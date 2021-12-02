NFC POS Terminal Market Thriving Worldwide With Top Key Player Ingenico, VeriFone, PAX Technology

The research study presented here is an intelligent take on the global NFC POS Terminal Market that explains important aspects such as competition, segmentation, and regional growth in great detail. Accuracy and preciseness are two of the key features of the report that reflect its authenticity. The authors of the report have focused on SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and PESTLE analysis of the global NFC POS Terminal market. In addition, they have concentrated on qualitative and quantitative analyses to help with a deep understanding of the global NFC POS Terminal market. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the global NFC POS Terminal market.

As part of competitive analysis, the research study includes exhaustive company profiling of leading players of the global NFC POS Terminal market. All of the segments studied in the report are analyzed based on different factors such as market share, revenue, and CAGR. The analysts have also thoroughly analyzed different regions such as North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific on the basis of production, revenue, and sales in the global NFC POS Terminal market. The researchers used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies and tools for preparing this report on the global NFC POS Terminal market.

NFC POS Terminal Market Leading Players

Ingenico, VeriFone, PAX Technology, NEC, Equinox, First Data Corp., Castles Technology Co, ID TECH, Uniform Industrial Corp, XAC Automation, On Track Innovations, SZZT Electronics, Centerm Information Co, Pacific Business Machine Ltd., Newland Payment Technology

NFC POS Terminal Market Product Type Segments

NFC POS Machine, NFC Vending Machines, NFC Reader Device, POS Machine

NFC POS Terminal Market Application Segments

Mobile Payment, Transfer Accounts, Other

Table of Contents

1 NFC POS Terminal Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of NFC POS Terminal

1.2 NFC POS Terminal Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global NFC POS Terminal Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 NFC POS Machine

1.2.3 NFC Vending Machines

1.2.4 NFC Reader Device

1.2.5 POS Machine

1.3 NFC POS Terminal Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global NFC POS Terminal Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Mobile Payment

1.3.3 Transfer Accounts

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global NFC POS Terminal Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global NFC POS Terminal Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global NFC POS Terminal Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America NFC POS Terminal Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe NFC POS Terminal Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China NFC POS Terminal Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan NFC POS Terminal Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.6 South Korea NFC POS Terminal Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global NFC POS Terminal Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global NFC POS Terminal Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 NFC POS Terminal Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global NFC POS Terminal Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers NFC POS Terminal Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 NFC POS Terminal Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 NFC POS Terminal Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest NFC POS Terminal Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of NFC POS Terminal Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global NFC POS Terminal Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global NFC POS Terminal Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America NFC POS Terminal Production

3.4.1 North America NFC POS Terminal Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America NFC POS Terminal Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe NFC POS Terminal Production

3.5.1 Europe NFC POS Terminal Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe NFC POS Terminal Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China NFC POS Terminal Production

3.6.1 China NFC POS Terminal Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China NFC POS Terminal Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan NFC POS Terminal Production

3.7.1 Japan NFC POS Terminal Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan NFC POS Terminal Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.8 South Korea NFC POS Terminal Production

3.8.1 South Korea NFC POS Terminal Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.8.2 South Korea NFC POS Terminal Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 4 Global NFC POS Terminal Consumption by Region

4.1 Global NFC POS Terminal Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global NFC POS Terminal Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global NFC POS Terminal Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America NFC POS Terminal Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe NFC POS Terminal Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific NFC POS Terminal Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America NFC POS Terminal Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global NFC POS Terminal Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global NFC POS Terminal Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global NFC POS Terminal Price by Type (2016-2021) 6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global NFC POS Terminal Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global NFC POS Terminal Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Ingenico

7.1.1 Ingenico NFC POS Terminal Corporation Information

7.1.2 Ingenico NFC POS Terminal Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Ingenico NFC POS Terminal Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Ingenico Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Ingenico Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 VeriFone

7.2.1 VeriFone NFC POS Terminal Corporation Information

7.2.2 VeriFone NFC POS Terminal Product Portfolio

7.2.3 VeriFone NFC POS Terminal Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 VeriFone Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 VeriFone Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 PAX Technology

7.3.1 PAX Technology NFC POS Terminal Corporation Information

7.3.2 PAX Technology NFC POS Terminal Product Portfolio

7.3.3 PAX Technology NFC POS Terminal Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 PAX Technology Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 PAX Technology Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 NEC

7.4.1 NEC NFC POS Terminal Corporation Information

7.4.2 NEC NFC POS Terminal Product Portfolio

7.4.3 NEC NFC POS Terminal Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 NEC Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 NEC Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Equinox

7.5.1 Equinox NFC POS Terminal Corporation Information

7.5.2 Equinox NFC POS Terminal Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Equinox NFC POS Terminal Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Equinox Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Equinox Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 First Data Corp.

