Non-Resilient Floor Covering Market 2020 Key Factors and Emerging Opportunities with Current Trends Analysis 2026 | Shaw Industries Group, Inc., Mohawk Industries

The report titled Global Non-Resilient Floor Covering Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Non-Resilient Floor Covering market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Non-Resilient Floor Covering market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Non-Resilient Floor Covering market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Non-Resilient Floor Covering market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Non-Resilient Floor Covering report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Non-Resilient Floor Covering report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Non-Resilient Floor Covering market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Non-Resilient Floor Covering market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Non-Resilient Floor Covering market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Non-Resilient Floor Covering market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Non-Resilient Floor Covering market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Shaw Industries Group, Inc., Mohawk Industries, Inc., Tarkett S.A, China Ceramics Co Ltd, Mannington Mills Inc., RAK Ceramics P.J.S.C, Crossville Inc., Kajaria Ceramics, Porcelanosa Group, Ceramica Saloni, Milliken and Company, Forbo

Market Segmentation by Product: Ceramic Tiles Flooring

Stone Tiles Flooring

Laminate Tiles Flooring

Wood Tiles Flooring

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Mass Merchandisers

Specialty Stores

Home Centers

E-commercial

Other



The Non-Resilient Floor Covering Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Non-Resilient Floor Covering market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Non-Resilient Floor Covering market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Non-Resilient Floor Covering market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Non-Resilient Floor Covering industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Non-Resilient Floor Covering market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Non-Resilient Floor Covering market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Non-Resilient Floor Covering market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Non-Resilient Floor Covering Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Non-Resilient Floor Covering Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Ceramic Tiles Flooring

1.4.3 Stone Tiles Flooring

1.2.4 Laminate Tiles Flooring

1.2.5 Wood Tiles Flooring

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Non-Resilient Floor Covering Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Mass Merchandisers

1.3.3 Specialty Stores

1.3.4 Home Centers

1.3.5 E-commercial

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Non-Resilient Floor Covering Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Non-Resilient Floor Covering Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Non-Resilient Floor Covering Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Non-Resilient Floor Covering, Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Non-Resilient Floor Covering Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Non-Resilient Floor Covering Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Non-Resilient Floor Covering Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Non-Resilient Floor Covering Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Non-Resilient Floor Covering Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Non-Resilient Floor Covering Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Non-Resilient Floor Covering Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Non-Resilient Floor Covering Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Key Non-Resilient Floor Covering Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Non-Resilient Floor Covering Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Non-Resilient Floor Covering Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Non-Resilient Floor Covering Revenue in 2019

3.2.6 Global Non-Resilient Floor Covering Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Non-Resilient Floor Covering Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.4 Non-Resilient Floor Covering Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

3.4.1 Non-Resilient Floor Covering Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Non-Resilient Floor Covering Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Non-Resilient Floor Covering Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Non-Resilient Floor Covering Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Non-Resilient Floor Covering Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Non-Resilient Floor Covering Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Non-Resilient Floor Covering Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Non-Resilient Floor Covering Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Non-Resilient Floor Covering Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Non-Resilient Floor Covering Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Non-Resilient Floor Covering Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Non-Resilient Floor Covering Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Non-Resilient Floor Covering Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Non-Resilient Floor Covering Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Non-Resilient Floor Covering Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Non-Resilient Floor Covering Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Non-Resilient Floor Covering Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Non-Resilient Floor Covering Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Non-Resilient Floor Covering Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Non-Resilient Floor Covering Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Non-Resilient Floor Covering Market Facts & Figures by Country

6.1.1 North America Non-Resilient Floor Covering Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Non-Resilient Floor Covering Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Non-Resilient Floor Covering Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Non-Resilient Floor Covering Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Non-Resilient Floor Covering Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.1.1 Europe Non-Resilient Floor Covering Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Non-Resilient Floor Covering Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Non-Resilient Floor Covering Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Non-Resilient Floor Covering Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Non-Resilient Floor Covering Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Non-Resilient Floor Covering Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Non-Resilient Floor Covering Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Non-Resilient Floor Covering Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Non-Resilient Floor Covering Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Non-Resilient Floor Covering Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Non-Resilient Floor Covering Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Non-Resilient Floor Covering Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Non-Resilient Floor Covering Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Non-Resilient Floor Covering Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Non-Resilient Floor Covering Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Non-Resilient Floor Covering Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Non-Resilient Floor Covering Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Non-Resilient Floor Covering Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Non-Resilient Floor Covering Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Shaw Industries Group, Inc.

