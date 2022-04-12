N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Market Dynamics, Production, Supply And Demand Forecast Covered In The Latest Research Report 2022-2028 | BASF, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, TNJ Chemical

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2022-2028 and historical period 2015-2021. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the global N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/4192831/global-n-n-di-sec-butyl-1-4-phenylenediamine-market

With an exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape, the authors of the N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine market report have made a brilliant attempt to explore key developments, pricing and business tactics, and future plans of leading companies. Besides the N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine market performance of players in terms of revenue and sales, the analysts shed light on their production, areas served, gross margin, and other important factors. In addition, the N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine report helps players to gain an upper hand in the market competition as it deeply analyzes the market positioning, market growth, and product portfolio of their competitors.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Market Research Report: BASF

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC

TNJ Chemical

Anhui Weichi Chemical Co., Ltd.

Haihang Industry Co., Ltd.

Yongyi Group

GYC Group

Aceto Corporation

BaiFuChem

Henan Tianfu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Hangzhou ICH Biofarm Co., Ltd.



Global N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Market Segmentation by Product: Purity≥98%

Purity≥99%



Global N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Market Segmentation by Application: Gasoline

Rubber

Others



The report is the best compilation of different types of segmental analysis of the global N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine market conducted from different angles. The pragmatic approach taken by analysts to study various market segments and the top-down and bottom-up approaches adopted to forecast their market sizes make N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine research study unique and accurate. For validation and revalidation of market figures and other findings, reliable primary sources such as technology and innovation directors, MDs, VPs, CEOs, and supply-side and demand-side industry experts were consulted. Secondary sources such as Bloomberg, databases, white papers, press releases, and company reports were used to collect market information and data.

This research study can be used by all participants of the global N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine market as it covers every major and minor aspect of the current and future market competition. Even for stakeholders, it can prove highly beneficial, considering the range of studies offered along with detailed analysis of growth strategies that players are expected to adopt in the coming years. New entrants or players looking to make a foray into the global N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine market can gather useful information and effective advice from the report. On the other hand, established companies can use the N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine report to stay updated about current and future market scenarios and plan out their future business moves.

Reasons to Procure this Report: –

(A) The research would help top administration/policymakers/professionals/product advancements/sales managers and stakeholders in this market in the following ways.

(B) The report provides N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine market revenues at the worldwide, regional, and country-level with a complete analysis to 2028 permitting companies to analyze their market share and analyze projections, and find new markets to aim.

(C) The research includes the N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine market split by different types, applications, technologies, and end-uses. This segmentation helps leaders plan their products and finances based on the upcoming development rates of each segment.

(D) N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine market analysis benefits investors by knowing the scope and position of the market giving them information on key drivers, challenges, restraints, and expansion chances of the market and moderate threats.

(E) This report would help to understand competition better with a detailed analysis and key strategies of their competitors and plan their position in the business.

(F) The study helps evaluate N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine business predictions by region, key countries, and top companies’ information to channel their investments.

Key Questions Answered in the Report Include:

(1) This report gives all the information about the industry analysis, revenue, and overview, of this market.

(2) What will be the rate of increase in market size and growth rate by the end of the forecast period?

(3) What are the major global N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine market trends influencing the development of the market?

(4) What are the vital results of SWOT analysis of the major players operating in the N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine market?

(5) What are the potential growth opportunities and threats faced by Major competitors in the market?

(6) What are the market opportunities and threats faced by vendors in the Global N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/4192831/global-n-n-di-sec-butyl-1-4-phenylenediamine-market

Table of Content

1 N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Market Overview

1.1 N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Product Overview

1.2 N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Purity≥98%

1.2.2 Purity≥99%

1.3 Global N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Market Size Overview by Type (2017-2028)

1.3.2 Global N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Historic Market Size Review by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.1 Global N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.2 Global N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.3 Global N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.3 Global N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.1 Global N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.2 Global N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.3 Global N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2023-2028)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.2 Europe N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.4 Latin America N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

2 Global N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Sales (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Top Players by N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Revenue (2017-2022)

2.3 Global Top Players N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Price (2017-2022)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Market Concentration Rate (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Sales and Revenue in 2021

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine as of 2021)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.2 Global N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)

