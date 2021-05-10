NIR Color Sorter Market Growing Popularity and Trends in the Global Industry 2021 | Tomra, Bühler, Key Technology

“

The report titled Global NIR Color Sorter Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global NIR Color Sorter market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global NIR Color Sorter market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global NIR Color Sorter market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global NIR Color Sorter market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The NIR Color Sorter report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the NIR Color Sorter report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global NIR Color Sorter market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global NIR Color Sorter market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global NIR Color Sorter market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global NIR Color Sorter market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global NIR Color Sorter market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Tomra, Bühler, Key Technology, Satake, Sesotec GmbH, Meyer Optoelectronic Technology, Hefei Taihe Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd., Daewon GSI Co., Ltd., Anhui Jiexun Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd.

Market Segmentation by Product: Chute-Type NIR Color Sorter

Belt-Type NIR Color Sorter



Market Segmentation by Application: Agricultural Processing

Recycle

Industrial



The NIR Color Sorter Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global NIR Color Sorter market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global NIR Color Sorter market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the NIR Color Sorter market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in NIR Color Sorter industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global NIR Color Sorter market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global NIR Color Sorter market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global NIR Color Sorter market?

Table of Contents:

1 NIR Color Sorter Market Overview

1.1 NIR Color Sorter Product Overview

1.2 NIR Color Sorter Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Chute-Type NIR Color Sorter

1.2.2 Belt-Type NIR Color Sorter

1.3 Global NIR Color Sorter Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global NIR Color Sorter Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global NIR Color Sorter Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global NIR Color Sorter Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global NIR Color Sorter Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global NIR Color Sorter Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global NIR Color Sorter Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global NIR Color Sorter Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global NIR Color Sorter Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global NIR Color Sorter Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America NIR Color Sorter Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe NIR Color Sorter Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific NIR Color Sorter Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America NIR Color Sorter Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa NIR Color Sorter Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global NIR Color Sorter Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by NIR Color Sorter Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by NIR Color Sorter Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players NIR Color Sorter Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers NIR Color Sorter Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 NIR Color Sorter Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 NIR Color Sorter Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by NIR Color Sorter Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in NIR Color Sorter as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into NIR Color Sorter Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers NIR Color Sorter Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 NIR Color Sorter Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global NIR Color Sorter Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global NIR Color Sorter Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global NIR Color Sorter Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global NIR Color Sorter Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global NIR Color Sorter Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global NIR Color Sorter Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global NIR Color Sorter Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global NIR Color Sorter Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global NIR Color Sorter Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global NIR Color Sorter by Application

4.1 NIR Color Sorter Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Agricultural Processing

4.1.2 Recycle

4.1.3 Industrial

4.2 Global NIR Color Sorter Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global NIR Color Sorter Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global NIR Color Sorter Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global NIR Color Sorter Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global NIR Color Sorter Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global NIR Color Sorter Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global NIR Color Sorter Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global NIR Color Sorter Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global NIR Color Sorter Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global NIR Color Sorter Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America NIR Color Sorter Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe NIR Color Sorter Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific NIR Color Sorter Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America NIR Color Sorter Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa NIR Color Sorter Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America NIR Color Sorter by Country

5.1 North America NIR Color Sorter Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America NIR Color Sorter Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America NIR Color Sorter Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America NIR Color Sorter Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America NIR Color Sorter Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America NIR Color Sorter Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe NIR Color Sorter by Country

6.1 Europe NIR Color Sorter Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe NIR Color Sorter Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe NIR Color Sorter Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe NIR Color Sorter Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe NIR Color Sorter Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe NIR Color Sorter Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific NIR Color Sorter by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific NIR Color Sorter Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific NIR Color Sorter Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific NIR Color Sorter Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific NIR Color Sorter Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific NIR Color Sorter Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific NIR Color Sorter Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America NIR Color Sorter by Country

8.1 Latin America NIR Color Sorter Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America NIR Color Sorter Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America NIR Color Sorter Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America NIR Color Sorter Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America NIR Color Sorter Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America NIR Color Sorter Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa NIR Color Sorter by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa NIR Color Sorter Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa NIR Color Sorter Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa NIR Color Sorter Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa NIR Color Sorter Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa NIR Color Sorter Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa NIR Color Sorter Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in NIR Color Sorter Business

10.1 Tomra

10.1.1 Tomra Corporation Information

10.1.2 Tomra Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Tomra NIR Color Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Tomra NIR Color Sorter Products Offered

10.1.5 Tomra Recent Development

10.2 Bühler

10.2.1 Bühler Corporation Information

10.2.2 Bühler Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Bühler NIR Color Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Bühler NIR Color Sorter Products Offered

10.2.5 Bühler Recent Development

10.3 Key Technology

10.3.1 Key Technology Corporation Information

10.3.2 Key Technology Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Key Technology NIR Color Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Key Technology NIR Color Sorter Products Offered

10.3.5 Key Technology Recent Development

10.4 Satake

10.4.1 Satake Corporation Information

10.4.2 Satake Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Satake NIR Color Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Satake NIR Color Sorter Products Offered

10.4.5 Satake Recent Development

10.5 Sesotec GmbH

10.5.1 Sesotec GmbH Corporation Information

10.5.2 Sesotec GmbH Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Sesotec GmbH NIR Color Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Sesotec GmbH NIR Color Sorter Products Offered

10.5.5 Sesotec GmbH Recent Development

10.6 Meyer Optoelectronic Technology

10.6.1 Meyer Optoelectronic Technology Corporation Information

10.6.2 Meyer Optoelectronic Technology Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Meyer Optoelectronic Technology NIR Color Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Meyer Optoelectronic Technology NIR Color Sorter Products Offered

10.6.5 Meyer Optoelectronic Technology Recent Development

10.7 Hefei Taihe Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd.

10.7.1 Hefei Taihe Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

10.7.2 Hefei Taihe Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Hefei Taihe Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd. NIR Color Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Hefei Taihe Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd. NIR Color Sorter Products Offered

10.7.5 Hefei Taihe Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd. Recent Development

10.8 Daewon GSI Co., Ltd.

10.8.1 Daewon GSI Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

10.8.2 Daewon GSI Co., Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Daewon GSI Co., Ltd. NIR Color Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Daewon GSI Co., Ltd. NIR Color Sorter Products Offered

10.8.5 Daewon GSI Co., Ltd. Recent Development

10.9 Anhui Jiexun Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd.

10.9.1 Anhui Jiexun Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

10.9.2 Anhui Jiexun Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Anhui Jiexun Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd. NIR Color Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Anhui Jiexun Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd. NIR Color Sorter Products Offered

10.9.5 Anhui Jiexun Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd. Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 NIR Color Sorter Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 NIR Color Sorter Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 NIR Color Sorter Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 NIR Color Sorter Distributors

12.3 NIR Color Sorter Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

