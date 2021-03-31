Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Market Analysis Report, Size, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2021 – 2027 | GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Pfizer, Inc., Teikoku Seiyaku Co.

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2021-2027“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding.The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Non-opioid Analgesic Patch market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Non-opioid Analgesic Patch market. The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Non-opioid Analgesic Patch market.
This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Non-opioid Analgesic Patch market.
Top Companies/Manufacturers:
|
GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Pfizer, Inc., Teikoku Seiyaku Co., Ltd., Mylan N.V., Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co.,Inc, Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, Endo International plc, Allergan, Teh Seng Pharmaceutical Mfg, IBSA Institut Biochimque SA
Market Segment by Product Type:
| Lidocaine Patches
Diclofenac Patches
Methyl Salicylate Patches
Capsaicin Patches
Ketoprofen Patches
Others
Market Segment by Application:
| Hospital Pharmacies
Online Pharmacies
Independent Pharmacies & Drug Stores
Competitive Landscape
Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Non-opioid Analgesic Patch market.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Non-opioid Analgesic Patch market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Non-opioid Analgesic Patch market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Non-opioid Analgesic Patch market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Non-opioid Analgesic Patch market
TOC
1 Report Overview
1.1 Research Scope
1.2 Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Lidocaine Patches
1.2.3 Diclofenac Patches
1.2.4 Methyl Salicylate Patches
1.2.5 Capsaicin Patches
1.2.6 Ketoprofen Patches
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Market Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)
1.3.2 Hospital Pharmacies
1.3.3 Online Pharmacies
1.3.4 Independent Pharmacies & Drug Stores
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered 2 Market Perspective
2.1 Global Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Market Size (2016-2027)
2.1.1 Global Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Revenue (2016-2027)
2.1.2 Global Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Sales (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.1 Global Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Sales by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Market Size Forecast by Region
2.3.1 Global Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.2 Global Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 Global Top Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size
2.5 Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Industry Trends
2.5.1 Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Market Trends
2.5.2 Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Market Drivers
2.5.3 Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Market Challenges
2.5.4 Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Market Restraints 3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Top Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
3.1.1 Global Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Sales in 2020
3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Non-opioid Analgesic Patch by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Top Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.3 Global Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.4 Global Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Non-opioid Analgesic Patch as of 2020)
3.4 Global Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers
3.5 Key Manufacturers Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Market
3.7 Key Manufacturers Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Product Offered
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Price by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Global Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America
6.1 North America Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Sales Breakdown by Company
6.1.1 North America Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Sales by Company (2016-2027)
6.1.2 North America Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
6.2 North America Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
6.2.1 North America Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Sales by Type (2016-2027)
6.2.2 North America Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
6.3 North America Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
6.3.1 North America Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Sales by Application (2016-2027)
6.3.2 North America Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
6.4 North America Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Market Size by Country
6.4.1 North America Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Sales by Country (2016-2027)
6.4.2 North America Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
6.4.3 U.S.
6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe
7.1 Europe Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Sales Breakdown by Company
7.1.1 Europe Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Sales by Company (2016-2027)
7.1.2 Europe Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
7.2 Europe Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.1 Europe Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.2 Europe Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 Europe Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.1 Europe Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.2 Europe Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 Europe Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Market Size by Country
7.4.1 Europe Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.2 Europe Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Sales Breakdown by Company
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Sales by Company (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
8.2 Asia Pacific Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Asia Pacific Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
8.3.1 Asia Pacific Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Asia Pacific Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Asia Pacific Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Market Size by Regions
8.4.1 Asia Pacific Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Sales by Regions
8.4.2 Asia Pacific Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Revenue by Regions
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 India
8.4.7 Australia
8.4.8 Taiwan
8.4.9 Indonesia
8.4.10 Thailand
8.4.11 Malaysia
8.4.12 Philippines
8.4.13 Vietnam 9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Sales Breakdown by Company
9.1.1 Latin America Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Sales by Company (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Latin America Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
9.2 Latin America Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
9.2.1 Latin America Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Latin America Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Latin America Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
9.3.1 Latin America Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Latin America Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Latin America Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Market Size by Country
9.4.1 Latin America Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Sales by Country (2016-2027)
9.4.2 Latin America Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil
9.4.5 Argentina 10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Sales Breakdown by Company
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Sales by Company (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
10.2 Middle East and Africa Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Middle East and Africa Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Middle East and Africa Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.3 Turkey
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia
10.4.5 UAE 11 Company Profiles
11.1 GlaxoSmithKline Plc
11.1.1 GlaxoSmithKline Plc Corporation Information
11.1.2 GlaxoSmithKline Plc Overview
11.1.3 GlaxoSmithKline Plc Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.1.4 GlaxoSmithKline Plc Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Products and Services
