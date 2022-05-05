Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Market Outlook, Competitive Strategies And Global Review 2022-2028 | Bendix (Honeywell), Tenneco, Nisshinbo Group

“
LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2022-2028 and historical period 2017-2021. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the global Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.
Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3075063/global-non-asbestos-organic-nao-brake-pads-industry
With an exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape, the authors of the Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads market report have made a brilliant attempt to explore key developments, pricing and business tactics, and future plans of leading companies. Besides the Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads market performance of players in terms of revenue and sales, the analysts shed light on their production, areas served, gross margin, and other important factors. In addition, the Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads report helps players to gain an upper hand in the market competition as it deeply analyzes the market positioning, market growth, and product portfolio of their competitors.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Market Research Report: Bendix (Honeywell), Tenneco, Nisshinbo Group, MAT Holdings, Sangsin Brake, BREMBO, ACDelco (General Motors), ICER, Shandong Gold Phoenix
Global Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Market Segmentation by Product: Copper Free
Copper-bearing
Global Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Market Segmentation by Application: OEM Market
Aftermarket
The report is the best compilation of different types of segmental analysis of the global Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads market conducted from different angles. The pragmatic approach taken by analysts to study various market segments and the top-down and bottom-up approaches adopted to forecast their market sizes make Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads research study unique and accurate. For validation and revalidation of market figures and other findings, reliable primary sources such as technology and innovation directors, MDs, VPs, CEOs, and supply-side and demand-side industry experts were consulted. Secondary sources such as Bloomberg, databases, white papers, press releases, and company reports were used to collect market information and data.
This research study can be used by all participants of the global Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads market as it covers every major and minor aspect of the current and future market competition. Even for stakeholders, it can prove highly beneficial, considering the range of studies offered along with detailed analysis of growth strategies that players are expected to adopt in the coming years. New entrants or players looking to make a foray into the global Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads market can gather useful information and effective advice from the report. On the other hand, established companies can use the Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads report to stay updated about current and future market scenarios and plan out their future business moves.
Reasons to Procure this Report: –
(A) The research would help top administration/policymakers/professionals/product advancements/sales managers and stakeholders in this market in the following ways.
(B) The report provides Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads market revenues at the worldwide, regional, and country-level with a complete analysis to 2028 permitting companies to analyze their market share and analyze projections, and find new markets to aim.
(C) The research includes the Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads market split by different types, applications, technologies, and end-uses. This segmentation helps leaders plan their products and finances based on the upcoming development rates of each segment.
(D) Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads market analysis benefits investors by knowing the scope and position of the market giving them information on key drivers, challenges, restraints, and expansion chances of the market and moderate threats.
(E) This report would help to understand competition better with a detailed analysis and key strategies of their competitors and plan their position in the business.
(F) The study helps evaluate Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads business predictions by region, key countries, and top companies’ information to channel their investments.
Key Questions Answered in the Report Include:
(1) This report gives all the information about the industry analysis, revenue, and overview, of this market.
(2) What will be the rate of increase in market size and growth rate by the end of the forecast period?
(3) What are the major global Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads market trends influencing the development of the market?
(4) What are the vital results of SWOT analysis of the major players operating in the Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads market?
(5) What are the potential growth opportunities and threats faced by Major competitors in the market?
(6) What are the market opportunities and threats faced by vendors in the Global Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads market?
Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3075063/global-non-asbestos-organic-nao-brake-pads-industry
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Research Scope
1.2 Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Copper Free
1.2.3 Copper-bearing
1.3 Market Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 OEM Market
1.3.3 Aftermarket
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Market Production
2.1 Global Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 North America
2.3.4 Europe
2.3.5 Japan
2.3.6 China
2.3.7 South Korea
2.3.8 India
2.4 Industry Trends
2.4.1 Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Industry Trends
2.4.2 Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Market Drivers
2.4.3 Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Market Challenges
2.4.4 Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Market Restraints
3 Global Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Sales
3.1 Global Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.5.3 North America
3.5.4 Europe
3.5.5 Asia-Pacific
3.5.6 Latin America
3.5.7 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufacturers
4.1 Global Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type
5.1 Global Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Sales Breakdown by Company
7.1.1 North America Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 North America Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 North America Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Market Size by Type
7.2.1 North America Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Market Size by Application
7.3.1 North America Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 North America Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Market Size by Country
7.4.1 North America Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.2 North America Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.3 United States
7.4.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Sales Breakdown by Company
8.1.1 Europe Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Europe Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 Europe Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Europe Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Europe Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Europe Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Market Size by Country
8.4.1 Europe Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.4.2 Europe Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.4.3 Germany
