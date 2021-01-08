Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Market Size, Share, Growth Revenue, Demand, Regional and Forecasts Report 2021-2027 | Vallourec, Schoeller-Bleckmann, Drilling Tools International

“

The report titled Global Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Non-Magnetic Drill Collars market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Non-Magnetic Drill Collars market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Non-Magnetic Drill Collars market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Non-Magnetic Drill Collars market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Non-Magnetic Drill Collars report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Non-Magnetic Drill Collars report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Non-Magnetic Drill Collars market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Non-Magnetic Drill Collars market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Non-Magnetic Drill Collars market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Non-Magnetic Drill Collars market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Non-Magnetic Drill Collars market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Vallourec, Schoeller-Bleckmann, Drilling Tools International, NOV, Hunting Energy Services Inc., Stabil Drill, RDT-USA, ACE O.C.T.G. Ltd, JA Oilfield Manufacturing, Inc., API Engineering Ltd., Zhong Yuan Special Steel, Shanxi Fenglei Drilling Tools, Shanxi YIDA Special Steel Group, Henan Shenlong Petroleum Drilling Tools, Dezhou Dana’s Petroleum Technology Service, Inner Mongolia North Heavy Industries Group, Jiangsu Elite Petroleum Technology, DP-MASTER

Market Segmentation by Product: Low Carbon Stainless Steel

Titanium alloy



Market Segmentation by Application: Oil Drilling

Underground Thermal Well

Others



The Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Non-Magnetic Drill Collars market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Non-Magnetic Drill Collars market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Non-Magnetic Drill Collars market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Non-Magnetic Drill Collars industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Non-Magnetic Drill Collars market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Non-Magnetic Drill Collars market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Non-Magnetic Drill Collars market?

Table of Contents:

1 Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Non-Magnetic Drill Collars

1.2 Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Low Carbon Stainless Steel

1.2.3 Titanium alloy

1.3 Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Oil Drilling

1.3.3 Underground Thermal Well

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Market by Region

1.5.1 Global Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 China Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Production

3.4.1 North America Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Production

3.5.1 Europe Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Production

3.6.1 China Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Production

3.7.1 Japan Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Vallourec

7.1.1 Vallourec Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Corporation Information

7.1.2 Vallourec Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Vallourec Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Vallourec Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Vallourec Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Schoeller-Bleckmann

7.2.1 Schoeller-Bleckmann Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Corporation Information

7.2.2 Schoeller-Bleckmann Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Schoeller-Bleckmann Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Schoeller-Bleckmann Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Schoeller-Bleckmann Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Drilling Tools International

7.3.1 Drilling Tools International Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Corporation Information

7.3.2 Drilling Tools International Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Drilling Tools International Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Drilling Tools International Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Drilling Tools International Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 NOV

7.4.1 NOV Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Corporation Information

7.4.2 NOV Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Product Portfolio

7.4.3 NOV Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 NOV Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 NOV Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Hunting Energy Services Inc.

7.5.1 Hunting Energy Services Inc. Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Corporation Information

7.5.2 Hunting Energy Services Inc. Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Hunting Energy Services Inc. Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Hunting Energy Services Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Hunting Energy Services Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Stabil Drill

7.6.1 Stabil Drill Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Corporation Information

7.6.2 Stabil Drill Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Stabil Drill Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Stabil Drill Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Stabil Drill Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 RDT-USA

7.7.1 RDT-USA Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Corporation Information

7.7.2 RDT-USA Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Product Portfolio

7.7.3 RDT-USA Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 RDT-USA Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 RDT-USA Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 ACE O.C.T.G. Ltd

7.8.1 ACE O.C.T.G. Ltd Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Corporation Information

7.8.2 ACE O.C.T.G. Ltd Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Product Portfolio

7.8.3 ACE O.C.T.G. Ltd Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 ACE O.C.T.G. Ltd Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 ACE O.C.T.G. Ltd Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 JA Oilfield Manufacturing, Inc.

