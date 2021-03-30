Non-Surgical Intragastric Balloon Market 2020 Top Key Manufacturers, Technology Trends, Functional Survey 2026 | SANTE ACTIONS, ENDALIS, Apollo Endosurgery

“

The report titled Global Non-Surgical Intragastric Balloon Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Non-Surgical Intragastric Balloon market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Non-Surgical Intragastric Balloon market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Non-Surgical Intragastric Balloon market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Non-Surgical Intragastric Balloon market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Non-Surgical Intragastric Balloon report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Non-Surgical Intragastric Balloon report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Non-Surgical Intragastric Balloon market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Non-Surgical Intragastric Balloon market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Non-Surgical Intragastric Balloon market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Non-Surgical Intragastric Balloon market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Non-Surgical Intragastric Balloon market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: SANTE ACTIONS, ENDALIS, Apollo Endosurgery, Allurion Technologies, BAROnova

Market Segmentation by Product: Saline Filled

Gas Filled

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Hospital

Clinic

Others



The Non-Surgical Intragastric Balloon Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Non-Surgical Intragastric Balloon market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Non-Surgical Intragastric Balloon market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Non-Surgical Intragastric Balloon market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Non-Surgical Intragastric Balloon industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Non-Surgical Intragastric Balloon market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Non-Surgical Intragastric Balloon market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Non-Surgical Intragastric Balloon market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Non-Surgical Intragastric Balloon Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Non-Surgical Intragastric Balloon Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Saline Filled

1.2.3 Gas Filled

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Non-Surgical Intragastric Balloon Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Hospital

1.3.3 Clinic

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Non-Surgical Intragastric Balloon Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Non-Surgical Intragastric Balloon Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Non-Surgical Intragastric Balloon Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Non-Surgical Intragastric Balloon Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Non-Surgical Intragastric Balloon, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Non-Surgical Intragastric Balloon Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Non-Surgical Intragastric Balloon Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.3.3.1 Non-Surgical Intragastric Balloon Manufacturing Base Distribution and Headquarters

2.3.3.2 Manufacturers Non-Surgical Intragastric Balloon Product Offered

2.3.3.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Non-Surgical Intragastric Balloon Market

2.4 Key Trends for Non-Surgical Intragastric Balloon Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Non-Surgical Intragastric Balloon Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Non-Surgical Intragastric Balloon Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Non-Surgical Intragastric Balloon Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Non-Surgical Intragastric Balloon Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Non-Surgical Intragastric Balloon Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Non-Surgical Intragastric Balloon Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Non-Surgical Intragastric Balloon Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Non-Surgical Intragastric Balloon Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

3.2.3 Global Top Non-Surgical Intragastric Balloon Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Non-Surgical Intragastric Balloon Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Non-Surgical Intragastric Balloon Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Non-Surgical Intragastric Balloon Production by Regions

4.1 Global Non-Surgical Intragastric Balloon Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Non-Surgical Intragastric Balloon Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Non-Surgical Intragastric Balloon Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Non-Surgical Intragastric Balloon Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Non-Surgical Intragastric Balloon Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Non-Surgical Intragastric Balloon Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Non-Surgical Intragastric Balloon Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Non-Surgical Intragastric Balloon Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Non-Surgical Intragastric Balloon Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 Japan

4.4.1 Japan Non-Surgical Intragastric Balloon Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 Japan Non-Surgical Intragastric Balloon Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in Japan

4.4.4 Japan Non-Surgical Intragastric Balloon Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 China

4.5.1 China Non-Surgical Intragastric Balloon Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 China Non-Surgical Intragastric Balloon Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in China

4.5.4 China Non-Surgical Intragastric Balloon Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.6 Southeast Asia

4.6.1 Southeast Asia Non-Surgical Intragastric Balloon Production (2015-2020)

4.6.2 Southeast Asia Non-Surgical Intragastric Balloon Revenue (2015-2020)

4.6.3 Key Players in Southeast Asia

4.6.4 Southeast Asia Non-Surgical Intragastric Balloon Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.7 India

4.7.1 India Non-Surgical Intragastric Balloon Production (2015-2020)

4.7.2 India Non-Surgical Intragastric Balloon Revenue (2015-2020)

4.7.3 Key Players in India

4.7.4 India Non-Surgical Intragastric Balloon Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Non-Surgical Intragastric Balloon Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Non-Surgical Intragastric Balloon Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Non-Surgical Intragastric Balloon Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Non-Surgical Intragastric Balloon Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Non-Surgical Intragastric Balloon Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Non-Surgical Intragastric Balloon Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Non-Surgical Intragastric Balloon Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Non-Surgical Intragastric Balloon Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Non-Surgical Intragastric Balloon Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Non-Surgical Intragastric Balloon Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Latin America

5.5.1 Latin America Non-Surgical Intragastric Balloon Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Latin America Non-Surgical Intragastric Balloon Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Non-Surgical Intragastric Balloon Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Non-Surgical Intragastric Balloon Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 UAE

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Non-Surgical Intragastric Balloon Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Non-Surgical Intragastric Balloon Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Non-Surgical Intragastric Balloon Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Non-Surgical Intragastric Balloon Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Non-Surgical Intragastric Balloon Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Non-Surgical Intragastric Balloon Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Non-Surgical Intragastric Balloon Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Non-Surgical Intragastric Balloon Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Non-Surgical Intragastric Balloon Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Non-Surgical Intragastric Balloon Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Non-Surgical Intragastric Balloon Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 SANTE ACTIONS

8.1.1 SANTE ACTIONS Corporation Information

8.1.2 SANTE ACTIONS Overview

8.1.3 SANTE ACTIONS Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 SANTE ACTIONS Product Description

8.1.5 SANTE ACTIONS Related Developments

8.2 ENDALIS

8.2.1 ENDALIS Corporation Information

8.2.2 ENDALIS Overview

8.2.3 ENDALIS Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 ENDALIS Product Description

8.2.5 ENDALIS Related Developments

8.3 Apollo Endosurgery

8.3.1 Apollo Endosurgery Corporation Information

8.3.2 Apollo Endosurgery Overview

8.3.3 Apollo Endosurgery Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Apollo Endosurgery Product Description

8.3.5 Apollo Endosurgery Related Developments

8.4 Allurion Technologies

8.4.1 Allurion Technologies Corporation Information

8.4.2 Allurion Technologies Overview

8.4.3 Allurion Technologies Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Allurion Technologies Product Description

8.4.5 Allurion Technologies Related Developments

8.5 BAROnova

8.5.1 BAROnova Corporation Information

8.5.2 BAROnova Overview

8.5.3 BAROnova Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 BAROnova Product Description

8.5.5 BAROnova Related Developments

9 Non-Surgical Intragastric Balloon Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Non-Surgical Intragastric Balloon Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Non-Surgical Intragastric Balloon Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Non-Surgical Intragastric Balloon Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 Japan

9.3.4 China

9.3.4 Southeast Asia

9.3.4 India

10 Non-Surgical Intragastric Balloon Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Non-Surgical Intragastric Balloon Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Non-Surgical Intragastric Balloon Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Non-Surgical Intragastric Balloon Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Non-Surgical Intragastric Balloon Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Non-Surgical Intragastric Balloon Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Non-Surgical Intragastric Balloon Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Non-Surgical Intragastric Balloon Sales Channels

11.2.2 Non-Surgical Intragastric Balloon Distributors

11.3 Non-Surgical Intragastric Balloon Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Trends

12.2 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Non-Surgical Intragastric Balloon Market Risks/Restraints

12.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Non-Surgical Intragastric Balloon Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

