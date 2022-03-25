NFC Payments Market Regional Trend, Revenue And Growth Forecast 2028|Google Pay ,LifeLock Wallet ,Mastercard Incorporated

Los Angeles, United States: The global NFC Payments market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global NFC Payments market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global NFC Payments Market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global NFC Payments market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global NFC Payments market.

Leading players of the global NFC Payments market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global NFC Payments market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global NFC Payments market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global NFC Payments market.

NFC Payments Market Leading Players

Google Pay, LifeLock Wallet, Mastercard Incorporated, The American Express Company, Visa Inc., Apple Pay, PayPal Payments Private Limited, Capital One Financial Corporation, The Bank of America Corporation, Payoneer Inc., Stripe, Due Inc., Samsung Pay

NFC Payments Segmentation by Product

Solutions, Service NFC Payments

NFC Payments Segmentation by Application

Retail, Healthcare, Hospitality, Energy & Utilities, Transportation & Logistics, BFSI, Others

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

Report Objectives

• Analyzing the size of the global NFC Payments market on the basis of value and volume.

• Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global NFC Payments market.

• Exploring the key dynamics of the global NFC Payments market.

• Highlighting important trends of the global NFC Payments market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.

• Deeply profiling top players of the global NFC Payments market and showing how they compete in the industry.

• Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.

• Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global NFC Payments market.

• Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table of Contents.

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global NFC Payments Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Solutions

1.2.3 Service

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global NFC Payments Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Retail

1.3.3 Healthcare

1.3.4 Hospitality

1.3.5 Energy & Utilities

1.3.6 Transportation & Logistics

1.3.7 BFSI

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global NFC Payments Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 NFC Payments Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 NFC Payments Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 NFC Payments Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 NFC Payments Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 NFC Payments Market Dynamics

2.3.1 NFC Payments Industry Trends

2.3.2 NFC Payments Market Drivers

2.3.3 NFC Payments Market Challenges

2.3.4 NFC Payments Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top NFC Payments Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top NFC Payments Players by Revenue (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global NFC Payments Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)

3.2 Global NFC Payments Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by NFC Payments Revenue

3.4 Global NFC Payments Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global NFC Payments Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by NFC Payments Revenue in 2021

3.5 NFC Payments Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players NFC Payments Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into NFC Payments Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 NFC Payments Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global NFC Payments Historic Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

4.2 Global NFC Payments Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 5 NFC Payments Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global NFC Payments Historic Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

5.2 Global NFC Payments Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 6 North America

6.1 North America NFC Payments Market Size (2017-2028)

6.2 North America NFC Payments Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America NFC Payments Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

6.2.2 North America NFC Payments Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

6.2.3 North America NFC Payments Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

6.3 North America NFC Payments Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America NFC Payments Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

6.3.2 North America NFC Payments Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

6.3.3 North America NFC Payments Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.4 North America NFC Payments Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America NFC Payments Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

6.4.2 North America NFC Payments Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe NFC Payments Market Size (2017-2028)

7.2 Europe NFC Payments Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe NFC Payments Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

7.2.2 Europe NFC Payments Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

7.2.3 Europe NFC Payments Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

7.3 Europe NFC Payments Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe NFC Payments Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

7.3.2 Europe NFC Payments Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

7.3.3 Europe NFC Payments Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

7.4 Europe NFC Payments Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe NFC Payments Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

7.4.2 Europe NFC Payments Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic Countries 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific NFC Payments Market Size (2017-2028)

8.2 Asia-Pacific NFC Payments Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific NFC Payments Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific NFC Payments Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific NFC Payments Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

8.3 Asia-Pacific NFC Payments Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific NFC Payments Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific NFC Payments Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific NFC Payments Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

8.4 Asia-Pacific NFC Payments Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific NFC Payments Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific NFC Payments Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America NFC Payments Market Size (2017-2028)

9.2 Latin America NFC Payments Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America NFC Payments Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

9.2.2 Latin America NFC Payments Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

9.2.3 Latin America NFC Payments Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

9.3 Latin America NFC Payments Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America NFC Payments Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

9.3.2 Latin America NFC Payments Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

9.3.3 Latin America NFC Payments Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

9.4 Latin America NFC Payments Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America NFC Payments Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

9.4.2 Latin America NFC Payments Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa NFC Payments Market Size (2017-2028)

10.2 Middle East & Africa NFC Payments Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa NFC Payments Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa NFC Payments Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa NFC Payments Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

10.3 Middle East & Africa NFC Payments Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa NFC Payments Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa NFC Payments Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa NFC Payments Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