7.9.1 JA Oilfield Manufacturing, Inc. Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Corporation Information

7.9.2 JA Oilfield Manufacturing, Inc. Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Product Portfolio

7.9.3 JA Oilfield Manufacturing, Inc. Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 JA Oilfield Manufacturing, Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 JA Oilfield Manufacturing, Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 API Engineering Ltd.

7.10.1 API Engineering Ltd. Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Corporation Information

7.10.2 API Engineering Ltd. Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Product Portfolio

7.10.3 API Engineering Ltd. Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 API Engineering Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 API Engineering Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Zhong Yuan Special Steel

7.11.1 Zhong Yuan Special Steel Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Corporation Information

7.11.2 Zhong Yuan Special Steel Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Zhong Yuan Special Steel Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Zhong Yuan Special Steel Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Zhong Yuan Special Steel Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Shanxi Fenglei Drilling Tools

7.12.1 Shanxi Fenglei Drilling Tools Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Corporation Information

7.12.2 Shanxi Fenglei Drilling Tools Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Shanxi Fenglei Drilling Tools Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Shanxi Fenglei Drilling Tools Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Shanxi Fenglei Drilling Tools Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Shanxi YIDA Special Steel Group

7.13.1 Shanxi YIDA Special Steel Group Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Corporation Information

7.13.2 Shanxi YIDA Special Steel Group Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Shanxi YIDA Special Steel Group Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Shanxi YIDA Special Steel Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Shanxi YIDA Special Steel Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Henan Shenlong Petroleum Drilling Tools

7.14.1 Henan Shenlong Petroleum Drilling Tools Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Corporation Information

7.14.2 Henan Shenlong Petroleum Drilling Tools Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Henan Shenlong Petroleum Drilling Tools Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Henan Shenlong Petroleum Drilling Tools Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Henan Shenlong Petroleum Drilling Tools Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Dezhou Dana’s Petroleum Technology Service

7.15.1 Dezhou Dana’s Petroleum Technology Service Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Corporation Information

7.15.2 Dezhou Dana’s Petroleum Technology Service Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Dezhou Dana’s Petroleum Technology Service Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Dezhou Dana’s Petroleum Technology Service Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Dezhou Dana’s Petroleum Technology Service Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Inner Mongolia North Heavy Industries Group

7.16.1 Inner Mongolia North Heavy Industries Group Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Corporation Information

7.16.2 Inner Mongolia North Heavy Industries Group Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Inner Mongolia North Heavy Industries Group Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Inner Mongolia North Heavy Industries Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Inner Mongolia North Heavy Industries Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Jiangsu Elite Petroleum Technology

7.17.1 Jiangsu Elite Petroleum Technology Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Corporation Information

7.17.2 Jiangsu Elite Petroleum Technology Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Jiangsu Elite Petroleum Technology Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Jiangsu Elite Petroleum Technology Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Jiangsu Elite Petroleum Technology Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 DP-MASTER

7.18.1 DP-MASTER Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Corporation Information

7.18.2 DP-MASTER Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Product Portfolio

7.18.3 DP-MASTER Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 DP-MASTER Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 DP-MASTER Recent Developments/Updates

8 Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Non-Magnetic Drill Collars

8.4 Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Distributors List

9.3 Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Industry Trends

10.2 Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Growth Drivers

10.3 Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Market Challenges

10.4 Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Non-Magnetic Drill Collars by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Non-Magnetic Drill Collars Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Non-Magnetic Drill Collars

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Non-Magnetic Drill Collars by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Non-Magnetic Drill Collars by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Non-Magnetic Drill Collars by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Non-Magnetic Drill Collars by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Non-Magnetic Drill Collars by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Non-Magnetic Drill Collars by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Non-Magnetic Drill Collars by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Non-Magnetic Drill Collars by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”