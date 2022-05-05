Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Market Outlook, Competitive Strategies And Global Review 2022-2028 | Bendix (Honeywell), Tenneco, Nisshinbo Group

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2022-2028 and historical period 2017-2021. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the global Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3075063/global-non-asbestos-organic-nao-brake-pads-industry

With an exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape, the authors of the Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads market report have made a brilliant attempt to explore key developments, pricing and business tactics, and future plans of leading companies. Besides the Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads market performance of players in terms of revenue and sales, the analysts shed light on their production, areas served, gross margin, and other important factors. In addition, the Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads report helps players to gain an upper hand in the market competition as it deeply analyzes the market positioning, market growth, and product portfolio of their competitors.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Market Research Report: Bendix (Honeywell), Tenneco, Nisshinbo Group, MAT Holdings, Sangsin Brake, BREMBO, ACDelco (General Motors), ICER, Shandong Gold Phoenix

Global Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Market Segmentation by Product: Copper Free

Copper-bearing



Global Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Market Segmentation by Application: OEM Market

Aftermarket



The report is the best compilation of different types of segmental analysis of the global Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads market conducted from different angles. The pragmatic approach taken by analysts to study various market segments and the top-down and bottom-up approaches adopted to forecast their market sizes make Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads research study unique and accurate. For validation and revalidation of market figures and other findings, reliable primary sources such as technology and innovation directors, MDs, VPs, CEOs, and supply-side and demand-side industry experts were consulted. Secondary sources such as Bloomberg, databases, white papers, press releases, and company reports were used to collect market information and data.

This research study can be used by all participants of the global Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads market as it covers every major and minor aspect of the current and future market competition. Even for stakeholders, it can prove highly beneficial, considering the range of studies offered along with detailed analysis of growth strategies that players are expected to adopt in the coming years. New entrants or players looking to make a foray into the global Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads market can gather useful information and effective advice from the report. On the other hand, established companies can use the Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads report to stay updated about current and future market scenarios and plan out their future business moves.

Reasons to Procure this Report: –

(A) The research would help top administration/policymakers/professionals/product advancements/sales managers and stakeholders in this market in the following ways.

(B) The report provides Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads market revenues at the worldwide, regional, and country-level with a complete analysis to 2028 permitting companies to analyze their market share and analyze projections, and find new markets to aim.

(C) The research includes the Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads market split by different types, applications, technologies, and end-uses. This segmentation helps leaders plan their products and finances based on the upcoming development rates of each segment.

(D) Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads market analysis benefits investors by knowing the scope and position of the market giving them information on key drivers, challenges, restraints, and expansion chances of the market and moderate threats.

(E) This report would help to understand competition better with a detailed analysis and key strategies of their competitors and plan their position in the business.

(F) The study helps evaluate Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads business predictions by region, key countries, and top companies’ information to channel their investments.

Key Questions Answered in the Report Include:

(1) This report gives all the information about the industry analysis, revenue, and overview, of this market.

(2) What will be the rate of increase in market size and growth rate by the end of the forecast period?

(3) What are the major global Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads market trends influencing the development of the market?

(4) What are the vital results of SWOT analysis of the major players operating in the Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads market?

(5) What are the potential growth opportunities and threats faced by Major competitors in the market?

(6) What are the market opportunities and threats faced by vendors in the Global Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3075063/global-non-asbestos-organic-nao-brake-pads-industry

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Copper Free

1.2.3 Copper-bearing

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 OEM Market

1.3.3 Aftermarket

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Industry Trends

2.4.2 Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Market Drivers

2.4.3 Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Market Challenges

2.4.4 Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Market Restraints

3 Global Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Sales

3.1 Global Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 United States

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 China Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Bendix (Honeywell)

12.1.1 Bendix (Honeywell) Corporation Information

12.1.2 Bendix (Honeywell) Overview

12.1.3 Bendix (Honeywell) Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Bendix (Honeywell) Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Products and Services

12.1.5 Bendix (Honeywell) Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Bendix (Honeywell) Recent Developments

12.2 Tenneco

12.2.1 Tenneco Corporation Information

12.2.2 Tenneco Overview

12.2.3 Tenneco Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Tenneco Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Products and Services

12.2.5 Tenneco Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Tenneco Recent Developments

12.3 Nisshinbo Group

12.3.1 Nisshinbo Group Corporation Information

12.3.2 Nisshinbo Group Overview

12.3.3 Nisshinbo Group Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Nisshinbo Group Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Products and Services

12.3.5 Nisshinbo Group Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Nisshinbo Group Recent Developments

12.4 MAT Holdings

12.4.1 MAT Holdings Corporation Information

12.4.2 MAT Holdings Overview

12.4.3 MAT Holdings Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 MAT Holdings Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Products and Services

12.4.5 MAT Holdings Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 MAT Holdings Recent Developments

12.5 Sangsin Brake

12.5.1 Sangsin Brake Corporation Information

12.5.2 Sangsin Brake Overview

12.5.3 Sangsin Brake Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Sangsin Brake Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Products and Services

12.5.5 Sangsin Brake Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Sangsin Brake Recent Developments

12.6 BREMBO

12.6.1 BREMBO Corporation Information

12.6.2 BREMBO Overview

12.6.3 BREMBO Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 BREMBO Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Products and Services

12.6.5 BREMBO Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 BREMBO Recent Developments

12.7 ACDelco (General Motors)

12.7.1 ACDelco (General Motors) Corporation Information

12.7.2 ACDelco (General Motors) Overview

12.7.3 ACDelco (General Motors) Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 ACDelco (General Motors) Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Products and Services

12.7.5 ACDelco (General Motors) Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 ACDelco (General Motors) Recent Developments

12.8 ICER

12.8.1 ICER Corporation Information

12.8.2 ICER Overview

12.8.3 ICER Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 ICER Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Products and Services

12.8.5 ICER Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 ICER Recent Developments

12.9 Shandong Gold Phoenix

12.9.1 Shandong Gold Phoenix Corporation Information

12.9.2 Shandong Gold Phoenix Overview

12.9.3 Shandong Gold Phoenix Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Shandong Gold Phoenix Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Products and Services

12.9.5 Shandong Gold Phoenix Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Shandong Gold Phoenix Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Production Mode & Process

13.4 Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Sales Channels

13.4.2 Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Distributors

13.5 Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.”