11.1.5 GlaxoSmithKline Plc Non-opioid Analgesic Patch SWOT Analysis
11.1.6 GlaxoSmithKline Plc Recent Developments
11.2 Pfizer, Inc.
11.2.1 Pfizer, Inc. Corporation Information
11.2.2 Pfizer, Inc. Overview
11.2.3 Pfizer, Inc. Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.2.4 Pfizer, Inc. Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Products and Services
11.2.5 Pfizer, Inc. Non-opioid Analgesic Patch SWOT Analysis
11.2.6 Pfizer, Inc. Recent Developments
11.3 Teikoku Seiyaku Co., Ltd.
11.3.1 Teikoku Seiyaku Co., Ltd. Corporation Information
11.3.2 Teikoku Seiyaku Co., Ltd. Overview
11.3.3 Teikoku Seiyaku Co., Ltd. Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.3.4 Teikoku Seiyaku Co., Ltd. Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Products and Services
11.3.5 Teikoku Seiyaku Co., Ltd. Non-opioid Analgesic Patch SWOT Analysis
11.3.6 Teikoku Seiyaku Co., Ltd. Recent Developments
11.4 Mylan N.V.
11.4.1 Mylan N.V. Corporation Information
11.4.2 Mylan N.V. Overview
11.4.3 Mylan N.V. Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.4.4 Mylan N.V. Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Products and Services
11.4.5 Mylan N.V. Non-opioid Analgesic Patch SWOT Analysis
11.4.6 Mylan N.V. Recent Developments
11.5 Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co.,Inc
11.5.1 Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co.,Inc Corporation Information
11.5.2 Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co.,Inc Overview
11.5.3 Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co.,Inc Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.5.4 Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co.,Inc Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Products and Services
11.5.5 Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co.,Inc Non-opioid Analgesic Patch SWOT Analysis
11.5.6 Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co.,Inc Recent Developments
11.6 Acorda Therapeutics, Inc
11.6.1 Acorda Therapeutics, Inc Corporation Information
11.6.2 Acorda Therapeutics, Inc Overview
11.6.3 Acorda Therapeutics, Inc Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.6.4 Acorda Therapeutics, Inc Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Products and Services
11.6.5 Acorda Therapeutics, Inc Non-opioid Analgesic Patch SWOT Analysis
11.6.6 Acorda Therapeutics, Inc Recent Developments
11.7 Endo International plc
11.7.1 Endo International plc Corporation Information
11.7.2 Endo International plc Overview
11.7.3 Endo International plc Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.7.4 Endo International plc Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Products and Services
11.7.5 Endo International plc Non-opioid Analgesic Patch SWOT Analysis
11.7.6 Endo International plc Recent Developments
11.8 Allergan
11.8.1 Allergan Corporation Information
11.8.2 Allergan Overview
11.8.3 Allergan Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.8.4 Allergan Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Products and Services
11.8.5 Allergan Non-opioid Analgesic Patch SWOT Analysis
11.8.6 Allergan Recent Developments
11.9 Teh Seng Pharmaceutical Mfg
11.9.1 Teh Seng Pharmaceutical Mfg Corporation Information
11.9.2 Teh Seng Pharmaceutical Mfg Overview
11.9.3 Teh Seng Pharmaceutical Mfg Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.9.4 Teh Seng Pharmaceutical Mfg Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Products and Services
11.9.5 Teh Seng Pharmaceutical Mfg Non-opioid Analgesic Patch SWOT Analysis
11.9.6 Teh Seng Pharmaceutical Mfg Recent Developments
11.10 IBSA Institut Biochimque SA
11.10.1 IBSA Institut Biochimque SA Corporation Information
11.10.2 IBSA Institut Biochimque SA Overview
11.10.3 IBSA Institut Biochimque SA Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.10.4 IBSA Institut Biochimque SA Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Products and Services
11.10.5 IBSA Institut Biochimque SA Non-opioid Analgesic Patch SWOT Analysis
11.10.6 IBSA Institut Biochimque SA Recent Developments 12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
12.1 Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Value Chain Analysis
12.2 Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Key Raw Materials
12.2.1 Key Raw Materials
12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
12.3 Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Production Mode & Process
12.4 Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Sales and Marketing
12.4.1 Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Sales Channels
12.4.2 Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Distributors
12.5 Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.2 Data Source
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
