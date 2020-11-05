Non-Contact Temperature Sales Market size to reach US$ 3005 million by 2026, from US$ 1331.5 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 14.5% during 2021-2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Non-Contact Temperature Sales Market Report 2020“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Non-Contact Temperature Sales market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Non-Contact Temperature Sales market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Non-Contact Temperature Sales market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, FLUKE, Accurate Sensors, OMRON, IFM Electronic, Turck, Micro-Epsilon, OMEGA, LumaSense, Calex Electronics, Melexis, Keyence, OPTEX Group, Pasco, Process-Sensors, Proxitron, Banner, HTM, Eluox Automation, Bodach, FSG Sensing Market Segment by Product Type: Infrared Temperature Sensors, Fiber Optic Temperature Sensors Market Segment by Application: , Electronic Industry, Metallurgy Field, Petrochemical, General Industry(pharmacy, Automobile), Transportation

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Non-Contact Temperature Sales market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Non-Contact Temperature Sales market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Non-Contact Temperature Sales industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Non-Contact Temperature Sales market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Non-Contact Temperature Sales market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Non-Contact Temperature Sales market

TOC

1 Non-Contact Temperature Market Overview

1.1 Non-Contact Temperature Product Scope

1.2 Non-Contact Temperature Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Non-Contact Temperature Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Infrared Temperature Sensors

1.2.3 Fiber Optic Temperature Sensors

1.3 Non-Contact Temperature Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Non-Contact Temperature Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Electronic Industry

1.3.3 Metallurgy Field

1.3.4 Petrochemical

1.3.5 General Industry(pharmacy, Automobile)

1.3.6 Transportation

1.4 Non-Contact Temperature Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Non-Contact Temperature Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Non-Contact Temperature Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Non-Contact Temperature Price Trends (2015-2026) 2 Non-Contact Temperature Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Non-Contact Temperature Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Non-Contact Temperature Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Non-Contact Temperature Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Non-Contact Temperature Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Non-Contact Temperature Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Non-Contact Temperature Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Non-Contact Temperature Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Non-Contact Temperature Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Non-Contact Temperature Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Non-Contact Temperature Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Non-Contact Temperature Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Non-Contact Temperature Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Non-Contact Temperature Estimates and Projections (2015-2026) 3 Global Non-Contact Temperature Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Non-Contact Temperature Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Non-Contact Temperature Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Non-Contact Temperature Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Non-Contact Temperature as of 2019)

3.4 Global Non-Contact Temperature Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Non-Contact Temperature Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Non-Contact Temperature Players (Opinion Leaders) 4 Global Non-Contact Temperature Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Non-Contact Temperature Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Non-Contact Temperature Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Non-Contact Temperature Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Non-Contact Temperature Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Non-Contact Temperature Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Non-Contact Temperature Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Non-Contact Temperature Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Non-Contact Temperature Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 5 Global Non-Contact Temperature Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Non-Contact Temperature Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Non-Contact Temperature Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Non-Contact Temperature Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Non-Contact Temperature Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Non-Contact Temperature Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Non-Contact Temperature Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Non-Contact Temperature Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Non-Contact Temperature Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 United States Non-Contact Temperature Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Non-Contact Temperature Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Non-Contact Temperature Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Non-Contact Temperature Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Non-Contact Temperature Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Non-Contact Temperature Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Non-Contact Temperature Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Non-Contact Temperature Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Non-Contact Temperature Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Non-Contact Temperature Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Non-Contact Temperature Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Non-Contact Temperature Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan Non-Contact Temperature Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Non-Contact Temperature Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Non-Contact Temperature Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Non-Contact Temperature Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia Non-Contact Temperature Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Non-Contact Temperature Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Non-Contact Temperature Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Non-Contact Temperature Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 11 India Non-Contact Temperature Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Non-Contact Temperature Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Non-Contact Temperature Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Non-Contact Temperature Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Non-Contact Temperature Business

12.1 FLUKE

12.1.1 FLUKE Corporation Information

12.1.2 FLUKE Business Overview

12.1.3 FLUKE Non-Contact Temperature Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 FLUKE Non-Contact Temperature Products Offered

12.1.5 FLUKE Recent Development

12.2 Accurate Sensors

12.2.1 Accurate Sensors Corporation Information

12.2.2 Accurate Sensors Business Overview

12.2.3 Accurate Sensors Non-Contact Temperature Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Accurate Sensors Non-Contact Temperature Products Offered

12.2.5 Accurate Sensors Recent Development

12.3 OMRON

12.3.1 OMRON Corporation Information

12.3.2 OMRON Business Overview

12.3.3 OMRON Non-Contact Temperature Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 OMRON Non-Contact Temperature Products Offered

12.3.5 OMRON Recent Development

12.4 IFM Electronic

12.4.1 IFM Electronic Corporation Information

12.4.2 IFM Electronic Business Overview

12.4.3 IFM Electronic Non-Contact Temperature Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 IFM Electronic Non-Contact Temperature Products Offered

