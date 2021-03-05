Non-Resilient Flooring Market Overview, Suppliers, Sales Volume, Market Dynamics and Forecast to 2027 | Shaw Industries Group, Mohawk Industries, Dal Tile, China Ceramics, Mannington Mills

“

The report titled Global Non-Resilient Flooring Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Non-Resilient Flooring market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Non-Resilient Flooring market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Non-Resilient Flooring market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Non-Resilient Flooring market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Non-Resilient Flooring report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Non-Resilient Flooring report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Non-Resilient Flooring market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Non-Resilient Flooring market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Non-Resilient Flooring market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Non-Resilient Flooring market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Non-Resilient Flooring market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Shaw Industries Group, Mohawk Industries, Dal Tile, China Ceramics, Mannington Mills, RAK Ceramics, Crossville, Kajaria Ceramics, Porcelanosa Group, Ceramica Saloni

Market Segmentation by Product: Ceramic Tiles Flooring

Stone Flooring



Market Segmentation by Application: Residential

Non-residential



The Non-Resilient Flooring Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Non-Resilient Flooring market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Non-Resilient Flooring market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Non-Resilient Flooring market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Non-Resilient Flooring industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Non-Resilient Flooring market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Non-Resilient Flooring market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Non-Resilient Flooring market?

Table of Contents:

1 Non-Resilient Flooring Market Overview

1.1 Non-Resilient Flooring Product Scope

1.2 Non-Resilient Flooring Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Non-Resilient Flooring Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Ceramic Tiles Flooring

1.2.3 Stone Flooring

1.3 Non-Resilient Flooring Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Non-Resilient Flooring Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Non-residential

1.4 Non-Resilient Flooring Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Non-Resilient Flooring Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Non-Resilient Flooring Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Non-Resilient Flooring Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 Non-Resilient Flooring Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Non-Resilient Flooring Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Non-Resilient Flooring Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Non-Resilient Flooring Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Non-Resilient Flooring Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Non-Resilient Flooring Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Non-Resilient Flooring Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Non-Resilient Flooring Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Non-Resilient Flooring Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Non-Resilient Flooring Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Non-Resilient Flooring Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Non-Resilient Flooring Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Non-Resilient Flooring Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Non-Resilient Flooring Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

3 Global Non-Resilient Flooring Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Non-Resilient Flooring Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Non-Resilient Flooring Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Non-Resilient Flooring Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Non-Resilient Flooring as of 2020)

3.4 Global Non-Resilient Flooring Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Non-Resilient Flooring Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Non-Resilient Flooring Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Non-Resilient Flooring Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Non-Resilient Flooring Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Non-Resilient Flooring Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Non-Resilient Flooring Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Non-Resilient Flooring Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Non-Resilient Flooring Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Non-Resilient Flooring Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Non-Resilient Flooring Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Non-Resilient Flooring Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Non-Resilient Flooring Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Non-Resilient Flooring Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Non-Resilient Flooring Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Non-Resilient Flooring Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Non-Resilient Flooring Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Non-Resilient Flooring Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Non-Resilient Flooring Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Non-Resilient Flooring Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America Non-Resilient Flooring Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Non-Resilient Flooring Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Non-Resilient Flooring Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Non-Resilient Flooring Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Non-Resilient Flooring Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America Non-Resilient Flooring Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Non-Resilient Flooring Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Non-Resilient Flooring Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America Non-Resilient Flooring Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Non-Resilient Flooring Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

7 Europe Non-Resilient Flooring Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Non-Resilient Flooring Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Non-Resilient Flooring Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Non-Resilient Flooring Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Non-Resilient Flooring Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Non-Resilient Flooring Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Non-Resilient Flooring Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Non-Resilient Flooring Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 126 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 126 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

8 China Non-Resilient Flooring Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Non-Resilient Flooring Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Non-Resilient Flooring Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Non-Resilient Flooring Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Non-Resilient Flooring Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Non-Resilient Flooring Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Non-Resilient Flooring Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Non-Resilient Flooring Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 153 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 153 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

9 Japan Non-Resilient Flooring Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Non-Resilient Flooring Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Non-Resilient Flooring Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Non-Resilient Flooring Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Non-Resilient Flooring Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Non-Resilient Flooring Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Non-Resilient Flooring Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Non-Resilient Flooring Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

