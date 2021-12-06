Non-contact-based Temperature Monitoring System Market Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures With Forecasts Growth by 2027 | 3M, ABB, DeltatrackEmerson Electric

“

The report titled Global Non-contact-based Temperature Monitoring System Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Non-contact-based Temperature Monitoring System market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Non-contact-based Temperature Monitoring System market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Non-contact-based Temperature Monitoring System market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Non-contact-based Temperature Monitoring System market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Non-contact-based Temperature Monitoring System report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Non-contact-based Temperature Monitoring System report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Non-contact-based Temperature Monitoring System market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Non-contact-based Temperature Monitoring System market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Non-contact-based Temperature Monitoring System market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Non-contact-based Temperature Monitoring System market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Non-contact-based Temperature Monitoring System market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

3M, ABB, DeltatrackEmerson Electric, Fluke Corporation, Honeywell, Kelsius, Ltd, Monnit, Omega Engineering, Rees Scientific, SensoScientific, Inc, Siemens AG, Testo AG

Market Segmentation by Product:

Pyrometers and Infrared Thermometers

Thermal Imagers

Fiber Optic Thermometers



Market Segmentation by Application:

Medical Industry

Chemical and Petrochemical

Energy and Power Generation

Food and Beverage

Other



The Non-contact-based Temperature Monitoring System Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Non-contact-based Temperature Monitoring System market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Non-contact-based Temperature Monitoring System market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Non-contact-based Temperature Monitoring System market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Non-contact-based Temperature Monitoring System industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Non-contact-based Temperature Monitoring System market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Non-contact-based Temperature Monitoring System market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Non-contact-based Temperature Monitoring System market?

Table of Contents:

1 Market Overview of Non-contact-based Temperature Monitoring System

1.1 Non-contact-based Temperature Monitoring System Market Overview

1.1.1 Non-contact-based Temperature Monitoring System Product Scope

1.1.2 Non-contact-based Temperature Monitoring System Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Non-contact-based Temperature Monitoring System Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3 Global Non-contact-based Temperature Monitoring System Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Non-contact-based Temperature Monitoring System Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Non-contact-based Temperature Monitoring System Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Non-contact-based Temperature Monitoring System Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Non-contact-based Temperature Monitoring System Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Non-contact-based Temperature Monitoring System Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Non-contact-based Temperature Monitoring System Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Non-contact-based Temperature Monitoring System Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Non-contact-based Temperature Monitoring System Market Size (2016-2027)

2 Non-contact-based Temperature Monitoring System Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Non-contact-based Temperature Monitoring System Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Non-contact-based Temperature Monitoring System Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Non-contact-based Temperature Monitoring System Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Pyrometers and Infrared Thermometers

2.5 Thermal Imagers

2.6 Fiber Optic Thermometers

3 Non-contact-based Temperature Monitoring System Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Non-contact-based Temperature Monitoring System Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Non-contact-based Temperature Monitoring System Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Non-contact-based Temperature Monitoring System Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Medical Industry

3.5 Chemical and Petrochemical

3.6 Energy and Power Generation

3.7 Food and Beverage

3.8 Other

4 Non-contact-based Temperature Monitoring System Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Non-contact-based Temperature Monitoring System Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Non-contact-based Temperature Monitoring System as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Non-contact-based Temperature Monitoring System Market

4.4 Global Top Players Non-contact-based Temperature Monitoring System Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Non-contact-based Temperature Monitoring System Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Non-contact-based Temperature Monitoring System Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 3M

5.1.1 3M Profile

5.1.2 3M Main Business

5.1.3 3M Non-contact-based Temperature Monitoring System Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 3M Non-contact-based Temperature Monitoring System Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 3M Recent Developments

5.2 ABB

5.2.1 ABB Profile

5.2.2 ABB Main Business

5.2.3 ABB Non-contact-based Temperature Monitoring System Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 ABB Non-contact-based Temperature Monitoring System Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 ABB Recent Developments

5.3 DeltatrackEmerson Electric

5.3.1 DeltatrackEmerson Electric Profile

5.3.2 DeltatrackEmerson Electric Main Business

5.3.3 DeltatrackEmerson Electric Non-contact-based Temperature Monitoring System Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 DeltatrackEmerson Electric Non-contact-based Temperature Monitoring System Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Fluke Corporation Recent Developments

5.4 Fluke Corporation

5.4.1 Fluke Corporation Profile

5.4.2 Fluke Corporation Main Business

5.4.3 Fluke Corporation Non-contact-based Temperature Monitoring System Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Fluke Corporation Non-contact-based Temperature Monitoring System Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Fluke Corporation Recent Developments

5.5 Honeywell

5.5.1 Honeywell Profile

5.5.2 Honeywell Main Business

5.5.3 Honeywell Non-contact-based Temperature Monitoring System Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Honeywell Non-contact-based Temperature Monitoring System Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Honeywell Recent Developments

5.6 Kelsius, Ltd

5.6.1 Kelsius, Ltd Profile

5.6.2 Kelsius, Ltd Main Business

5.6.3 Kelsius, Ltd Non-contact-based Temperature Monitoring System Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Kelsius, Ltd Non-contact-based Temperature Monitoring System Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Kelsius, Ltd Recent Developments

5.7 Monnit

5.7.1 Monnit Profile

5.7.2 Monnit Main Business

5.7.3 Monnit Non-contact-based Temperature Monitoring System Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Monnit Non-contact-based Temperature Monitoring System Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Monnit Recent Developments

5.8 Omega Engineering

5.8.1 Omega Engineering Profile

5.8.2 Omega Engineering Main Business

5.8.3 Omega Engineering Non-contact-based Temperature Monitoring System Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Omega Engineering Non-contact-based Temperature Monitoring System Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Omega Engineering Recent Developments

5.9 Rees Scientific

5.9.1 Rees Scientific Profile

5.9.2 Rees Scientific Main Business

5.9.3 Rees Scientific Non-contact-based Temperature Monitoring System Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Rees Scientific Non-contact-based Temperature Monitoring System Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Rees Scientific Recent Developments

5.10 SensoScientific, Inc

5.10.1 SensoScientific, Inc Profile

5.10.2 SensoScientific, Inc Main Business

5.10.3 SensoScientific, Inc Non-contact-based Temperature Monitoring System Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 SensoScientific, Inc Non-contact-based Temperature Monitoring System Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 SensoScientific, Inc Recent Developments

5.11 Siemens AG

5.11.1 Siemens AG Profile

5.11.2 Siemens AG Main Business

5.11.3 Siemens AG Non-contact-based Temperature Monitoring System Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Siemens AG Non-contact-based Temperature Monitoring System Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 Siemens AG Recent Developments

5.12 Testo AG

5.12.1 Testo AG Profile

5.12.2 Testo AG Main Business

5.12.3 Testo AG Non-contact-based Temperature Monitoring System Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Testo AG Non-contact-based Temperature Monitoring System Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 Testo AG Recent Developments

6 North America

6.1 North America Non-contact-based Temperature Monitoring System Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Non-contact-based Temperature Monitoring System Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Non-contact-based Temperature Monitoring System Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Non-contact-based Temperature Monitoring System Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Non-contact-based Temperature Monitoring System Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

11 Non-contact-based Temperature Monitoring System Market Dynamics

11.1 Non-contact-based Temperature Monitoring System Industry Trends

11.2 Non-contact-based Temperature Monitoring System Market Drivers

11.3 Non-contact-based Temperature Monitoring System Market Challenges

11.4 Non-contact-based Temperature Monitoring System Market Restraints

12 Research Finding /Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

”