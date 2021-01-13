Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Market Analysis By Manufacturers, Production Capacity, Market Share, Price, Mergers & Forecast 2021-2027 | Bekaert SA, Euclid Chemical, Nycon

“
The report titled Global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Non-metallic Concrete Fibers report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Non-metallic Concrete Fibers report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Bekaert SA, Euclid Chemical, Nycon, ABC Polymer, Sika Corporation, Propex, BASF, Fibercon International, Grace, Fabpro, Chircu Prod-Impex, Bautech, Elasto Plastic Concrete (EPC）, FORTA, Hunan Sunshine Steel Fiber, Junwei Metal Fiber, Anteng Gangxianwei, Taian Tongban Fiber, Luan Steel Fiber, Wuhan Xintu, Ganzhou Daye
Market Segmentation by Product: PP Concrete Fiber
PA Concrete Fiber
PVA Concrete Fiber
Glass Concrete Fiber
Other
Market Segmentation by Application: Industrial Flooring
Bridge & Road
Residential & Commercial Building
The Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Non-metallic Concrete Fibers market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Non-metallic Concrete Fibers industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 PP Concrete Fiber
1.2.3 PA Concrete Fiber
1.2.4 PVA Concrete Fiber
1.2.5 Glass Concrete Fiber
1.2.6 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Industrial Flooring
1.3.3 Bridge & Road
1.3.4 Residential & Commercial Building
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Production
2.1 Global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
3.9 Latin America
3.10 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufactures
4.1 Global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Supply by Manufacturers
4.1.1 Global Top Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)
4.1.2 Global Top Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Market Size by Type
5.1 Global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 North America Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.2 North America Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 U.S.
7.3.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Europe Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.2 Europe Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.2 Asia Pacific Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
9.3.12 Philippines
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Latin America Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.2 Latin America Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 U.A.E
12 Corporate Profiles
12.1 Bekaert SA
12.1.1 Bekaert SA Corporation Information
12.1.2 Bekaert SA Overview
12.1.3 Bekaert SA Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Bekaert SA Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Product Description
12.1.5 Bekaert SA Related Developments
12.2 Euclid Chemical
12.2.1 Euclid Chemical Corporation Information
12.2.2 Euclid Chemical Overview
12.2.3 Euclid Chemical Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Euclid Chemical Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Product Description
12.2.5 Euclid Chemical Related Developments
12.3 Nycon
12.3.1 Nycon Corporation Information
12.3.2 Nycon Overview
12.3.3 Nycon Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Nycon Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Product Description
12.3.5 Nycon Related Developments
12.4 ABC Polymer
12.4.1 ABC Polymer Corporation Information
12.4.2 ABC Polymer Overview
12.4.3 ABC Polymer Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 ABC Polymer Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Product Description
12.4.5 ABC Polymer Related Developments
12.5 Sika Corporation
12.5.1 Sika Corporation Corporation Information
12.5.2 Sika Corporation Overview
12.5.3 Sika Corporation Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Sika Corporation Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Product Description
12.5.5 Sika Corporation Related Developments
12.6 Propex
12.6.1 Propex Corporation Information
12.6.2 Propex Overview
12.6.3 Propex Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Propex Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Product Description
12.6.5 Propex Related Developments
12.7 BASF
12.7.1 BASF Corporation Information
12.7.2 BASF Overview
12.7.3 BASF Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 BASF Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Product Description
12.7.5 BASF Related Developments
12.8 Fibercon International
12.8.1 Fibercon International Corporation Information
12.8.2 Fibercon International Overview
12.8.3 Fibercon International Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Fibercon International Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Product Description
12.8.5 Fibercon International Related Developments
12.9 Grace
12.9.1 Grace Corporation Information
12.9.2 Grace Overview
12.9.3 Grace Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Grace Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Product Description
12.9.5 Grace Related Developments
12.10 Fabpro
12.10.1 Fabpro Corporation Information
12.10.2 Fabpro Overview
12.10.3 Fabpro Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Fabpro Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Product Description
12.10.5 Fabpro Related Developments
12.11 Chircu Prod-Impex
12.11.1 Chircu Prod-Impex Corporation Information
12.11.2 Chircu Prod-Impex Overview
12.11.3 Chircu Prod-Impex Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Chircu Prod-Impex Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Product Description
12.11.5 Chircu Prod-Impex Related Developments
12.12 Bautech
12.12.1 Bautech Corporation Information
12.12.2 Bautech Overview
12.12.3 Bautech Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Bautech Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Product Description
12.12.5 Bautech Related Developments
12.13 Elasto Plastic Concrete (EPC）
12.13.1 Elasto Plastic Concrete (EPC） Corporation Information
12.13.2 Elasto Plastic Concrete (EPC） Overview
12.13.3 Elasto Plastic Concrete (EPC） Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Elasto Plastic Concrete (EPC） Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Product Description
12.13.5 Elasto Plastic Concrete (EPC） Related Developments
12.14 FORTA
12.14.1 FORTA Corporation Information
12.14.2 FORTA Overview
12.14.3 FORTA Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 FORTA Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Product Description
12.14.5 FORTA Related Developments
12.15 Hunan Sunshine Steel Fiber
12.15.1 Hunan Sunshine Steel Fiber Corporation Information
12.15.2 Hunan Sunshine Steel Fiber Overview
12.15.3 Hunan Sunshine Steel Fiber Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Hunan Sunshine Steel Fiber Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Product Description
12.15.5 Hunan Sunshine Steel Fiber Related Developments
12.16 Junwei Metal Fiber
12.16.1 Junwei Metal Fiber Corporation Information
12.16.2 Junwei Metal Fiber Overview
12.16.3 Junwei Metal Fiber Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Junwei Metal Fiber Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Product Description
12.16.5 Junwei Metal Fiber Related Developments
12.17 Anteng Gangxianwei
12.17.1 Anteng Gangxianwei Corporation Information
12.17.2 Anteng Gangxianwei Overview
12.17.3 Anteng Gangxianwei Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Anteng Gangxianwei Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Product Description
12.17.5 Anteng Gangxianwei Related Developments
12.18 Taian Tongban Fiber
12.18.1 Taian Tongban Fiber Corporation Information
12.18.2 Taian Tongban Fiber Overview
12.18.3 Taian Tongban Fiber Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 Taian Tongban Fiber Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Product Description
12.18.5 Taian Tongban Fiber Related Developments
12.19 Luan Steel Fiber
12.19.1 Luan Steel Fiber Corporation Information
12.19.2 Luan Steel Fiber Overview
12.19.3 Luan Steel Fiber Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 Luan Steel Fiber Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Product Description
12.19.5 Luan Steel Fiber Related Developments
12.20 Wuhan Xintu
12.20.1 Wuhan Xintu Corporation Information
12.20.2 Wuhan Xintu Overview
12.20.3 Wuhan Xintu Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 Wuhan Xintu Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Product Description
12.20.5 Wuhan Xintu Related Developments
8.21 Ganzhou Daye
12.21.1 Ganzhou Daye Corporation Information
12.21.2 Ganzhou Daye Overview
12.21.3 Ganzhou Daye Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.21.4 Ganzhou Daye Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Product Description
12.21.5 Ganzhou Daye Related Developments
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Industry Chain Analysis
13.2 Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Production Mode & Process
13.4 Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Sales Channels
13.4.2 Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Distributors
13.5 Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Customers
14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
14.1 Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Industry Trends
14.2 Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Market Drivers
14.3 Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Market Challenges
14.4 Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Market Restraints
15 Key Finding in The Global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Study
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
