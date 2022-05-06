Non-Nutritive Additive Market Research With Size, Growth, Key Players, Segments And Forecasts Analysis 2022-2028 | Zoetis, Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Non-Nutritive Additive market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Non-Nutritive Additive market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2022-2028 and historical period 2017-2021. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the global Non-Nutritive Additive market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Non-Nutritive Additive market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

With an exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape, the authors of the Non-Nutritive Additive market report have made a brilliant attempt to explore key developments, pricing and business tactics, and future plans of leading companies. Besides the Non-Nutritive Additive market performance of players in terms of revenue and sales, the analysts shed light on their production, areas served, gross margin, and other important factors. In addition, the Non-Nutritive Additive report helps players to gain an upper hand in the market competition as it deeply analyzes the market positioning, market growth, and product portfolio of their competitors.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Non-Nutritive Additive Market Research Report: Zoetis

Cargill

Archer Daniels Midland

Purina Animal Nutrition

Adisseo France

Alltech

DSM

Biostadt India

Zagro

Hipro Animal Nutrtion

Menon Animal

China National Bluestar

Vtr Bio-Tech

Vland Biotech

Jinhe Biotechnology

Guangdong Drive

China Animal Husbandry Industry

Zhejiang Nhu

NB Group

Baolai-Leelai

XJ Bio

Lida’er Biological



Global Non-Nutritive Additive Market Segmentation by Product: Growth Promoting

Deworming Health Care

Others



Global Non-Nutritive Additive Market Segmentation by Application: Ruminants

Poultry

Farmed Fish

Others



The report is the best compilation of different types of segmental analysis of the global Non-Nutritive Additive market conducted from different angles. The pragmatic approach taken by analysts to study various market segments and the top-down and bottom-up approaches adopted to forecast their market sizes make Non-Nutritive Additive research study unique and accurate. For validation and revalidation of market figures and other findings, reliable primary sources such as technology and innovation directors, MDs, VPs, CEOs, and supply-side and demand-side industry experts were consulted. Secondary sources such as Bloomberg, databases, white papers, press releases, and company reports were used to collect market information and data.

This research study can be used by all participants of the global Non-Nutritive Additive market as it covers every major and minor aspect of the current and future market competition. Even for stakeholders, it can prove highly beneficial, considering the range of studies offered along with detailed analysis of growth strategies that players are expected to adopt in the coming years. New entrants or players looking to make a foray into the global Non-Nutritive Additive market can gather useful information and effective advice from the report. On the other hand, established companies can use the Non-Nutritive Additive report to stay updated about current and future market scenarios and plan out their future business moves.

Table of Content

1 Non-Nutritive Additive Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Non-Nutritive Additive

1.2 Non-Nutritive Additive Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Non-Nutritive Additive Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028

1.2.2 Growth Promoting

1.2.3 Deworming Health Care

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Non-Nutritive Additive Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Non-Nutritive Additive Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 Ruminants

1.3.3 Poultry

1.3.4 Farmed Fish

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Non-Nutritive Additive Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Global Non-Nutritive Additive Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Global Non-Nutritive Additive Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Non-Nutritive Additive Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.5.2 North America Non-Nutritive Additive Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.3 Europe Non-Nutritive Additive Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.4 China Non-Nutritive Additive Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.5 Japan Non-Nutritive Additive Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Non-Nutritive Additive Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Non-Nutritive Additive Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.3 Non-Nutritive Additive Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Non-Nutritive Additive Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.5 Manufacturers Non-Nutritive Additive Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Non-Nutritive Additive Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Non-Nutritive Additive Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Non-Nutritive Additive Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Non-Nutritive Additive Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Non-Nutritive Additive Revenue Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

3.3 Global Non-Nutritive Additive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.4 North America Non-Nutritive Additive Production

3.4.1 North America Non-Nutritive Additive Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.4.2 North America Non-Nutritive Additive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.5 Europe Non-Nutritive Additive Production

3.5.1 Europe Non-Nutritive Additive Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Europe Non-Nutritive Additive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.6 China Non-Nutritive Additive Production

3.6.1 China Non-Nutritive Additive Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.6.2 China Non-Nutritive Additive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.7 Japan Non-Nutritive Additive Production

