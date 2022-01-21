Non-foamed Tapes Market Growth and Status Explored in a New Research Report 2022 | Nitto Denko Corporation, 3M, Avery Dennison Corporation

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Non-foamed Tapes Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Non-foamed Tapes report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Non-foamed Tapes market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Non-foamed Tapes market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Non-foamed Tapes market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Non-foamed Tapes market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Non-foamed Tapes market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Nitto Denko Corporation, 3M, Avery Dennison Corporation, Biolink Gesellschaft für Verbindungstechnologien GmbH, Collano Adhesives AG, Denka Company Limited, Eurobond Adhesives Limied, H.B. Fuller, Henkel AG & Company KGaA, No-tape INDUSTRIAL CO. LTD., Scapa Group, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., TOYOCHEM CO. LTD.

Market Segmentation by Product:

Thermally Conductive Tapes

Flame Retardant Tapes

Universal Tapes



Market Segmentation by Application:

Automotive

Building and Construction

Aerospace

Electricals and Electronics

Others



The Non-foamed Tapes Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Non-foamed Tapes market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Non-foamed Tapes market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Non-foamed Tapes Product Introduction

1.2 Global Non-foamed Tapes Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Non-foamed Tapes Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Non-foamed Tapes Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Non-foamed Tapes Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Non-foamed Tapes Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Non-foamed Tapes Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Non-foamed Tapes Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Non-foamed Tapes in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Non-foamed Tapes Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Non-foamed Tapes Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Non-foamed Tapes Industry Trends

1.5.2 Non-foamed Tapes Market Drivers

1.5.3 Non-foamed Tapes Market Challenges

1.5.4 Non-foamed Tapes Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Non-foamed Tapes Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Thermally Conductive Tapes

2.1.2 Flame Retardant Tapes

2.1.3 Universal Tapes

2.2 Global Non-foamed Tapes Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Non-foamed Tapes Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Non-foamed Tapes Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Non-foamed Tapes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Non-foamed Tapes Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Non-foamed Tapes Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Non-foamed Tapes Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Non-foamed Tapes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Non-foamed Tapes Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Automotive

3.1.2 Building and Construction

3.1.3 Aerospace

3.1.4 Electricals and Electronics

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global Non-foamed Tapes Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Non-foamed Tapes Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Non-foamed Tapes Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Non-foamed Tapes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Non-foamed Tapes Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Non-foamed Tapes Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Non-foamed Tapes Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Non-foamed Tapes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Non-foamed Tapes Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Non-foamed Tapes Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Non-foamed Tapes Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Non-foamed Tapes Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Non-foamed Tapes Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Non-foamed Tapes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Non-foamed Tapes Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Non-foamed Tapes Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Non-foamed Tapes in 2021

4.2.3 Global Non-foamed Tapes Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Non-foamed Tapes Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Non-foamed Tapes Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Non-foamed Tapes Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Non-foamed Tapes Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Non-foamed Tapes Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Non-foamed Tapes Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Non-foamed Tapes Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Non-foamed Tapes Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Non-foamed Tapes Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Non-foamed Tapes Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Non-foamed Tapes Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Non-foamed Tapes Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Non-foamed Tapes Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Non-foamed Tapes Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Non-foamed Tapes Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Non-foamed Tapes Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Non-foamed Tapes Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Non-foamed Tapes Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Non-foamed Tapes Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Non-foamed Tapes Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Non-foamed Tapes Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Non-foamed Tapes Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Non-foamed Tapes Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Non-foamed Tapes Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Non-foamed Tapes Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Non-foamed Tapes Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 U.A.E

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Nitto Denko Corporation

7.1.1 Nitto Denko Corporation Corporation Information

7.1.2 Nitto Denko Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Nitto Denko Corporation Non-foamed Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Nitto Denko Corporation Non-foamed Tapes Products Offered

7.1.5 Nitto Denko Corporation Recent Development

7.2 3M

7.2.1 3M Corporation Information

7.2.2 3M Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 3M Non-foamed Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 3M Non-foamed Tapes Products Offered

