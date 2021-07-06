Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet Market Size Study and Regional Forecasts 2021-2027 | SAES Getters, ATI, Nippon Steel, Daido Steel

“

The report titled Global Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet Market offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet market including leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

The leading players of the global Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet market are mapped by the report.

The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: SAES Getters, ATI, Nippon Steel, Daido Steel, Metalwerks PMD, Baoji Seabird Metal, Confluent Medical (NDC), Johnson Matthey, SMA Wires India, Xian Saite Metal Materials Development Co.,Ltd, Lanzhou Seemine

Market Segmentation by Product: Thickness Below 1mm

1-5mm

5-10mm

Above 10mm



Market Segmentation by Application: Medical Instruments

Aerospace and Defense Industry

Automotive Industry

Consumer Goods (Eyeglass Frame, Fishing Line, etc)

Other



The Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet market in the forthcoming years.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet market?

Table of Contents:

1 Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet Market Overview

1.1 Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet Product Overview

1.2 Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Thickness Below 1mm

1.2.2 1-5mm

1.2.3 5-10mm

1.2.4 Above 10mm

1.3 Global Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet by Application

4.1 Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Medical Instruments

4.1.2 Aerospace and Defense Industry

4.1.3 Automotive Industry

4.1.4 Consumer Goods (Eyeglass Frame, Fishing Line, etc)

4.1.5 Other

4.2 Global Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet by Country

5.1 North America Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet by Country

6.1 Europe Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet by Country

8.1 Latin America Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet Business

10.1 SAES Getters

10.1.1 SAES Getters Corporation Information

10.1.2 SAES Getters Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 SAES Getters Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 SAES Getters Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet Products Offered

10.1.5 SAES Getters Recent Development

10.2 ATI

10.2.1 ATI Corporation Information

10.2.2 ATI Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 ATI Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 SAES Getters Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet Products Offered

10.2.5 ATI Recent Development

10.3 Nippon Steel

10.3.1 Nippon Steel Corporation Information

10.3.2 Nippon Steel Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Nippon Steel Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Nippon Steel Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet Products Offered

10.3.5 Nippon Steel Recent Development

10.4 Daido Steel

10.4.1 Daido Steel Corporation Information

10.4.2 Daido Steel Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Daido Steel Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Daido Steel Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet Products Offered

10.4.5 Daido Steel Recent Development

10.5 Metalwerks PMD

10.5.1 Metalwerks PMD Corporation Information

10.5.2 Metalwerks PMD Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Metalwerks PMD Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Metalwerks PMD Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet Products Offered

10.5.5 Metalwerks PMD Recent Development

10.6 Baoji Seabird Metal

10.6.1 Baoji Seabird Metal Corporation Information

10.6.2 Baoji Seabird Metal Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Baoji Seabird Metal Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Baoji Seabird Metal Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet Products Offered

10.6.5 Baoji Seabird Metal Recent Development

10.7 Confluent Medical (NDC)

10.7.1 Confluent Medical (NDC) Corporation Information

10.7.2 Confluent Medical (NDC) Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Confluent Medical (NDC) Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Confluent Medical (NDC) Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet Products Offered

10.7.5 Confluent Medical (NDC) Recent Development

10.8 Johnson Matthey

10.8.1 Johnson Matthey Corporation Information

10.8.2 Johnson Matthey Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Johnson Matthey Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Johnson Matthey Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet Products Offered

10.8.5 Johnson Matthey Recent Development

10.9 SMA Wires India

10.9.1 SMA Wires India Corporation Information

10.9.2 SMA Wires India Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 SMA Wires India Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 SMA Wires India Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet Products Offered

10.9.5 SMA Wires India Recent Development

10.10 Xian Saite Metal Materials Development Co.,Ltd

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Xian Saite Metal Materials Development Co.,Ltd Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Xian Saite Metal Materials Development Co.,Ltd Recent Development

10.11 Lanzhou Seemine

10.11.1 Lanzhou Seemine Corporation Information

10.11.2 Lanzhou Seemine Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Lanzhou Seemine Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Lanzhou Seemine Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet Products Offered

10.11.5 Lanzhou Seemine Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet Distributors

12.3 Ni-Ti Shape Memory Alloy Sheet Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”