3.7.1 Japan Non-Nutritive Additive Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.7.2 Japan Non-Nutritive Additive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

4 Global Non-Nutritive Additive Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Non-Nutritive Additive Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Non-Nutritive Additive Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Non-Nutritive Additive Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Non-Nutritive Additive Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Non-Nutritive Additive Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Non-Nutritive Additive Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 China Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Non-Nutritive Additive Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Segment by Type

5.1 Global Non-Nutritive Additive Production Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

5.2 Global Non-Nutritive Additive Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

5.3 Global Non-Nutritive Additive Price by Type (2017-2022)

6 Segment by Application

6.1 Global Non-Nutritive Additive Production Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

6.2 Global Non-Nutritive Additive Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

6.3 Global Non-Nutritive Additive Price by Application (2017-2022)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Zoetis

7.1.1 Zoetis Non-Nutritive Additive Corporation Information

7.1.2 Zoetis Non-Nutritive Additive Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Zoetis Non-Nutritive Additive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Zoetis Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Zoetis Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Cargill

7.2.1 Cargill Non-Nutritive Additive Corporation Information

7.2.2 Cargill Non-Nutritive Additive Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Cargill Non-Nutritive Additive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Cargill Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Cargill Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Archer Daniels Midland

7.3.1 Archer Daniels Midland Non-Nutritive Additive Corporation Information

7.3.2 Archer Daniels Midland Non-Nutritive Additive Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Archer Daniels Midland Non-Nutritive Additive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Archer Daniels Midland Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Archer Daniels Midland Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Purina Animal Nutrition

7.4.1 Purina Animal Nutrition Non-Nutritive Additive Corporation Information

7.4.2 Purina Animal Nutrition Non-Nutritive Additive Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Purina Animal Nutrition Non-Nutritive Additive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Purina Animal Nutrition Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Purina Animal Nutrition Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Adisseo France

7.5.1 Adisseo France Non-Nutritive Additive Corporation Information

7.5.2 Adisseo France Non-Nutritive Additive Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Adisseo France Non-Nutritive Additive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Adisseo France Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Adisseo France Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Alltech

7.6.1 Alltech Non-Nutritive Additive Corporation Information

7.6.2 Alltech Non-Nutritive Additive Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Alltech Non-Nutritive Additive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Alltech Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Alltech Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 DSM

7.7.1 DSM Non-Nutritive Additive Corporation Information

7.7.2 DSM Non-Nutritive Additive Product Portfolio

7.7.3 DSM Non-Nutritive Additive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 DSM Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 DSM Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Biostadt India

7.8.1 Biostadt India Non-Nutritive Additive Corporation Information

7.8.2 Biostadt India Non-Nutritive Additive Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Biostadt India Non-Nutritive Additive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Biostadt India Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Biostadt India Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Zagro

7.9.1 Zagro Non-Nutritive Additive Corporation Information

7.9.2 Zagro Non-Nutritive Additive Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Zagro Non-Nutritive Additive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Zagro Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Zagro Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Hipro Animal Nutrtion

7.10.1 Hipro Animal Nutrtion Non-Nutritive Additive Corporation Information

7.10.2 Hipro Animal Nutrtion Non-Nutritive Additive Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Hipro Animal Nutrtion Non-Nutritive Additive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Hipro Animal Nutrtion Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Hipro Animal Nutrtion Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Menon Animal

7.11.1 Menon Animal Non-Nutritive Additive Corporation Information

7.11.2 Menon Animal Non-Nutritive Additive Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Menon Animal Non-Nutritive Additive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Menon Animal Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Menon Animal Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 China National Bluestar

7.12.1 China National Bluestar Non-Nutritive Additive Corporation Information

7.12.2 China National Bluestar Non-Nutritive Additive Product Portfolio

7.12.3 China National Bluestar Non-Nutritive Additive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 China National Bluestar Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 China National Bluestar Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Vtr Bio-Tech

7.13.1 Vtr Bio-Tech Non-Nutritive Additive Corporation Information

7.13.2 Vtr Bio-Tech Non-Nutritive Additive Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Vtr Bio-Tech Non-Nutritive Additive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Vtr Bio-Tech Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Vtr Bio-Tech Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Vland Biotech