7.2.5 3M Recent Development

7.3 Avery Dennison Corporation

7.3.1 Avery Dennison Corporation Corporation Information

7.3.2 Avery Dennison Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Avery Dennison Corporation Non-foamed Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Avery Dennison Corporation Non-foamed Tapes Products Offered

7.3.5 Avery Dennison Corporation Recent Development

7.4 Biolink Gesellschaft für Verbindungstechnologien GmbH

7.4.1 Biolink Gesellschaft für Verbindungstechnologien GmbH Corporation Information

7.4.2 Biolink Gesellschaft für Verbindungstechnologien GmbH Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Biolink Gesellschaft für Verbindungstechnologien GmbH Non-foamed Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Biolink Gesellschaft für Verbindungstechnologien GmbH Non-foamed Tapes Products Offered

7.4.5 Biolink Gesellschaft für Verbindungstechnologien GmbH Recent Development

7.5 Collano Adhesives AG

7.5.1 Collano Adhesives AG Corporation Information

7.5.2 Collano Adhesives AG Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Collano Adhesives AG Non-foamed Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Collano Adhesives AG Non-foamed Tapes Products Offered

7.5.5 Collano Adhesives AG Recent Development

7.6 Denka Company Limited

7.6.1 Denka Company Limited Corporation Information

7.6.2 Denka Company Limited Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Denka Company Limited Non-foamed Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Denka Company Limited Non-foamed Tapes Products Offered

7.6.5 Denka Company Limited Recent Development

7.7 Eurobond Adhesives Limied

7.7.1 Eurobond Adhesives Limied Corporation Information

7.7.2 Eurobond Adhesives Limied Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Eurobond Adhesives Limied Non-foamed Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Eurobond Adhesives Limied Non-foamed Tapes Products Offered

7.7.5 Eurobond Adhesives Limied Recent Development

7.8 H.B. Fuller

7.8.1 H.B. Fuller Corporation Information

7.8.2 H.B. Fuller Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 H.B. Fuller Non-foamed Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 H.B. Fuller Non-foamed Tapes Products Offered

7.8.5 H.B. Fuller Recent Development

7.9 Henkel AG & Company KGaA

7.9.1 Henkel AG & Company KGaA Corporation Information

7.9.2 Henkel AG & Company KGaA Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Henkel AG & Company KGaA Non-foamed Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Henkel AG & Company KGaA Non-foamed Tapes Products Offered

7.9.5 Henkel AG & Company KGaA Recent Development

7.10 No-tape INDUSTRIAL CO. LTD.

7.10.1 No-tape INDUSTRIAL CO. LTD. Corporation Information

7.10.2 No-tape INDUSTRIAL CO. LTD. Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 No-tape INDUSTRIAL CO. LTD. Non-foamed Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 No-tape INDUSTRIAL CO. LTD. Non-foamed Tapes Products Offered

7.10.5 No-tape INDUSTRIAL CO. LTD. Recent Development

7.11 Scapa Group

7.11.1 Scapa Group Corporation Information

7.11.2 Scapa Group Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Scapa Group Non-foamed Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Scapa Group Non-foamed Tapes Products Offered

7.11.5 Scapa Group Recent Development

7.12 Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

7.12.1 Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. Corporation Information

7.12.2 Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. Non-foamed Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. Products Offered

7.12.5 Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. Recent Development

7.13 TOYOCHEM CO. LTD.

7.13.1 TOYOCHEM CO. LTD. Corporation Information

7.13.2 TOYOCHEM CO. LTD. Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 TOYOCHEM CO. LTD. Non-foamed Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 TOYOCHEM CO. LTD. Products Offered

7.13.5 TOYOCHEM CO. LTD. Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Non-foamed Tapes Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Non-foamed Tapes Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Non-foamed Tapes Distributors

8.3 Non-foamed Tapes Production Mode & Process

8.4 Non-foamed Tapes Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Non-foamed Tapes Sales Channels

8.4.2 Non-foamed Tapes Distributors

8.5 Non-foamed Tapes Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