10 Southeast Asia Non-Resilient Flooring Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Non-Resilient Flooring Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Non-Resilient Flooring Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Non-Resilient Flooring Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Non-Resilient Flooring Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Non-Resilient Flooring Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Non-Resilient Flooring Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Non-Resilient Flooring Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia K sqm Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia K sqm Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

11 India Non-Resilient Flooring Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Non-Resilient Flooring Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Non-Resilient Flooring Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Non-Resilient Flooring Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Non-Resilient Flooring Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Non-Resilient Flooring Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Non-Resilient Flooring Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Non-Resilient Flooring Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India Non-Resilient Flooring Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Non-Resilient Flooring Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Non-Resilient Flooring Business

12.1 Shaw Industries Group

12.1.1 Shaw Industries Group Corporation Information

12.1.2 Shaw Industries Group Business Overview

12.1.3 Shaw Industries Group Non-Resilient Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Shaw Industries Group Non-Resilient Flooring Products Offered

12.1.5 Shaw Industries Group Recent Development

12.2 Mohawk Industries

12.2.1 Mohawk Industries Corporation Information

12.2.2 Mohawk Industries Business Overview

12.2.3 Mohawk Industries Non-Resilient Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Mohawk Industries Non-Resilient Flooring Products Offered

12.2.5 Mohawk Industries Recent Development

12.3 Dal Tile

12.3.1 Dal Tile Corporation Information

12.3.2 Dal Tile Business Overview

12.3.3 Dal Tile Non-Resilient Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Dal Tile Non-Resilient Flooring Products Offered

12.3.5 Dal Tile Recent Development

12.4 China Ceramics

12.4.1 China Ceramics Corporation Information

12.4.2 China Ceramics Business Overview

12.4.3 China Ceramics Non-Resilient Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 China Ceramics Non-Resilient Flooring Products Offered

12.4.5 China Ceramics Recent Development

12.5 Mannington Mills

12.5.1 Mannington Mills Corporation Information

12.5.2 Mannington Mills Business Overview

12.5.3 Mannington Mills Non-Resilient Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Mannington Mills Non-Resilient Flooring Products Offered

12.5.5 Mannington Mills Recent Development

12.6 RAK Ceramics

12.6.1 RAK Ceramics Corporation Information

12.6.2 RAK Ceramics Business Overview

12.6.3 RAK Ceramics Non-Resilient Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 RAK Ceramics Non-Resilient Flooring Products Offered

12.6.5 RAK Ceramics Recent Development

12.7 Crossville

12.7.1 Crossville Corporation Information

12.7.2 Crossville Business Overview

12.7.3 Crossville Non-Resilient Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Crossville Non-Resilient Flooring Products Offered

12.7.5 Crossville Recent Development

12.8 Kajaria Ceramics

12.8.1 Kajaria Ceramics Corporation Information

12.8.2 Kajaria Ceramics Business Overview

12.8.3 Kajaria Ceramics Non-Resilient Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Kajaria Ceramics Non-Resilient Flooring Products Offered

12.8.5 Kajaria Ceramics Recent Development

12.9 Porcelanosa Group

12.9.1 Porcelanosa Group Corporation Information

12.9.2 Porcelanosa Group Business Overview

12.9.3 Porcelanosa Group Non-Resilient Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Porcelanosa Group Non-Resilient Flooring Products Offered

12.9.5 Porcelanosa Group Recent Development

12.10 Ceramica Saloni

12.10.1 Ceramica Saloni Corporation Information

12.10.2 Ceramica Saloni Business Overview

12.10.3 Ceramica Saloni Non-Resilient Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Ceramica Saloni Non-Resilient Flooring Products Offered

12.10.5 Ceramica Saloni Recent Development

13 Non-Resilient Flooring Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Non-Resilient Flooring Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Non-Resilient Flooring

13.4 Non-Resilient Flooring Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Non-Resilient Flooring Distributors List

14.3 Non-Resilient Flooring Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Non-Resilient Flooring Market Trends

15.2 Non-Resilient Flooring Drivers

15.3 Non-Resilient Flooring Market Challenges

15.4 Non-Resilient Flooring Market Restraints

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

