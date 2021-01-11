Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Market Thriving worldwide With Top Key Player: Samsung, KIOXIA, Western Digital, Micron, SK Hynix, YMTC, Macronix, Winbond, GigaDevice, Cypress, TSMC, GlobalFoundries, UMC, SMIC, HHGrace Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM)

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Market Insights and Forecast to 2027“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Samsung, KIOXIA, Western Digital, Micron, SK Hynix, YMTC, Macronix, Winbond, GigaDevice, Cypress, TSMC, GlobalFoundries, UMC, SMIC, HHGrace Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Market Segment by Product Type: NAND Flash

NOR Flash

Embedded NVM

Others Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Market Segment by Application: Memory Card/UFD

SSD

Consumer Electronics

PC & Server

Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) market

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 NAND Flash

1.2.3 NOR Flash

1.2.4 Embedded NVM

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Memory Card/UFD

1.3.3 SSD

1.3.4 Consumer Electronics

1.3.5 PC & Server

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Production

2.1 Global Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 South Korea 3 Global Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America

7.1 North America Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E 12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Samsung

12.1.1 Samsung Corporation Information

12.1.2 Samsung Overview

12.1.3 Samsung Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Samsung Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Product Description

12.1.5 Samsung Related Developments

12.2 KIOXIA

12.2.1 KIOXIA Corporation Information

12.2.2 KIOXIA Overview

12.2.3 KIOXIA Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 KIOXIA Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Product Description

12.2.5 KIOXIA Related Developments

12.3 Western Digital

12.3.1 Western Digital Corporation Information

12.3.2 Western Digital Overview

12.3.3 Western Digital Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Western Digital Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Product Description

12.3.5 Western Digital Related Developments

12.4 Micron

12.4.1 Micron Corporation Information

12.4.2 Micron Overview

12.4.3 Micron Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Micron Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Product Description

12.4.5 Micron Related Developments

12.5 SK Hynix

12.5.1 SK Hynix Corporation Information

12.5.2 SK Hynix Overview

12.5.3 SK Hynix Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 SK Hynix Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Product Description

12.5.5 SK Hynix Related Developments

12.6 YMTC

12.6.1 YMTC Corporation Information

12.6.2 YMTC Overview

12.6.3 YMTC Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 YMTC Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Product Description

12.6.5 YMTC Related Developments

12.7 Macronix

12.7.1 Macronix Corporation Information

12.7.2 Macronix Overview

12.7.3 Macronix Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Macronix Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Product Description

12.7.5 Macronix Related Developments

12.8 Winbond

12.8.1 Winbond Corporation Information

12.8.2 Winbond Overview

12.8.3 Winbond Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Winbond Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Product Description

12.8.5 Winbond Related Developments

12.9 GigaDevice

12.9.1 GigaDevice Corporation Information

12.9.2 GigaDevice Overview

12.9.3 GigaDevice Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 GigaDevice Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Product Description

12.9.5 GigaDevice Related Developments

12.10 Cypress

12.10.1 Cypress Corporation Information

12.10.2 Cypress Overview

12.10.3 Cypress Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Cypress Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Product Description

12.10.5 Cypress Related Developments

12.11 TSMC

12.11.1 TSMC Corporation Information

12.11.2 TSMC Overview

12.11.3 TSMC Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 TSMC Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Product Description

12.11.5 TSMC Related Developments

12.12 GlobalFoundries

12.12.1 GlobalFoundries Corporation Information

12.12.2 GlobalFoundries Overview

12.12.3 GlobalFoundries Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 GlobalFoundries Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Product Description

12.12.5 GlobalFoundries Related Developments

12.13 UMC

12.13.1 UMC Corporation Information

12.13.2 UMC Overview

12.13.3 UMC Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 UMC Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Product Description

12.13.5 UMC Related Developments

12.14 SMIC

12.14.1 SMIC Corporation Information

12.14.2 SMIC Overview

12.14.3 SMIC Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 SMIC Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Product Description

12.14.5 SMIC Related Developments

12.15 HHGrace

12.15.1 HHGrace Corporation Information

12.15.2 HHGrace Overview

12.15.3 HHGrace Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 HHGrace Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Product Description

12.15.5 HHGrace Related Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Production Mode & Process

13.4 Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Sales Channels

13.4.2 Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Distributors

13.5 Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Industry Trends

14.2 Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Market Drivers

14.3 Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Market Challenges

14.4 Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Study 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