7.6.1 First Data Corp. NFC POS Terminal Corporation Information

7.6.2 First Data Corp. NFC POS Terminal Product Portfolio

7.6.3 First Data Corp. NFC POS Terminal Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 First Data Corp. Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 First Data Corp. Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Castles Technology Co

7.7.1 Castles Technology Co NFC POS Terminal Corporation Information

7.7.2 Castles Technology Co NFC POS Terminal Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Castles Technology Co NFC POS Terminal Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Castles Technology Co Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Castles Technology Co Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 ID TECH

7.8.1 ID TECH NFC POS Terminal Corporation Information

7.8.2 ID TECH NFC POS Terminal Product Portfolio

7.8.3 ID TECH NFC POS Terminal Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 ID TECH Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 ID TECH Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Uniform Industrial Corp

7.9.1 Uniform Industrial Corp NFC POS Terminal Corporation Information

7.9.2 Uniform Industrial Corp NFC POS Terminal Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Uniform Industrial Corp NFC POS Terminal Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Uniform Industrial Corp Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Uniform Industrial Corp Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 XAC Automation

7.10.1 XAC Automation NFC POS Terminal Corporation Information

7.10.2 XAC Automation NFC POS Terminal Product Portfolio

7.10.3 XAC Automation NFC POS Terminal Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 XAC Automation Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 XAC Automation Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 On Track Innovations

7.11.1 On Track Innovations NFC POS Terminal Corporation Information

7.11.2 On Track Innovations NFC POS Terminal Product Portfolio

7.11.3 On Track Innovations NFC POS Terminal Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 On Track Innovations Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 On Track Innovations Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 SZZT Electronics

7.12.1 SZZT Electronics NFC POS Terminal Corporation Information

7.12.2 SZZT Electronics NFC POS Terminal Product Portfolio

7.12.3 SZZT Electronics NFC POS Terminal Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 SZZT Electronics Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 SZZT Electronics Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Centerm Information Co

7.13.1 Centerm Information Co NFC POS Terminal Corporation Information

7.13.2 Centerm Information Co NFC POS Terminal Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Centerm Information Co NFC POS Terminal Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Centerm Information Co Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Centerm Information Co Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Pacific Business Machine Ltd.

7.14.1 Pacific Business Machine Ltd. NFC POS Terminal Corporation Information

7.14.2 Pacific Business Machine Ltd. NFC POS Terminal Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Pacific Business Machine Ltd. NFC POS Terminal Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Pacific Business Machine Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Pacific Business Machine Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Newland Payment Technology

7.15.1 Newland Payment Technology NFC POS Terminal Corporation Information

7.15.2 Newland Payment Technology NFC POS Terminal Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Newland Payment Technology NFC POS Terminal Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Newland Payment Technology Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Newland Payment Technology Recent Developments/Updates 8 NFC POS Terminal Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 NFC POS Terminal Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of NFC POS Terminal

8.4 NFC POS Terminal Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 NFC POS Terminal Distributors List

9.3 NFC POS Terminal Customers 10 Market Dynamics

10.1 NFC POS Terminal Industry Trends

10.2 NFC POS Terminal Growth Drivers

10.3 NFC POS Terminal Market Challenges

10.4 NFC POS Terminal Market Restraints 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of NFC POS Terminal by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America NFC POS Terminal Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe NFC POS Terminal Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China NFC POS Terminal Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan NFC POS Terminal Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.6 South Korea NFC POS Terminal Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of NFC POS Terminal

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of NFC POS Terminal by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of NFC POS Terminal by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of NFC POS Terminal by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of NFC POS Terminal by Country 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of NFC POS Terminal by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of NFC POS Terminal by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of NFC POS Terminal by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of NFC POS Terminal by Application (2022-2027) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

Report Objectives

• To carefully analyze and estimate the size of the global NFC POS Terminal market.

• To clearly segment the global NFC POS Terminal market and estimate the market size of the segments.

• To provide details about key strategies adopted by leading players of the global NFC POS Terminal market.

• To help readers understand the current and future market scenarios.

• To provide information about the latest trends of the global NFC POS Terminal market and its key segments.

• To assess the contribution of each region or country to the global NFC POS Terminal market.

• To provide information on important drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global NFC POS Terminal market.

• To accurately calculate the market shares of key segments, regions, and companies in the global NFC POS Terminal market.

