Non-Ferrous Metal Castings Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2027 | Precision Castparts, Alcoa Inc., Posco

A newly published report titled “(Non-Ferrous Metal Castings Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Non-Ferrous Metal Castings report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Non-Ferrous Metal Castings market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Non-Ferrous Metal Castings market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Non-Ferrous Metal Castings market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Non-Ferrous Metal Castings market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Non-Ferrous Metal Castings market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Precision Castparts, Alcoa Inc., Posco, Chalco, Jiangxi Copper, Thyssenkrupp, Beijing Jingtian Precision Investment Casting Co. Ltd.

Market Segmentation by Product:

Light Metal

Heavy Metal



Market Segmentation by Application:

Automobile

Industry

Agriculture

Others



The Non-Ferrous Metal Castings Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Non-Ferrous Metal Castings market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Non-Ferrous Metal Castings market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Non-Ferrous Metal Castings market expansion?

What will be the global Non-Ferrous Metal Castings market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Non-Ferrous Metal Castings market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Non-Ferrous Metal Castings market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Non-Ferrous Metal Castings market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Non-Ferrous Metal Castings market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Non-Ferrous Metal Castings Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Non-Ferrous Metal Castings

1.2 Non-Ferrous Metal Castings Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Non-Ferrous Metal Castings Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Light Metal

1.2.3 Heavy Metal

1.3 Non-Ferrous Metal Castings Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Non-Ferrous Metal Castings Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Automobile

1.3.3 Industry

1.3.4 Agriculture

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Non-Ferrous Metal Castings Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Non-Ferrous Metal Castings Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Non-Ferrous Metal Castings Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Non-Ferrous Metal Castings Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Non-Ferrous Metal Castings Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Non-Ferrous Metal Castings Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Non-Ferrous Metal Castings Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Non-Ferrous Metal Castings Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Non-Ferrous Metal Castings Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Non-Ferrous Metal Castings Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Non-Ferrous Metal Castings Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Non-Ferrous Metal Castings Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Non-Ferrous Metal Castings Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Non-Ferrous Metal Castings Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Non-Ferrous Metal Castings Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Non-Ferrous Metal Castings Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Non-Ferrous Metal Castings Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Non-Ferrous Metal Castings Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Non-Ferrous Metal Castings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Non-Ferrous Metal Castings Production

3.4.1 North America Non-Ferrous Metal Castings Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Non-Ferrous Metal Castings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Non-Ferrous Metal Castings Production

3.5.1 Europe Non-Ferrous Metal Castings Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Non-Ferrous Metal Castings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Non-Ferrous Metal Castings Production

3.6.1 China Non-Ferrous Metal Castings Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Non-Ferrous Metal Castings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Non-Ferrous Metal Castings Production

3.7.1 Japan Non-Ferrous Metal Castings Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Non-Ferrous Metal Castings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Non-Ferrous Metal Castings Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Non-Ferrous Metal Castings Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Non-Ferrous Metal Castings Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Non-Ferrous Metal Castings Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Non-Ferrous Metal Castings Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Non-Ferrous Metal Castings Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Non-Ferrous Metal Castings Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Non-Ferrous Metal Castings Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Non-Ferrous Metal Castings Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Non-Ferrous Metal Castings Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Non-Ferrous Metal Castings Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Non-Ferrous Metal Castings Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Non-Ferrous Metal Castings Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Precision Castparts

7.1.1 Precision Castparts Non-Ferrous Metal Castings Corporation Information

7.1.2 Precision Castparts Non-Ferrous Metal Castings Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Precision Castparts Non-Ferrous Metal Castings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Precision Castparts Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Precision Castparts Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Alcoa Inc.

7.2.1 Alcoa Inc. Non-Ferrous Metal Castings Corporation Information

7.2.2 Alcoa Inc. Non-Ferrous Metal Castings Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Alcoa Inc. Non-Ferrous Metal Castings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Alcoa Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Alcoa Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Posco

7.3.1 Posco Non-Ferrous Metal Castings Corporation Information

7.3.2 Posco Non-Ferrous Metal Castings Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Posco Non-Ferrous Metal Castings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Posco Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Posco Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Chalco

7.4.1 Chalco Non-Ferrous Metal Castings Corporation Information

7.4.2 Chalco Non-Ferrous Metal Castings Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Chalco Non-Ferrous Metal Castings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Chalco Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Chalco Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Jiangxi Copper

7.5.1 Jiangxi Copper Non-Ferrous Metal Castings Corporation Information

7.5.2 Jiangxi Copper Non-Ferrous Metal Castings Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Jiangxi Copper Non-Ferrous Metal Castings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Jiangxi Copper Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Jiangxi Copper Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Thyssenkrupp

7.6.1 Thyssenkrupp Non-Ferrous Metal Castings Corporation Information

7.6.2 Thyssenkrupp Non-Ferrous Metal Castings Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Thyssenkrupp Non-Ferrous Metal Castings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Thyssenkrupp Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Thyssenkrupp Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Beijing Jingtian Precision Investment Casting Co. Ltd.

7.7.1 Beijing Jingtian Precision Investment Casting Co. Ltd. Non-Ferrous Metal Castings Corporation Information

7.7.2 Beijing Jingtian Precision Investment Casting Co. Ltd. Non-Ferrous Metal Castings Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Beijing Jingtian Precision Investment Casting Co. Ltd. Non-Ferrous Metal Castings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Beijing Jingtian Precision Investment Casting Co. Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Beijing Jingtian Precision Investment Casting Co. Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

8 Non-Ferrous Metal Castings Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Non-Ferrous Metal Castings Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Non-Ferrous Metal Castings

8.4 Non-Ferrous Metal Castings Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Non-Ferrous Metal Castings Distributors List

9.3 Non-Ferrous Metal Castings Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Non-Ferrous Metal Castings Industry Trends

10.2 Non-Ferrous Metal Castings Growth Drivers

10.3 Non-Ferrous Metal Castings Market Challenges

10.4 Non-Ferrous Metal Castings Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Non-Ferrous Metal Castings by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Non-Ferrous Metal Castings Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Non-Ferrous Metal Castings Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Non-Ferrous Metal Castings Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Non-Ferrous Metal Castings Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Non-Ferrous Metal Castings

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Non-Ferrous Metal Castings by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Non-Ferrous Metal Castings by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Non-Ferrous Metal Castings by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Non-Ferrous Metal Castings by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Non-Ferrous Metal Castings by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Non-Ferrous Metal Castings by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Non-Ferrous Metal Castings by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Non-Ferrous Metal Castings by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