12.4.5 IFM Electronic Recent Development

12.5 Turck

12.5.1 Turck Corporation Information

12.5.2 Turck Business Overview

12.5.3 Turck Non-Contact Temperature Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Turck Non-Contact Temperature Products Offered

12.5.5 Turck Recent Development

12.6 Micro-Epsilon

12.6.1 Micro-Epsilon Corporation Information

12.6.2 Micro-Epsilon Business Overview

12.6.3 Micro-Epsilon Non-Contact Temperature Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Micro-Epsilon Non-Contact Temperature Products Offered

12.6.5 Micro-Epsilon Recent Development

12.7 OMEGA

12.7.1 OMEGA Corporation Information

12.7.2 OMEGA Business Overview

12.7.3 OMEGA Non-Contact Temperature Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 OMEGA Non-Contact Temperature Products Offered

12.7.5 OMEGA Recent Development

12.8 LumaSense

12.8.1 LumaSense Corporation Information

12.8.2 LumaSense Business Overview

12.8.3 LumaSense Non-Contact Temperature Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 LumaSense Non-Contact Temperature Products Offered

12.8.5 LumaSense Recent Development

12.9 Calex Electronics

12.9.1 Calex Electronics Corporation Information

12.9.2 Calex Electronics Business Overview

12.9.3 Calex Electronics Non-Contact Temperature Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Calex Electronics Non-Contact Temperature Products Offered

12.9.5 Calex Electronics Recent Development

12.10 Melexis

12.10.1 Melexis Corporation Information

12.10.2 Melexis Business Overview

12.10.3 Melexis Non-Contact Temperature Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Melexis Non-Contact Temperature Products Offered

12.10.5 Melexis Recent Development

12.11 Keyence

12.11.1 Keyence Corporation Information

12.11.2 Keyence Business Overview

12.11.3 Keyence Non-Contact Temperature Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Keyence Non-Contact Temperature Products Offered

12.11.5 Keyence Recent Development

12.12 OPTEX Group

12.12.1 OPTEX Group Corporation Information

12.12.2 OPTEX Group Business Overview

12.12.3 OPTEX Group Non-Contact Temperature Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 OPTEX Group Non-Contact Temperature Products Offered

12.12.5 OPTEX Group Recent Development

12.13 Pasco

12.13.1 Pasco Corporation Information

12.13.2 Pasco Business Overview

12.13.3 Pasco Non-Contact Temperature Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Pasco Non-Contact Temperature Products Offered

12.13.5 Pasco Recent Development

12.14 Process-Sensors

12.14.1 Process-Sensors Corporation Information

12.14.2 Process-Sensors Business Overview

12.14.3 Process-Sensors Non-Contact Temperature Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Process-Sensors Non-Contact Temperature Products Offered

12.14.5 Process-Sensors Recent Development

12.15 Proxitron

12.15.1 Proxitron Corporation Information

12.15.2 Proxitron Business Overview

12.15.3 Proxitron Non-Contact Temperature Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Proxitron Non-Contact Temperature Products Offered

12.15.5 Proxitron Recent Development

12.16 Banner

12.16.1 Banner Corporation Information

12.16.2 Banner Business Overview

12.16.3 Banner Non-Contact Temperature Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Banner Non-Contact Temperature Products Offered

12.16.5 Banner Recent Development

12.17 HTM

12.17.1 HTM Corporation Information

12.17.2 HTM Business Overview

12.17.3 HTM Non-Contact Temperature Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 HTM Non-Contact Temperature Products Offered

12.17.5 HTM Recent Development

12.18 Eluox Automation

12.18.1 Eluox Automation Corporation Information

12.18.2 Eluox Automation Business Overview

12.18.3 Eluox Automation Non-Contact Temperature Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.18.4 Eluox Automation Non-Contact Temperature Products Offered

12.18.5 Eluox Automation Recent Development

12.19 Bodach

12.19.1 Bodach Corporation Information

12.19.2 Bodach Business Overview

12.19.3 Bodach Non-Contact Temperature Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.19.4 Bodach Non-Contact Temperature Products Offered

12.19.5 Bodach Recent Development

12.20 FSG Sensing

12.20.1 FSG Sensing Corporation Information

12.20.2 FSG Sensing Business Overview

12.20.3 FSG Sensing Non-Contact Temperature Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.20.4 FSG Sensing Non-Contact Temperature Products Offered

12.20.5 FSG Sensing Recent Development 13 Non-Contact Temperature Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Non-Contact Temperature Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Non-Contact Temperature

13.4 Non-Contact Temperature Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Non-Contact Temperature Distributors List

14.3 Non-Contact Temperature Customers 15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Non-Contact Temperature Market Trends

15.2 Non-Contact Temperature Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Non-Contact Temperature Market Challenges

15.4 Non-Contact Temperature Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

