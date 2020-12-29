Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Market Trends, Opportunities and Industry Forecast 2020-2026 | Audio-Technica, Beyerdynamic, Bose

“

The report titled Global Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Audio-Technica, Beyerdynamic, Bose, DENON, Grado Labs, LG, Samsung, Sennheiser, Sony, V-Moda

Market Segmentation by Product: Wired Headphone

Wireless Headphone



Market Segmentation by Application: Sports Headset

Game Headphones

Pro Headphones

Others



The Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Wired Headphone

1.4.3 Wireless Headphone

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Sports Headset

1.3.3 Game Headphones

1.3.4 Pro Headphones

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone, Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Key Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Revenue in 2019

3.2.6 Global Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.4 Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

3.4.1 Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Market Facts & Figures by Country

6.1.1 North America Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.1.1 Europe Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Audio-Technica

11.1.1 Audio-Technica Corporation Information

11.1.2 Audio-Technica Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Audio-Technica Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Audio-Technica Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Products Offered

11.1.5 Audio-Technica Related Developments

11.2 Beyerdynamic

11.2.1 Beyerdynamic Corporation Information

11.2.2 Beyerdynamic Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Beyerdynamic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Beyerdynamic Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Products Offered

11.2.5 Beyerdynamic Related Developments

11.3 Bose

11.3.1 Bose Corporation Information

11.3.2 Bose Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Bose Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Bose Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Products Offered

11.3.5 Bose Related Developments

11.4 DENON

11.4.1 DENON Corporation Information

11.4.2 DENON Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 DENON Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 DENON Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Products Offered

11.4.5 DENON Related Developments

11.5 Grado Labs

11.5.1 Grado Labs Corporation Information

11.5.2 Grado Labs Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Grado Labs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Grado Labs Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Products Offered

11.5.5 Grado Labs Related Developments

11.6 LG

11.6.1 LG Corporation Information

11.6.2 LG Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 LG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 LG Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Products Offered

11.6.5 LG Related Developments

11.7 Samsung

11.7.1 Samsung Corporation Information

11.7.2 Samsung Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Samsung Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Samsung Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Products Offered

11.7.5 Samsung Related Developments

11.8 Sennheiser

11.8.1 Sennheiser Corporation Information

11.8.2 Sennheiser Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Sennheiser Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Sennheiser Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Products Offered

11.8.5 Sennheiser Related Developments

11.9 Sony

11.9.1 Sony Corporation Information

11.9.2 Sony Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Sony Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Sony Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Products Offered

11.9.5 Sony Related Developments

11.10 V-Moda

11.10.1 V-Moda Corporation Information

11.10.2 V-Moda Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 V-Moda Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 V-Moda Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Products Offered

11.10.5 V-Moda Related Developments

12 Market Forecast by Regions (Country)

12.1 Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

12.1.2 Global Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

12.2 North America Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Market Challenges

13.3 Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphone Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

