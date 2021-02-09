Non-Ferrous Scrap Market To Witness Stunning Growth To Generate Massive Revenue Forecast to 2027 | Sims Metal Management, OmniSource, European Metal Recycling

“

The report titled Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Non-Ferrous Scrap market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Non-Ferrous Scrap market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Non-Ferrous Scrap market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Non-Ferrous Scrap market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Non-Ferrous Scrap report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2149768/global-non-ferrous-scrap-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Non-Ferrous Scrap report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Non-Ferrous Scrap market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Non-Ferrous Scrap market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Non-Ferrous Scrap market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Non-Ferrous Scrap market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Non-Ferrous Scrap market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Sims Metal Management, OmniSource, European Metal Recycling, Schnitzer Steel Industries, Hanwa, Commercial Metals, Stena Metal International, Yechiu Group, Chiho Environmental Group, Nucor, Cohen, DOWA

Market Segmentation by Product: Copper

Aluminum

Lead and Zinc

Nickel

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Battery

Packaging

Automotive

Shipbuilding

Consumer Appliances

Building & Construction

Equipment Manufacturing

Others



The Non-Ferrous Scrap Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Non-Ferrous Scrap market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Non-Ferrous Scrap market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Non-Ferrous Scrap market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Non-Ferrous Scrap industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Non-Ferrous Scrap market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Non-Ferrous Scrap market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Non-Ferrous Scrap market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2149768/global-non-ferrous-scrap-market

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Market Analysis by Type

1.3.1 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Copper

1.3.3 Aluminum

1.3.4 Lead and Zinc

1.3.5 Nickel

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Market by Application

1.4.1 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Battery

1.4.3 Packaging

1.4.4 Automotive

1.4.5 Shipbuilding

1.4.6 Consumer Appliances

1.4.7 Building & Construction

1.4.8 Equipment Manufacturing

1.4.9 Others

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Non-Ferrous Scrap Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Non-Ferrous Scrap Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Non-Ferrous Scrap Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Non-Ferrous Scrap Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Non-Ferrous Scrap Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Non-Ferrous Scrap Market Trends

2.3.2 Non-Ferrous Scrap Market Drivers

2.3.3 Non-Ferrous Scrap Market Challenges

2.3.4 Non-Ferrous Scrap Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Non-Ferrous Scrap Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Non-Ferrous Scrap Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Non-Ferrous Scrap Revenue

3.4 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Non-Ferrous Scrap Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players Non-Ferrous Scrap Area Served

3.6 Key Players Non-Ferrous Scrap Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Non-Ferrous Scrap Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Non-Ferrous Scrap Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

5 Non-Ferrous Scrap Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Non-Ferrous Scrap Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America Non-Ferrous Scrap Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 North America Non-Ferrous Scrap Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Non-Ferrous Scrap Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Non-Ferrous Scrap Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe Non-Ferrous Scrap Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Non-Ferrous Scrap Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Non-Ferrous Scrap Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Non-Ferrous Scrap Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Non-Ferrous Scrap Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Non-Ferrous Scrap Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Non-Ferrous Scrap Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Non-Ferrous Scrap Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Latin America Non-Ferrous Scrap Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Latin America Non-Ferrous Scrap Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Latin America Non-Ferrous Scrap Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Non-Ferrous Scrap Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Non-Ferrous Scrap Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Non-Ferrous Scrap Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Non-Ferrous Scrap Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

11Key Players Profiles

11.1 Sims Metal Management

11.1.1 Sims Metal Management Company Details

11.1.2 Sims Metal Management Business Overview

11.1.3 Sims Metal Management Non-Ferrous Scrap Introduction

11.1.4 Sims Metal Management Revenue in Non-Ferrous Scrap Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 Sims Metal Management Recent Development

11.2 OmniSource

11.2.1 OmniSource Company Details

11.2.2 OmniSource Business Overview

11.2.3 OmniSource Non-Ferrous Scrap Introduction

11.2.4 OmniSource Revenue in Non-Ferrous Scrap Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 OmniSource Recent Development

11.3 European Metal Recycling

11.3.1 European Metal Recycling Company Details

11.3.2 European Metal Recycling Business Overview

11.3.3 European Metal Recycling Non-Ferrous Scrap Introduction

11.3.4 European Metal Recycling Revenue in Non-Ferrous Scrap Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 European Metal Recycling Recent Development

11.4 Schnitzer Steel Industries

11.4.1 Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Details

11.4.2 Schnitzer Steel Industries Business Overview

11.4.3 Schnitzer Steel Industries Non-Ferrous Scrap Introduction

11.4.4 Schnitzer Steel Industries Revenue in Non-Ferrous Scrap Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 Schnitzer Steel Industries Recent Development

11.5 Hanwa

11.5.1 Hanwa Company Details

11.5.2 Hanwa Business Overview

11.5.3 Hanwa Non-Ferrous Scrap Introduction

11.5.4 Hanwa Revenue in Non-Ferrous Scrap Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 Hanwa Recent Development

11.6 Commercial Metals

11.6.1 Commercial Metals Company Details

11.6.2 Commercial Metals Business Overview

11.6.3 Commercial Metals Non-Ferrous Scrap Introduction

11.6.4 Commercial Metals Revenue in Non-Ferrous Scrap Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 Commercial Metals Recent Development

11.7 Stena Metal International

11.7.1 Stena Metal International Company Details

11.7.2 Stena Metal International Business Overview

11.7.3 Stena Metal International Non-Ferrous Scrap Introduction

11.7.4 Stena Metal International Revenue in Non-Ferrous Scrap Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 Stena Metal International Recent Development

11.8 Yechiu Group

11.8.1 Yechiu Group Company Details

11.8.2 Yechiu Group Business Overview

11.8.3 Yechiu Group Non-Ferrous Scrap Introduction

11.8.4 Yechiu Group Revenue in Non-Ferrous Scrap Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 Yechiu Group Recent Development

11.9 Chiho Environmental Group

11.9.1 Chiho Environmental Group Company Details

11.9.2 Chiho Environmental Group Business Overview

11.9.3 Chiho Environmental Group Non-Ferrous Scrap Introduction

11.9.4 Chiho Environmental Group Revenue in Non-Ferrous Scrap Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 Chiho Environmental Group Recent Development

11.10 Nucor

11.10.1 Nucor Company Details

11.10.2 Nucor Business Overview

11.10.3 Nucor Non-Ferrous Scrap Introduction

11.10.4 Nucor Revenue in Non-Ferrous Scrap Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 Nucor Recent Development

11.11 Cohen

10.11.1 Cohen Company Details

10.11.2 Cohen Business Overview

10.11.3 Cohen Non-Ferrous Scrap Introduction

10.11.4 Cohen Revenue in Non-Ferrous Scrap Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Cohen Recent Development

11.12 DOWA

10.12.1 DOWA Company Details

10.12.2 DOWA Business Overview

10.12.3 DOWA Non-Ferrous Scrap Introduction

10.12.4 DOWA Revenue in Non-Ferrous Scrap Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 DOWA Recent Development

12Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

13Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/2149768/global-non-ferrous-scrap-market

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”