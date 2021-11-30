Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter Market In Depth Analysis 2021 To 2027- Vicor, Infineon, Artesyn

Complete study of the global Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Some of the prominent players reviewed in the research report include:

Vicor, Infineon, Artesyn, XP Power, PULS, Texas Instruments, Bothhand Enterprise, BEAR Power Supplies, Ericsson, RECOM, TRACO Electronic AG, ON Semiconductor, Analog Devices

Key Drivers & Barriers High-impact rendering factors and drivers have been studied in this report to aid the readers to understand the general development. Moreover, the report includes restraints and challenges that may act as stumbling blocks on the way of the players. This will assist the users to be attentive and make informed decisions related to business. Specialists have also laid their focus on the upcoming business prospects. Post-covid-19 Outlook The readers in the section will understand how the Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic and post-pandemic. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as production, demand, consumption, supply chain. The industry experts have also highlighted the key factors that will help create opportunities for players and stabilize the overall industry in the years to come. Segmental Outlook Key segments including type, and application have been elaborated in this report. The consultants at QY Research have studied every segment and provided the market size using historical data. They have also talked about the growth opportunities that the segment may pose in the future. This study bestows production and revenue data by type, and application during the historical period (2016-2021) and forecast period (2022-2027). Segment by Type Step-down

Step-up

Others Segment by Application Industrial

Consumer Electronics

Medical

Regional Outlook This section of the report provides key insights regarding various regions and the key players operating in each region. Economic, social, environmental, technological, and political factors have been taken into consideration while assessing the growth of the particular region/country. The readers will also get their hands on the revenue and production data of each region and country for the period 2016-2027. This information derived through comprehensive research will help the reader to get familiar with the potential value of the investment in a particular region. North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India are the major regions studied in the research report. Competitive Scenario In this section, the readers will gain an understanding of the key players competing. The experts at QY Research have studied the key growth strategies, such as innovative trends and developments, intensification of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product innovation, and geographical expansion, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence. Apart from business strategies, the study includes current developments and key financials. The readers will also get access to the data related to global revenue, price, and production by manufacturers for the period 2016-2021. This all-inclusive report will certainly serve the clients to stay updated and make effective decisions in their businesses. Some of the prominent players reviewed in the research report include: Vicor, Infineon, Artesyn, XP Power, PULS, Texas Instruments, Bothhand Enterprise, BEAR Power Supplies, Ericsson, RECOM, TRACO Electronic AG, ON Semiconductor, Analog Devices Frequently Asked Questions Which product segment grabbed the largest share in the Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter market?

How is the competitive scenario of the Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter market?

Which are the key factors aiding the Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter market growth?

Which are the prominent players in the Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter market?

Which region holds the maximum share in the Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter market?

What will be the CAGR of the Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter market during the forecast period?

Which application segment emerged as the leading segment in the Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter market?

What key trends are likely to emerge in the Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter market in the coming years?

What will be the Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter market size by 2027?

Which company held the largest share in the Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter market?

How is the competitive scenario of the Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter market?

Which are the key factors aiding the Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter market growth?

Which are the prominent players in the Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter market?

Which region holds the maximum share in the Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter market?

What will be the CAGR of the Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter market during the forecast period?

Which application segment emerged as the leading segment in the Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter market?

What key trends are likely to emerge in the Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter market in the coming years?

What will be the Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter market size by 2027?

Which company held the largest share in the Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter market?

TOC

1 Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter

1.2 Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Step-down

1.2.3 Step-up

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Industrial

1.3.3 Consumer Electronics

1.3.4 Medical

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.6 South Korea Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter Production

3.4.1 North America Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter Production

3.5.1 Europe Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter Production

3.6.1 China Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter Production

3.7.1 Japan Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.8 South Korea Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter Production

3.8.1 South Korea Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.8.2 South Korea Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 4 Global Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter Price by Type (2016-2021) 6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Vicor

7.1.1 Vicor Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter Corporation Information

7.1.2 Vicor Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Vicor Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Vicor Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Vicor Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Infineon

7.2.1 Infineon Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter Corporation Information

7.2.2 Infineon Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Infineon Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Infineon Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Infineon Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Artesyn

7.3.1 Artesyn Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter Corporation Information

7.3.2 Artesyn Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Artesyn Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Artesyn Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Artesyn Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 XP Power

7.4.1 XP Power Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter Corporation Information

7.4.2 XP Power Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter Product Portfolio

7.4.3 XP Power Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 XP Power Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 XP Power Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 PULS

7.5.1 PULS Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter Corporation Information

7.5.2 PULS Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter Product Portfolio

7.5.3 PULS Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 PULS Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 PULS Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Texas Instruments

7.6.1 Texas Instruments Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter Corporation Information

7.6.2 Texas Instruments Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Texas Instruments Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Texas Instruments Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Texas Instruments Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Bothhand Enterprise

7.7.1 Bothhand Enterprise Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter Corporation Information

7.7.2 Bothhand Enterprise Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Bothhand Enterprise Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Bothhand Enterprise Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Bothhand Enterprise Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 BEAR Power Supplies

7.8.1 BEAR Power Supplies Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter Corporation Information

7.8.2 BEAR Power Supplies Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter Product Portfolio

7.8.3 BEAR Power Supplies Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 BEAR Power Supplies Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 BEAR Power Supplies Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Ericsson

7.9.1 Ericsson Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter Corporation Information

7.9.2 Ericsson Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Ericsson Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Ericsson Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Ericsson Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 RECOM

7.10.1 RECOM Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter Corporation Information

7.10.2 RECOM Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter Product Portfolio

7.10.3 RECOM Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 RECOM Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 RECOM Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 TRACO Electronic AG

7.11.1 TRACO Electronic AG Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter Corporation Information

7.11.2 TRACO Electronic AG Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter Product Portfolio

7.11.3 TRACO Electronic AG Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 TRACO Electronic AG Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 TRACO Electronic AG Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 ON Semiconductor

7.12.1 ON Semiconductor Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter Corporation Information

7.12.2 ON Semiconductor Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter Product Portfolio

7.12.3 ON Semiconductor Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 ON Semiconductor Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 ON Semiconductor Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Analog Devices

7.13.1 Analog Devices Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter Corporation Information

7.13.2 Analog Devices Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Analog Devices Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Analog Devices Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Analog Devices Recent Developments/Updates 8 Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter

8.4 Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter Distributors List

9.3 Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter Customers 10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter Industry Trends

10.2 Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter Growth Drivers

10.3 Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter Market Challenges

10.4 Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter Market Restraints 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.6 South Korea Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter by Country 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter by Application (2022-2027) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

