Non-woven Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.23.4 Palmetto Adhesives Non-woven Adhesives Products Offered
12.23.5 Palmetto Adhesives Recent Development
12.24 PAM Fastening Technology
12.24.1 PAM Fastening Technology Corporation Information
12.24.2 PAM Fastening Technology Business Overview
12.24.3 PAM Fastening Technology Non-woven Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.24.4 PAM Fastening Technology Non-woven Adhesives Products Offered
12.24.5 PAM Fastening Technology Recent Development
12.25 Shanghai Jaour Adhesive Products
12.25.1 Shanghai Jaour Adhesive Products Corporation Information
12.25.2 Shanghai Jaour Adhesive Products Business Overview
12.25.3 Shanghai Jaour Adhesive Products Non-woven Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.25.4 Shanghai Jaour Adhesive Products Non-woven Adhesives Products Offered
12.25.5 Shanghai Jaour Adhesive Products Recent Development
12.26 Sika Ireland
12.26.1 Sika Ireland Corporation Information
12.26.2 Sika Ireland Business Overview
12.26.3 Sika Ireland Non-woven Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.26.4 Sika Ireland Non-woven Adhesives Products Offered
12.26.5 Sika Ireland Recent Development
12.27 Svenska Lim
12.27.1 Svenska Lim Corporation Information
12.27.2 Svenska Lim Business Overview
12.27.3 Svenska Lim Non-woven Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.27.4 Svenska Lim Non-woven Adhesives Products Offered
12.27.5 Svenska Lim Recent Development
12.28 Udaipur Surgicals
12.28.1 Udaipur Surgicals Corporation Information
12.28.2 Udaipur Surgicals Business Overview
12.28.3 Udaipur Surgicals Non-woven Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.28.4 Udaipur Surgicals Non-woven Adhesives Products Offered
12.28.5 Udaipur Surgicals Recent Development
13 Non-woven Adhesives Manufacturing Cost Analysis
13.1 Non-woven Adhesives Key Raw Materials Analysis
13.1.1 Key Raw Materials
13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Non-woven Adhesives
13.4 Non-woven Adhesives Industrial Chain Analysis
14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
14.1 Marketing Channel
14.2 Non-woven Adhesives Distributors List
14.3 Non-woven Adhesives Customers
15 Market Dynamics
15.1 Non-woven Adhesives Market Trends
15.2 Non-woven Adhesives Drivers
15.3 Non-woven Adhesives Market Challenges
15.4 Non-woven Adhesives Market Restraints
16 Research Findings and Conclusion
17 Appendix
17.1 Research Methodology
17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
17.1.2 Data Source
17.2 Author List
17.3 Disclaimer
