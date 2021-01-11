Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Market Thriving worldwide With Top Key Player: Samsung, KIOXIA, Western Digital, Micron, SK Hynix, YMTC, Macronix, Winbond, GigaDevice, Cypress, TSMC, GlobalFoundries, UMC, SMIC, HHGrace Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM)

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Market Insights and Forecast to 2027“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) market.
The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) market.
|Top Companies/Manufacturers:
|
Samsung, KIOXIA, Western Digital, Micron, SK Hynix, YMTC, Macronix, Winbond, GigaDevice, Cypress, TSMC, GlobalFoundries, UMC, SMIC, HHGrace Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM)
|Market Segment by Product Type:
| NAND Flash
NOR Flash
Embedded NVM
Others Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM)
|Market Segment by Application:
| Memory Card/UFD
SSD
Consumer Electronics
PC & Server
Others
Competitive Landscape
Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) market.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) market
TOC
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 NAND Flash
1.2.3 NOR Flash
1.2.4 Embedded NVM
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Memory Card/UFD
1.3.3 SSD
1.3.4 Consumer Electronics
1.3.5 PC & Server
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Production
2.1 Global Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea 3 Global Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
3.9 Latin America
3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures
4.1 Global Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Supply by Manufacturers
4.1.1 Global Top Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)
4.1.2 Global Top Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type
5.1 Global Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America
7.1 North America Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 North America Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.2 North America Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 U.S.
7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe
8.1 Europe Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Europe Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.2 Europe Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.2 Asia Pacific Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
9.3.12 Philippines 10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Latin America Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.2 Latin America Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 U.A.E 12 Corporate Profiles
12.1 Samsung
12.1.1 Samsung Corporation Information
12.1.2 Samsung Overview
12.1.3 Samsung Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Samsung Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Product Description
12.1.5 Samsung Related Developments
12.2 KIOXIA
12.2.1 KIOXIA Corporation Information
12.2.2 KIOXIA Overview
12.2.3 KIOXIA Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 KIOXIA Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Product Description
12.2.5 KIOXIA Related Developments
12.3 Western Digital
12.3.1 Western Digital Corporation Information
12.3.2 Western Digital Overview
12.3.3 Western Digital Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Western Digital Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Product Description
12.3.5 Western Digital Related Developments
12.4 Micron
12.4.1 Micron Corporation Information
12.4.2 Micron Overview
12.4.3 Micron Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Micron Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Product Description
12.4.5 Micron Related Developments
12.5 SK Hynix
12.5.1 SK Hynix Corporation Information
12.5.2 SK Hynix Overview
12.5.3 SK Hynix Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 SK Hynix Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Product Description
12.5.5 SK Hynix Related Developments
12.6 YMTC
12.6.1 YMTC Corporation Information
12.6.2 YMTC Overview
12.6.3 YMTC Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 YMTC Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Product Description
12.6.5 YMTC Related Developments
12.7 Macronix
12.7.1 Macronix Corporation Information
12.7.2 Macronix Overview
12.7.3 Macronix Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Macronix Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Product Description
12.7.5 Macronix Related Developments
12.8 Winbond
12.8.1 Winbond Corporation Information
12.8.2 Winbond Overview
12.8.3 Winbond Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Winbond Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Product Description
12.8.5 Winbond Related Developments
12.9 GigaDevice
12.9.1 GigaDevice Corporation Information
12.9.2 GigaDevice Overview
12.9.3 GigaDevice Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 GigaDevice Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Product Description
12.9.5 GigaDevice Related Developments
12.10 Cypress
12.10.1 Cypress Corporation Information
12.10.2 Cypress Overview
12.10.3 Cypress Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Cypress Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Product Description
12.10.5 Cypress Related Developments
12.11 TSMC
12.11.1 TSMC Corporation Information
12.11.2 TSMC Overview
12.11.3 TSMC Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 TSMC Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Product Description
12.11.5 TSMC Related Developments
12.12 GlobalFoundries
12.12.1 GlobalFoundries Corporation Information
12.12.2 GlobalFoundries Overview
12.12.3 GlobalFoundries Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 GlobalFoundries Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Product Description
12.12.5 GlobalFoundries Related Developments
12.13 UMC
12.13.1 UMC Corporation Information
12.13.2 UMC Overview
12.13.3 UMC Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 UMC Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Product Description
12.13.5 UMC Related Developments
12.14 SMIC
12.14.1 SMIC Corporation Information
12.14.2 SMIC Overview
12.14.3 SMIC Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 SMIC Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Product Description
12.14.5 SMIC Related Developments
12.15 HHGrace
12.15.1 HHGrace Corporation Information
12.15.2 HHGrace Overview
12.15.3 HHGrace Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 HHGrace Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Product Description
12.15.5 HHGrace Related Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Industry Chain Analysis
13.2 Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Production Mode & Process
13.4 Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Sales Channels
13.4.2 Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Distributors
13.5 Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
14.1 Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Industry Trends
14.2 Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Market Drivers
14.3 Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Market Challenges
14.4 Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global Non-volatile Memory Express (NVM) Study 16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