10.4 Middle East & Africa NFC Payments Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa NFC Payments Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa NFC Payments Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Google Pay

11.1.1 Google Pay Company Details

11.1.2 Google Pay Business Overview

11.1.3 Google Pay NFC Payments Introduction

11.1.4 Google Pay Revenue in NFC Payments Business (2017-2022)

11.1.5 Google Pay Recent Developments

11.2 LifeLock Wallet

11.2.1 LifeLock Wallet Company Details

11.2.2 LifeLock Wallet Business Overview

11.2.3 LifeLock Wallet NFC Payments Introduction

11.2.4 LifeLock Wallet Revenue in NFC Payments Business (2017-2022)

11.2.5 LifeLock Wallet Recent Developments

11.3 Mastercard Incorporated

11.3.1 Mastercard Incorporated Company Details

11.3.2 Mastercard Incorporated Business Overview

11.3.3 Mastercard Incorporated NFC Payments Introduction

11.3.4 Mastercard Incorporated Revenue in NFC Payments Business (2017-2022)

11.3.5 Mastercard Incorporated Recent Developments

11.4 The American Express Company

11.4.1 The American Express Company Company Details

11.4.2 The American Express Company Business Overview

11.4.3 The American Express Company NFC Payments Introduction

11.4.4 The American Express Company Revenue in NFC Payments Business (2017-2022)

11.4.5 The American Express Company Recent Developments

11.5 Visa Inc.

11.5.1 Visa Inc. Company Details

11.5.2 Visa Inc. Business Overview

11.5.3 Visa Inc. NFC Payments Introduction

11.5.4 Visa Inc. Revenue in NFC Payments Business (2017-2022)

11.5.5 Visa Inc. Recent Developments

11.6 Apple Pay

11.6.1 Apple Pay Company Details

11.6.2 Apple Pay Business Overview

11.6.3 Apple Pay NFC Payments Introduction

11.6.4 Apple Pay Revenue in NFC Payments Business (2017-2022)

11.6.5 Apple Pay Recent Developments

11.7 PayPal Payments Private Limited

11.7.1 PayPal Payments Private Limited Company Details

11.7.2 PayPal Payments Private Limited Business Overview

11.7.3 PayPal Payments Private Limited NFC Payments Introduction

11.7.4 PayPal Payments Private Limited Revenue in NFC Payments Business (2017-2022)

11.7.5 PayPal Payments Private Limited Recent Developments

11.8 Capital One Financial Corporation

11.8.1 Capital One Financial Corporation Company Details

11.8.2 Capital One Financial Corporation Business Overview

11.8.3 Capital One Financial Corporation NFC Payments Introduction

11.8.4 Capital One Financial Corporation Revenue in NFC Payments Business (2017-2022)

11.8.5 Capital One Financial Corporation Recent Developments

11.9 The Bank of America Corporation

11.9.1 The Bank of America Corporation Company Details

11.9.2 The Bank of America Corporation Business Overview

11.9.3 The Bank of America Corporation NFC Payments Introduction

11.9.4 The Bank of America Corporation Revenue in NFC Payments Business (2017-2022)

11.9.5 The Bank of America Corporation Recent Developments

11.10 Payoneer Inc.

11.10.1 Payoneer Inc. Company Details

11.10.2 Payoneer Inc. Business Overview

11.10.3 Payoneer Inc. NFC Payments Introduction

11.10.4 Payoneer Inc. Revenue in NFC Payments Business (2017-2022)

11.10.5 Payoneer Inc. Recent Developments

11.11 Stripe

11.11.1 Stripe Company Details

11.11.2 Stripe Business Overview

11.11.3 Stripe NFC Payments Introduction

11.11.4 Stripe Revenue in NFC Payments Business (2017-2022)

11.11.5 Stripe Recent Developments

11.12 Due Inc.

11.12.1 Due Inc. Company Details

11.12.2 Due Inc. Business Overview

11.12.3 Due Inc. NFC Payments Introduction

11.12.4 Due Inc. Revenue in NFC Payments Business (2017-2022)

11.12.5 Due Inc. Recent Developments

11.13 Samsung Pay

11.13.1 Samsung Pay Company Details

11.13.2 Samsung Pay Business Overview

11.13.3 Samsung Pay NFC Payments Introduction

11.13.4 Samsung Pay Revenue in NFC Payments Business (2017-2022)

11.13.5 Samsung Pay Recent Developments 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Author Details

13.3 Disclaimer

