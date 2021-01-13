Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Market Analysis By Manufacturers, Production Capacity, Market Share, Price, Mergers & Forecast 2021-2027 | Bekaert SA, Euclid Chemical, Nycon

“

The report titled Global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Non-metallic Concrete Fibers report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Non-metallic Concrete Fibers report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Bekaert SA, Euclid Chemical, Nycon, ABC Polymer, Sika Corporation, Propex, BASF, Fibercon International, Grace, Fabpro, Chircu Prod-Impex, Bautech, Elasto Plastic Concrete (EPC）, FORTA, Hunan Sunshine Steel Fiber, Junwei Metal Fiber, Anteng Gangxianwei, Taian Tongban Fiber, Luan Steel Fiber, Wuhan Xintu, Ganzhou Daye

Market Segmentation by Product: PP Concrete Fiber

PA Concrete Fiber

PVA Concrete Fiber

Glass Concrete Fiber

Other



Market Segmentation by Application: Industrial Flooring

Bridge & Road

Residential & Commercial Building



The Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Non-metallic Concrete Fibers market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Non-metallic Concrete Fibers industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 PP Concrete Fiber

1.2.3 PA Concrete Fiber

1.2.4 PVA Concrete Fiber

1.2.5 Glass Concrete Fiber

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Industrial Flooring

1.3.3 Bridge & Road

1.3.4 Residential & Commercial Building

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Production

2.1 Global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Bekaert SA

12.1.1 Bekaert SA Corporation Information

12.1.2 Bekaert SA Overview

12.1.3 Bekaert SA Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Bekaert SA Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Product Description

12.1.5 Bekaert SA Related Developments

12.2 Euclid Chemical

12.2.1 Euclid Chemical Corporation Information

12.2.2 Euclid Chemical Overview

12.2.3 Euclid Chemical Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Euclid Chemical Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Product Description

12.2.5 Euclid Chemical Related Developments

12.3 Nycon

12.3.1 Nycon Corporation Information

12.3.2 Nycon Overview

12.3.3 Nycon Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Nycon Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Product Description

12.3.5 Nycon Related Developments

12.4 ABC Polymer

12.4.1 ABC Polymer Corporation Information

12.4.2 ABC Polymer Overview

12.4.3 ABC Polymer Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 ABC Polymer Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Product Description

12.4.5 ABC Polymer Related Developments

12.5 Sika Corporation

12.5.1 Sika Corporation Corporation Information

12.5.2 Sika Corporation Overview

12.5.3 Sika Corporation Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Sika Corporation Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Product Description

12.5.5 Sika Corporation Related Developments

12.6 Propex

12.6.1 Propex Corporation Information

12.6.2 Propex Overview

12.6.3 Propex Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Propex Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Product Description

12.6.5 Propex Related Developments

12.7 BASF

12.7.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.7.2 BASF Overview

12.7.3 BASF Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 BASF Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Product Description

12.7.5 BASF Related Developments

12.8 Fibercon International

12.8.1 Fibercon International Corporation Information

12.8.2 Fibercon International Overview

12.8.3 Fibercon International Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Fibercon International Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Product Description

12.8.5 Fibercon International Related Developments

12.9 Grace

12.9.1 Grace Corporation Information

12.9.2 Grace Overview

12.9.3 Grace Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Grace Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Product Description

12.9.5 Grace Related Developments

12.10 Fabpro

12.10.1 Fabpro Corporation Information

12.10.2 Fabpro Overview

12.10.3 Fabpro Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Fabpro Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Product Description

12.10.5 Fabpro Related Developments

12.11 Chircu Prod-Impex

12.11.1 Chircu Prod-Impex Corporation Information

12.11.2 Chircu Prod-Impex Overview

12.11.3 Chircu Prod-Impex Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Chircu Prod-Impex Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Product Description

12.11.5 Chircu Prod-Impex Related Developments

12.12 Bautech

12.12.1 Bautech Corporation Information

12.12.2 Bautech Overview

12.12.3 Bautech Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Bautech Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Product Description

12.12.5 Bautech Related Developments

12.13 Elasto Plastic Concrete (EPC）

12.13.1 Elasto Plastic Concrete (EPC） Corporation Information

12.13.2 Elasto Plastic Concrete (EPC） Overview

12.13.3 Elasto Plastic Concrete (EPC） Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Elasto Plastic Concrete (EPC） Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Product Description

12.13.5 Elasto Plastic Concrete (EPC） Related Developments

12.14 FORTA

12.14.1 FORTA Corporation Information

12.14.2 FORTA Overview

12.14.3 FORTA Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 FORTA Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Product Description

12.14.5 FORTA Related Developments

12.15 Hunan Sunshine Steel Fiber

12.15.1 Hunan Sunshine Steel Fiber Corporation Information

12.15.2 Hunan Sunshine Steel Fiber Overview

12.15.3 Hunan Sunshine Steel Fiber Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Hunan Sunshine Steel Fiber Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Product Description

12.15.5 Hunan Sunshine Steel Fiber Related Developments

12.16 Junwei Metal Fiber

12.16.1 Junwei Metal Fiber Corporation Information

12.16.2 Junwei Metal Fiber Overview

12.16.3 Junwei Metal Fiber Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Junwei Metal Fiber Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Product Description

12.16.5 Junwei Metal Fiber Related Developments

12.17 Anteng Gangxianwei

12.17.1 Anteng Gangxianwei Corporation Information

12.17.2 Anteng Gangxianwei Overview

12.17.3 Anteng Gangxianwei Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Anteng Gangxianwei Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Product Description

12.17.5 Anteng Gangxianwei Related Developments

12.18 Taian Tongban Fiber

12.18.1 Taian Tongban Fiber Corporation Information

12.18.2 Taian Tongban Fiber Overview

12.18.3 Taian Tongban Fiber Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Taian Tongban Fiber Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Product Description

12.18.5 Taian Tongban Fiber Related Developments

12.19 Luan Steel Fiber

12.19.1 Luan Steel Fiber Corporation Information

12.19.2 Luan Steel Fiber Overview

12.19.3 Luan Steel Fiber Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Luan Steel Fiber Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Product Description

12.19.5 Luan Steel Fiber Related Developments

12.20 Wuhan Xintu

12.20.1 Wuhan Xintu Corporation Information

12.20.2 Wuhan Xintu Overview

12.20.3 Wuhan Xintu Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Wuhan Xintu Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Product Description

12.20.5 Wuhan Xintu Related Developments

8.21 Ganzhou Daye

12.21.1 Ganzhou Daye Corporation Information

12.21.2 Ganzhou Daye Overview

12.21.3 Ganzhou Daye Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Ganzhou Daye Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Product Description

12.21.5 Ganzhou Daye Related Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Production Mode & Process

13.4 Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Sales Channels

13.4.2 Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Distributors

13.5 Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Industry Trends

14.2 Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Market Drivers

14.3 Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Market Challenges

14.4 Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Non-metallic Concrete Fibers Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

