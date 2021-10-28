NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Market 2021-2027 Overview, Top Manufactures, Market Size, Industry Growth Analysis and Forecast | Eastman, Ashland, Maroon Group

“

The report titled Global NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Eastman, Ashland, Maroon Group, Mitsubishi Chemical, Puyang MYJ, Zhongneng Industrial, Tianjin Zhongxin Chemtech, Hefei TNK Chemical Industry, Beijing Tianyukanghong Chemical Technology

Market Segmentation by Product:

Electronic Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Industrial Grade



Market Segmentation by Application:

Electronics

Pharmaceuticals

Paints and Coatings

Petrochemical Processing



The NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) market?

Table of Contents:

1 NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Market Overview

1.1 NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Product Overview

1.2 NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Electronic Grade

1.2.2 Pharmaceutical Grade

1.2.3 Industrial Grade

1.3 Global NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) by Application

4.1 NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Electronics

4.1.2 Pharmaceuticals

4.1.3 Paints and Coatings

4.1.4 Petrochemical Processing

4.2 Global NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) by Country

5.1 North America NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) by Country

6.1 Europe NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) by Country

8.1 Latin America NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Business

10.1 Eastman

10.1.1 Eastman Corporation Information

10.1.2 Eastman Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Eastman NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Eastman NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Products Offered

10.1.5 Eastman Recent Development

10.2 Ashland

10.2.1 Ashland Corporation Information

10.2.2 Ashland Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Ashland NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Eastman NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Products Offered

10.2.5 Ashland Recent Development

10.3 Maroon Group

10.3.1 Maroon Group Corporation Information

10.3.2 Maroon Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Maroon Group NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Maroon Group NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Products Offered

10.3.5 Maroon Group Recent Development

10.4 Mitsubishi Chemical

10.4.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Information

10.4.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Mitsubishi Chemical NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Mitsubishi Chemical NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Products Offered

10.4.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Recent Development

10.5 Puyang MYJ

10.5.1 Puyang MYJ Corporation Information

10.5.2 Puyang MYJ Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Puyang MYJ NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Puyang MYJ NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Products Offered

10.5.5 Puyang MYJ Recent Development

10.6 Zhongneng Industrial

10.6.1 Zhongneng Industrial Corporation Information

10.6.2 Zhongneng Industrial Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Zhongneng Industrial NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Zhongneng Industrial NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Products Offered

10.6.5 Zhongneng Industrial Recent Development

10.7 Tianjin Zhongxin Chemtech

10.7.1 Tianjin Zhongxin Chemtech Corporation Information

10.7.2 Tianjin Zhongxin Chemtech Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Tianjin Zhongxin Chemtech NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Tianjin Zhongxin Chemtech NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Products Offered

10.7.5 Tianjin Zhongxin Chemtech Recent Development

10.8 Hefei TNK Chemical Industry

10.8.1 Hefei TNK Chemical Industry Corporation Information

10.8.2 Hefei TNK Chemical Industry Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Hefei TNK Chemical Industry NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Hefei TNK Chemical Industry NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Products Offered

10.8.5 Hefei TNK Chemical Industry Recent Development

10.9 Beijing Tianyukanghong Chemical Technology

10.9.1 Beijing Tianyukanghong Chemical Technology Corporation Information

10.9.2 Beijing Tianyukanghong Chemical Technology Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Beijing Tianyukanghong Chemical Technology NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Beijing Tianyukanghong Chemical Technology NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Products Offered

10.9.5 Beijing Tianyukanghong Chemical Technology Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Distributors

12.3 NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

