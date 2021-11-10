Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Market Trends Analysis and Growth Projection till 2027 | UPC Group, ExxonMobil, BASF

“

The report titled Global Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Non-Phthalate Plasticizer market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Non-Phthalate Plasticizer market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Non-Phthalate Plasticizer market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Non-Phthalate Plasticizer market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Non-Phthalate Plasticizer report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Non-Phthalate Plasticizer report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Non-Phthalate Plasticizer market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Non-Phthalate Plasticizer market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Non-Phthalate Plasticizer market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Non-Phthalate Plasticizer market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Non-Phthalate Plasticizer market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

UPC Group, ExxonMobil, BASF, DIC Corporation, CCC Corporate, Nan Ya Plastics Corportation, Aekyung Petrochemical, LG Chem, Evonik Industries, Shandong Hongxin Chemicals, Chromaflo Technologies

Market Segmentation by Product:

Monocizer Type

Polycizer Type



Market Segmentation by Application:

Food Utensils

Containers and Packaging

Toys

Other



The Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Non-Phthalate Plasticizer market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Non-Phthalate Plasticizer market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Non-Phthalate Plasticizer market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Non-Phthalate Plasticizer industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Non-Phthalate Plasticizer market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Non-Phthalate Plasticizer market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Non-Phthalate Plasticizer market?

Table of Contents:

1 Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Non-Phthalate Plasticizer

1.2 Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Monocizer Type

1.2.3 Polycizer Type

1.3 Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Food Utensils

1.3.3 Containers and Packaging

1.3.4 Toys

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Production

3.4.1 North America Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Production

3.5.1 Europe Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Production

3.6.1 China Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Production

3.7.1 Japan Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 UPC Group

7.1.1 UPC Group Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Corporation Information

7.1.2 UPC Group Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Product Portfolio

7.1.3 UPC Group Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 UPC Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 UPC Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 ExxonMobil

7.2.1 ExxonMobil Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Corporation Information

7.2.2 ExxonMobil Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Product Portfolio

7.2.3 ExxonMobil Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 ExxonMobil Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 ExxonMobil Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 BASF

7.3.1 BASF Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Corporation Information

7.3.2 BASF Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Product Portfolio

7.3.3 BASF Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 BASF Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 BASF Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 DIC Corporation

7.4.1 DIC Corporation Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Corporation Information

7.4.2 DIC Corporation Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Product Portfolio

7.4.3 DIC Corporation Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 DIC Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 DIC Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 CCC Corporate

7.5.1 CCC Corporate Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Corporation Information

7.5.2 CCC Corporate Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Product Portfolio

7.5.3 CCC Corporate Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 CCC Corporate Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 CCC Corporate Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Nan Ya Plastics Corportation

7.6.1 Nan Ya Plastics Corportation Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Corporation Information

7.6.2 Nan Ya Plastics Corportation Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Nan Ya Plastics Corportation Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Nan Ya Plastics Corportation Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Nan Ya Plastics Corportation Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Aekyung Petrochemical

7.7.1 Aekyung Petrochemical Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Corporation Information

7.7.2 Aekyung Petrochemical Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Aekyung Petrochemical Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Aekyung Petrochemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Aekyung Petrochemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 LG Chem

7.8.1 LG Chem Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Corporation Information

7.8.2 LG Chem Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Product Portfolio

7.8.3 LG Chem Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 LG Chem Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 LG Chem Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Evonik Industries

7.9.1 Evonik Industries Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Corporation Information

7.9.2 Evonik Industries Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Evonik Industries Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Evonik Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Evonik Industries Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Shandong Hongxin Chemicals

7.10.1 Shandong Hongxin Chemicals Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Corporation Information

7.10.2 Shandong Hongxin Chemicals Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Shandong Hongxin Chemicals Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Shandong Hongxin Chemicals Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Shandong Hongxin Chemicals Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Chromaflo Technologies

7.11.1 Chromaflo Technologies Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Corporation Information

7.11.2 Chromaflo Technologies Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Chromaflo Technologies Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Chromaflo Technologies Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Chromaflo Technologies Recent Developments/Updates

8 Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Non-Phthalate Plasticizer

8.4 Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Distributors List

9.3 Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Industry Trends

10.2 Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Growth Drivers

10.3 Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Market Challenges

10.4 Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Non-Phthalate Plasticizer by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Non-Phthalate Plasticizer

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Non-Phthalate Plasticizer by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Non-Phthalate Plasticizer by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Non-Phthalate Plasticizer by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Non-Phthalate Plasticizer by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Non-Phthalate Plasticizer by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Non-Phthalate Plasticizer by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Non-Phthalate Plasticizer by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Non-Phthalate Plasticizer by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”