3.2.2 Global N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)

3.2.3 Global N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.3 Global N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)

3.3.2 Global N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)

3.3.3 Global N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2023-2028)

4 Global N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine by Application

4.1 N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Gasoline

4.1.2 Rubber

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Market Size Overview by Application (2017-2028)

4.2.2 Global N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Historic Market Size Review by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.1 Global N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.2 Global N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.3 Global N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.3 Global N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.1 Global N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.2 Global N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.3 Global N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2023-2028)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Europe N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.4 Latin America N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

5 North America N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine by Country

5.1 North America N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

5.1.2 North America N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

5.2 North America N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

5.2.2 North America N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

6 Europe N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine by Country

6.1 Europe N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

6.1.2 Europe N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

6.2 Europe N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

6.2.2 Europe N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

7 Asia-Pacific N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)

7.2 Asia-Pacific N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)

8 Latin America N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine by Country

8.1 Latin America N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

8.1.2 Latin America N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

8.2 Latin America N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

8.2.2 Latin America N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

9 Middle East and Africa N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

9.2 Middle East and Africa N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Business

10.1 BASF

10.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

10.1.2 BASF Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 BASF N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.1.4 BASF N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Products Offered

10.1.5 BASF Recent Development

10.2 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC

10.2.1 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC Corporation Information

10.2.2 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.2.4 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Products Offered

10.2.5 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC Recent Development

10.3 TNJ Chemical

10.3.1 TNJ Chemical Corporation Information

10.3.2 TNJ Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 TNJ Chemical N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.3.4 TNJ Chemical N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Products Offered

10.3.5 TNJ Chemical Recent Development

10.4 Anhui Weichi Chemical Co., Ltd.

10.4.1 Anhui Weichi Chemical Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

10.4.2 Anhui Weichi Chemical Co., Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Anhui Weichi Chemical Co., Ltd. N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.4.4 Anhui Weichi Chemical Co., Ltd. N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Products Offered

10.4.5 Anhui Weichi Chemical Co., Ltd. Recent Development

10.5 Haihang Industry Co., Ltd.

10.5.1 Haihang Industry Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

10.5.2 Haihang Industry Co., Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Haihang Industry Co., Ltd. N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.5.4 Haihang Industry Co., Ltd. N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Products Offered

10.5.5 Haihang Industry Co., Ltd. Recent Development

10.6 Yongyi Group

10.6.1 Yongyi Group Corporation Information

10.6.2 Yongyi Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Yongyi Group N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.6.4 Yongyi Group N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Products Offered

10.6.5 Yongyi Group Recent Development

10.7 GYC Group

10.7.1 GYC Group Corporation Information

10.7.2 GYC Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 GYC Group N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.7.4 GYC Group N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Products Offered

10.7.5 GYC Group Recent Development

10.8 Aceto Corporation

10.8.1 Aceto Corporation Corporation Information

10.8.2 Aceto Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Aceto Corporation N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.8.4 Aceto Corporation N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Products Offered

10.8.5 Aceto Corporation Recent Development

10.9 BaiFuChem

10.9.1 BaiFuChem Corporation Information

10.9.2 BaiFuChem Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 BaiFuChem N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.9.4 BaiFuChem N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Products Offered

10.9.5 BaiFuChem Recent Development

10.10 Henan Tianfu Chemical Co., Ltd.

10.10.1 Henan Tianfu Chemical Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

10.10.2 Henan Tianfu Chemical Co., Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 Henan Tianfu Chemical Co., Ltd. N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.10.4 Henan Tianfu Chemical Co., Ltd. N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Products Offered

10.10.5 Henan Tianfu Chemical Co., Ltd. Recent Development

10.11 Hangzhou ICH Biofarm Co., Ltd.

10.11.1 Hangzhou ICH Biofarm Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

10.11.2 Hangzhou ICH Biofarm Co., Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Hangzhou ICH Biofarm Co., Ltd. N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.11.4 Hangzhou ICH Biofarm Co., Ltd. N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Products Offered

10.11.5 Hangzhou ICH Biofarm Co., Ltd. Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Market Dynamics

11.4.1 N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Industry Trends

11.4.2 N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Market Drivers

11.4.3 N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Market Challenges

11.4.4 N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Distributors

12.3 N,N’-Di-sec-butyl-1,4-phenylenediamine Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.”