8.4.4 France
8.4.5 U.K.
8.4.6 Italy
8.4.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Sales Breakdown by Company
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Asia Pacific Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Asia Pacific Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Market Size by Region
9.4.1 Asia Pacific Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.4.2 Asia Pacific Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.4.3 China
9.4.4 Japan
9.4.5 South Korea
9.4.6 India
9.4.7 Australia
9.4.8 China Taiwan
9.4.9 Indonesia
9.4.10 Thailand
9.4.11 Malaysia
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Sales Breakdown by Company
10.1.1 Latin America Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Latin America Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Latin America Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Latin America Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Latin America Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Latin America Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Latin America Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.2 Latin America Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.3 Mexico
10.4.4 Brazil
10.4.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Sales Breakdown by Company
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Market Size by Type
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Market Size by Application
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.4 Middle East and Africa Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Market Size by Country
11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.4.3 Turkey
11.4.4 Saudi Arabia
11.4.5 UAE
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Bendix (Honeywell)
12.1.1 Bendix (Honeywell) Corporation Information
12.1.2 Bendix (Honeywell) Overview
12.1.3 Bendix (Honeywell) Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Bendix (Honeywell) Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Products and Services
12.1.5 Bendix (Honeywell) Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 Bendix (Honeywell) Recent Developments
12.2 Tenneco
12.2.1 Tenneco Corporation Information
12.2.2 Tenneco Overview
12.2.3 Tenneco Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Tenneco Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Products and Services
12.2.5 Tenneco Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads SWOT Analysis
12.2.6 Tenneco Recent Developments
12.3 Nisshinbo Group
12.3.1 Nisshinbo Group Corporation Information
12.3.2 Nisshinbo Group Overview
12.3.3 Nisshinbo Group Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Nisshinbo Group Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Products and Services
12.3.5 Nisshinbo Group Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads SWOT Analysis
12.3.6 Nisshinbo Group Recent Developments
12.4 MAT Holdings
12.4.1 MAT Holdings Corporation Information
12.4.2 MAT Holdings Overview
12.4.3 MAT Holdings Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 MAT Holdings Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Products and Services
12.4.5 MAT Holdings Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads SWOT Analysis
12.4.6 MAT Holdings Recent Developments
12.5 Sangsin Brake
12.5.1 Sangsin Brake Corporation Information
12.5.2 Sangsin Brake Overview
12.5.3 Sangsin Brake Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Sangsin Brake Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Products and Services
12.5.5 Sangsin Brake Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads SWOT Analysis
12.5.6 Sangsin Brake Recent Developments
12.6 BREMBO
12.6.1 BREMBO Corporation Information
12.6.2 BREMBO Overview
12.6.3 BREMBO Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 BREMBO Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Products and Services
12.6.5 BREMBO Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads SWOT Analysis
12.6.6 BREMBO Recent Developments
12.7 ACDelco (General Motors)
12.7.1 ACDelco (General Motors) Corporation Information
12.7.2 ACDelco (General Motors) Overview
12.7.3 ACDelco (General Motors) Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 ACDelco (General Motors) Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Products and Services
12.7.5 ACDelco (General Motors) Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads SWOT Analysis
12.7.6 ACDelco (General Motors) Recent Developments
12.8 ICER
12.8.1 ICER Corporation Information
12.8.2 ICER Overview
12.8.3 ICER Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 ICER Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Products and Services
12.8.5 ICER Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads SWOT Analysis
12.8.6 ICER Recent Developments
12.9 Shandong Gold Phoenix
12.9.1 Shandong Gold Phoenix Corporation Information
12.9.2 Shandong Gold Phoenix Overview
12.9.3 Shandong Gold Phoenix Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Shandong Gold Phoenix Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Products and Services
12.9.5 Shandong Gold Phoenix Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads SWOT Analysis
12.9.6 Shandong Gold Phoenix Recent Developments
13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Value Chain Analysis
13.2 Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Production Mode & Process
13.4 Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Sales Channels
13.4.2 Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Distributors
13.5 Non-asbestos Organic (NAO) Brake Pads Customers
14 Key Findings
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
About Us:
QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.”