7.14.1 Vland Biotech Non-Nutritive Additive Corporation Information

7.14.2 Vland Biotech Non-Nutritive Additive Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Vland Biotech Non-Nutritive Additive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Vland Biotech Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Vland Biotech Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Jinhe Biotechnology

7.15.1 Jinhe Biotechnology Non-Nutritive Additive Corporation Information

7.15.2 Jinhe Biotechnology Non-Nutritive Additive Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Jinhe Biotechnology Non-Nutritive Additive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Jinhe Biotechnology Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Jinhe Biotechnology Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Guangdong Drive

7.16.1 Guangdong Drive Non-Nutritive Additive Corporation Information

7.16.2 Guangdong Drive Non-Nutritive Additive Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Guangdong Drive Non-Nutritive Additive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Guangdong Drive Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Guangdong Drive Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 China Animal Husbandry Industry

7.17.1 China Animal Husbandry Industry Non-Nutritive Additive Corporation Information

7.17.2 China Animal Husbandry Industry Non-Nutritive Additive Product Portfolio

7.17.3 China Animal Husbandry Industry Non-Nutritive Additive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 China Animal Husbandry Industry Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 China Animal Husbandry Industry Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 Zhejiang Nhu

7.18.1 Zhejiang Nhu Non-Nutritive Additive Corporation Information

7.18.2 Zhejiang Nhu Non-Nutritive Additive Product Portfolio

7.18.3 Zhejiang Nhu Non-Nutritive Additive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Zhejiang Nhu Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 Zhejiang Nhu Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 NB Group

7.19.1 NB Group Non-Nutritive Additive Corporation Information

7.19.2 NB Group Non-Nutritive Additive Product Portfolio

7.19.3 NB Group Non-Nutritive Additive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 NB Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 NB Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 Baolai-Leelai

7.20.1 Baolai-Leelai Non-Nutritive Additive Corporation Information

7.20.2 Baolai-Leelai Non-Nutritive Additive Product Portfolio

7.20.3 Baolai-Leelai Non-Nutritive Additive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Baolai-Leelai Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 Baolai-Leelai Recent Developments/Updates

7.21 XJ Bio

7.21.1 XJ Bio Non-Nutritive Additive Corporation Information

7.21.2 XJ Bio Non-Nutritive Additive Product Portfolio

7.21.3 XJ Bio Non-Nutritive Additive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 XJ Bio Main Business and Markets Served

7.21.5 XJ Bio Recent Developments/Updates

7.22 Lida’er Biological

7.22.1 Lida’er Biological Non-Nutritive Additive Corporation Information

7.22.2 Lida’er Biological Non-Nutritive Additive Product Portfolio

7.22.3 Lida’er Biological Non-Nutritive Additive Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Lida’er Biological Main Business and Markets Served

7.22.5 Lida’er Biological Recent Developments/Updates

8 Non-Nutritive Additive Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Non-Nutritive Additive Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Non-Nutritive Additive

8.4 Non-Nutritive Additive Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Non-Nutritive Additive Distributors List

9.3 Non-Nutritive Additive Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Non-Nutritive Additive Industry Trends

10.2 Non-Nutritive Additive Market Drivers

10.3 Non-Nutritive Additive Market Challenges

10.4 Non-Nutritive Additive Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Non-Nutritive Additive by Region (2023-2028)

11.2 North America Non-Nutritive Additive Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.3 Europe Non-Nutritive Additive Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.4 China Non-Nutritive Additive Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.5 Japan Non-Nutritive Additive Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Non-Nutritive Additive

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Non-Nutritive Additive by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Non-Nutritive Additive by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Non-Nutritive Additive by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Non-Nutritive Additive by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2023-2028)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Non-Nutritive Additive by Type (2023-2028)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Non-Nutritive Additive by Type (2023-2028)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Non-Nutritive Additive by Type (2023-2028)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Non-Nutritive Additive by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.1 Global Forecasted Production of Non-Nutritive Additive by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Non-Nutritive Additive by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.3 Global Forecasted Price of Non-Nutritive Additive by Application (2023-2028)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

