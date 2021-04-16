Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Market 2021| Key Companies, Market Breakdown, Opportunities, Trends & Future Prospects 2027 | Excelitas, Orisystech, Heimann

“

The report titled Global Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Excelitas, Orisystech, Heimann, Melexis, Amphemol, TE, Semitec, Hamamatsu Photonic, Nicera, KODENSHI, Winson, Senba Sensing Technology, Sunshine Technologies, San-U

Market Segmentation by Product: Thermopile infrared (IR)

Laser



Market Segmentation by Application: Medical Devices

IoT Smart Home

Industrial Use

Others



The Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor market?

Table of Contents:

1 Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Market Overview

1.1 Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Product Overview

1.2 Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Thermopile infrared (IR)

1.2.2 Laser

1.3 Global Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor by Application

4.1 Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Medical Devices

4.1.2 IoT Smart Home

4.1.3 Industrial Use

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor by Country

5.1 North America Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor by Country

6.1 Europe Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor by Country

8.1 Latin America Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Business

10.1 Excelitas

10.1.1 Excelitas Corporation Information

10.1.2 Excelitas Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Excelitas Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Excelitas Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Products Offered

10.1.5 Excelitas Recent Development

10.2 Orisystech

10.2.1 Orisystech Corporation Information

10.2.2 Orisystech Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Orisystech Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Excelitas Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Products Offered

10.2.5 Orisystech Recent Development

10.3 Heimann

10.3.1 Heimann Corporation Information

10.3.2 Heimann Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Heimann Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Heimann Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Products Offered

10.3.5 Heimann Recent Development

10.4 Melexis

10.4.1 Melexis Corporation Information

10.4.2 Melexis Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Melexis Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Melexis Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Products Offered

10.4.5 Melexis Recent Development

10.5 Amphemol

10.5.1 Amphemol Corporation Information

10.5.2 Amphemol Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Amphemol Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Amphemol Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Products Offered

10.5.5 Amphemol Recent Development

10.6 TE

10.6.1 TE Corporation Information

10.6.2 TE Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 TE Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 TE Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Products Offered

10.6.5 TE Recent Development

10.7 Semitec

10.7.1 Semitec Corporation Information

10.7.2 Semitec Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Semitec Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Semitec Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Products Offered

10.7.5 Semitec Recent Development

10.8 Hamamatsu Photonic

10.8.1 Hamamatsu Photonic Corporation Information

10.8.2 Hamamatsu Photonic Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Hamamatsu Photonic Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Hamamatsu Photonic Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Products Offered

10.8.5 Hamamatsu Photonic Recent Development

10.9 Nicera

10.9.1 Nicera Corporation Information

10.9.2 Nicera Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Nicera Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Nicera Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Products Offered

10.9.5 Nicera Recent Development

10.10 KODENSHI

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 KODENSHI Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 KODENSHI Recent Development

10.11 Winson

10.11.1 Winson Corporation Information

10.11.2 Winson Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Winson Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Winson Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Products Offered

10.11.5 Winson Recent Development

10.12 Senba Sensing Technology

10.12.1 Senba Sensing Technology Corporation Information

10.12.2 Senba Sensing Technology Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Senba Sensing Technology Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Senba Sensing Technology Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Products Offered

10.12.5 Senba Sensing Technology Recent Development

10.13 Sunshine Technologies

10.13.1 Sunshine Technologies Corporation Information

10.13.2 Sunshine Technologies Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Sunshine Technologies Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Sunshine Technologies Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Products Offered

10.13.5 Sunshine Technologies Recent Development

10.14 San-U

10.14.1 San-U Corporation Information

10.14.2 San-U Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 San-U Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 San-U Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Products Offered

10.14.5 San-U Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Distributors

12.3 Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”