11.1.1 Shaw Industries Group, Inc. Corporation Information

11.1.2 Shaw Industries Group, Inc. Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Shaw Industries Group, Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Shaw Industries Group, Inc. Non-Resilient Floor Covering Products Offered

11.1.5 Shaw Industries Group, Inc. Related Developments

11.2 Mohawk Industries, Inc.

11.2.1 Mohawk Industries, Inc. Corporation Information

11.2.2 Mohawk Industries, Inc. Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Mohawk Industries, Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Mohawk Industries, Inc. Non-Resilient Floor Covering Products Offered

11.2.5 Mohawk Industries, Inc. Related Developments

11.3 Tarkett S.A

11.3.1 Tarkett S.A Corporation Information

11.3.2 Tarkett S.A Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Tarkett S.A Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Tarkett S.A Non-Resilient Floor Covering Products Offered

11.3.5 Tarkett S.A Related Developments

11.4 China Ceramics Co Ltd

11.4.1 China Ceramics Co Ltd Corporation Information

11.4.2 China Ceramics Co Ltd Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 China Ceramics Co Ltd Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 China Ceramics Co Ltd Non-Resilient Floor Covering Products Offered

11.4.5 China Ceramics Co Ltd Related Developments

11.5 Mannington Mills Inc.

11.5.1 Mannington Mills Inc. Corporation Information

11.5.2 Mannington Mills Inc. Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Mannington Mills Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Mannington Mills Inc. Non-Resilient Floor Covering Products Offered

11.5.5 Mannington Mills Inc. Related Developments

11.6 RAK Ceramics P.J.S.C

11.6.1 RAK Ceramics P.J.S.C Corporation Information

11.6.2 RAK Ceramics P.J.S.C Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 RAK Ceramics P.J.S.C Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 RAK Ceramics P.J.S.C Non-Resilient Floor Covering Products Offered

11.6.5 RAK Ceramics P.J.S.C Related Developments

11.7 Crossville Inc.

11.7.1 Crossville Inc. Corporation Information

11.7.2 Crossville Inc. Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Crossville Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Crossville Inc. Non-Resilient Floor Covering Products Offered

11.7.5 Crossville Inc. Related Developments

11.8 Kajaria Ceramics

11.8.1 Kajaria Ceramics Corporation Information

11.8.2 Kajaria Ceramics Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Kajaria Ceramics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Kajaria Ceramics Non-Resilient Floor Covering Products Offered

11.8.5 Kajaria Ceramics Related Developments

11.9 Porcelanosa Group

11.9.1 Porcelanosa Group Corporation Information

11.9.2 Porcelanosa Group Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Porcelanosa Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Porcelanosa Group Non-Resilient Floor Covering Products Offered

11.9.5 Porcelanosa Group Related Developments

11.10 Ceramica Saloni

11.10.1 Ceramica Saloni Corporation Information

11.10.2 Ceramica Saloni Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Ceramica Saloni Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Ceramica Saloni Non-Resilient Floor Covering Products Offered

11.10.5 Ceramica Saloni Related Developments

11.12 Forbo

11.12.1 Forbo Corporation Information

11.12.2 Forbo Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 Forbo Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Forbo Products Offered

11.12.5 Forbo Related Developments

12 Market Forecast by Regions (Country)

12.1 Non-Resilient Floor Covering Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Non-Resilient Floor Covering Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

12.1.2 Global Non-Resilient Floor Covering Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

12.2 North America Non-Resilient Floor Covering Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Non-Resilient Floor Covering Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Non-Resilient Floor Covering Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Non-Resilient Floor Covering Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Non-Resilient Floor Covering Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Non-Resilient Floor Covering Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Non-Resilient Floor Covering Market Challenges

13.3 Non-Resilient Floor Covering Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Non-Resilient Floor Covering Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Non-Resilient Floor Covering Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Non-Resilient Floor Covering Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

