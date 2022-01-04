Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling Market Growth, Regional Analysis, Segments, Region and Forecasts 2021-2027 | Sims Metal Management, OmniSource, TSR Recycling

“
The report titled Global Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
Sims Metal Management, OmniSource, TSR Recycling, Aurubis, Kuusakoski, Hindalco, Giampaolo Group, Hanwa
Market Segmentation by Product:
Aluminum Scrap Recycling
Copper Scrap Recycling
Lead Scrap Recycling
Others
Market Segmentation by Application:
Construction
Automotive
Consumer Goods
Industrial Goods
Others
The Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling market?
Table of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Aluminum Scrap Recycling
1.2.3 Copper Scrap Recycling
1.2.4 Lead Scrap Recycling
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Construction
1.3.3 Automotive
1.3.4 Consumer Goods
1.3.5 Industrial Goods
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling Market Perspective (2016-2027)
2.2 Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.2 Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.3 Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)
2.3 Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling Industry Dynamic
2.3.1 Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling Market Trends
2.3.2 Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling Market Drivers
2.3.3 Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling Market Challenges
2.3.4 Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling Revenue
3.4 Global Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling Revenue in 2020
3.5 Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.6 Key Players Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling Product Solution and Service
3.7 Date of Enter into Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling Market
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling Breakdown Data by Type
4.1 Global Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
5 Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling Breakdown Data by Application
5.1 Global Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
6 North America
6.1 North America Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling Market Size (2016-2027)
6.2 North America Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling Market Size by Type
6.2.1 North America Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
6.2.3 North America Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
6.3 North America Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling Market Size by Application
6.3.1 North America Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
6.3.3 North America Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
6.4 North America Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling Market Size by Country
6.4.1 North America Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
6.4.2 North America Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
6.4.3 United States
6.4.4 Canada
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling Market Size (2016-2027)
7.2 Europe Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling Market Size by Type
7.2.1 Europe Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
7.2.3 Europe Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 Europe Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling Market Size by Application
7.3.1 Europe Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
7.3.3 Europe Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 Europe Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling Market Size by Country
7.4.1 Europe Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
7.4.2 Europe Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia
7.4.8 Nordic
8 Asia-Pacific
8.1 Asia-Pacific Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling Market Size (2016-2027)
8.2 Asia-Pacific Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Asia-Pacific Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Asia-Pacific Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling Market Size by Region
8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling Market Size by Region (2022-2027)
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 Southeast Asia
8.4.7 India
8.4.8 Australia
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling Market Size (2016-2027)
9.2 Latin America Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Latin America Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Latin America Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
9.2.3 Latin America Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Latin America Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Latin America Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Latin America Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
9.3.3 Latin America Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Latin America Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling Market Size by Country
9.4.1 Latin America Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
9.4.2 Latin America Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil
10 Middle East & Africa
10.1 Middle East & Africa Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling Market Size (2016-2027)
10.2 Middle East & Africa Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Middle East & Africa Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Middle East & Africa Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
10.4.3 Turkey
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia
10.4.5 UAE
11 Key Players Profiles
11.1 Sims Metal Management
11.1.1 Sims Metal Management Company Details
11.1.2 Sims Metal Management Business Overview
11.1.3 Sims Metal Management Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling Introduction
11.1.4 Sims Metal Management Revenue in Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling Business (2016-2021)
11.1.5 Sims Metal Management Recent Development
11.2 OmniSource
11.2.1 OmniSource Company Details
11.2.2 OmniSource Business Overview
11.2.3 OmniSource Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling Introduction
11.2.4 OmniSource Revenue in Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling Business (2016-2021)
11.2.5 OmniSource Recent Development
11.3 TSR Recycling
11.3.1 TSR Recycling Company Details
11.3.2 TSR Recycling Business Overview
11.3.3 TSR Recycling Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling Introduction
11.3.4 TSR Recycling Revenue in Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling Business (2016-2021)
11.3.5 TSR Recycling Recent Development
11.4 Aurubis
11.4.1 Aurubis Company Details
11.4.2 Aurubis Business Overview
11.4.3 Aurubis Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling Introduction
11.4.4 Aurubis Revenue in Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling Business (2016-2021)
11.4.5 Aurubis Recent Development
11.5 Kuusakoski
11.5.1 Kuusakoski Company Details
11.5.2 Kuusakoski Business Overview
11.5.3 Kuusakoski Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling Introduction
11.5.4 Kuusakoski Revenue in Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling Business (2016-2021)
11.5.5 Kuusakoski Recent Development
11.6 Hindalco
11.6.1 Hindalco Company Details
11.6.2 Hindalco Business Overview
11.6.3 Hindalco Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling Introduction
11.6.4 Hindalco Revenue in Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling Business (2016-2021)
11.6.5 Hindalco Recent Development
11.7 Giampaolo Group
11.7.1 Giampaolo Group Company Details
11.7.2 Giampaolo Group Business Overview
11.7.3 Giampaolo Group Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling Introduction
11.7.4 Giampaolo Group Revenue in Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling Business (2016-2021)
11.7.5 Giampaolo Group Recent Development
11.8 Hanwa
11.8.1 Hanwa Company Details
11.8.2 Hanwa Business Overview
11.8.3 Hanwa Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling Introduction
11.8.4 Hanwa Revenue in Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling Business (2016-2021)
11.8.5 Hanwa Recent Development
12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
13 Appendix
13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.2 Data Source
13.2 Disclaimer
13.3 Author Details
