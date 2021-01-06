NFC-enabled Handsets Market 2021: Growth, Demand, Recent Trends and Current Industry Figures | Top Key Vendors: Apple, Acer, BlackBerry, HTC, Lenovo, LG, Microsoft, Motorola, Samsung, Sony, ZTE, Oppo Electronics, Xiaomi, Alcatel, Brunswick, Citrix, Fujitsu, Huawei, Gionee, Lumigon, OnePlus

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global NFC-enabled Handsets Market Research Report 2021“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global NFC-enabled Handsets market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global NFC-enabled Handsets market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global NFC-enabled Handsets market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Apple, Acer, BlackBerry, HTC, Lenovo, LG, Microsoft, Motorola, Samsung, Sony, ZTE, Oppo Electronics, Xiaomi, Alcatel, Brunswick, Citrix, Fujitsu, Huawei, Gionee, Lumigon, OnePlus Market Segment by Product Type:

Feature Phones

Smartphones Market Segment by Application: Mobile Payment

ID Authentication

Transit Fare Collection

Other

Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2436038/global-nfc-enabled-handsets-market For Customization in the Report Drop Your Query Here: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2436038/global-nfc-enabled-handsets-market Buy Now: https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/aa3041d1897aa7080a81613a1a5e1e7f,0,1,global-nfc-enabled-handsets-market

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global NFC-enabled Handsets market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the NFC-enabled Handsets market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the NFC-enabled Handsets industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global NFC-enabled Handsets market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global NFC-enabled Handsets market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global NFC-enabled Handsets market

TOC

1 NFC-enabled Handsets Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of NFC-enabled Handsets

1.2 NFC-enabled Handsets Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global NFC-enabled Handsets Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Feature Phones

1.2.3 Smartphones

1.3 NFC-enabled Handsets Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global NFC-enabled Handsets Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Mobile Payment

1.3.3 ID Authentication

1.3.4 Transit Fare Collection

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global NFC-enabled Handsets Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global NFC-enabled Handsets Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global NFC-enabled Handsets Market by Region

1.5.1 Global NFC-enabled Handsets Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America NFC-enabled Handsets Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe NFC-enabled Handsets Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 China NFC-enabled Handsets Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan NFC-enabled Handsets Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.6 South Korea NFC-enabled Handsets Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global NFC-enabled Handsets Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global NFC-enabled Handsets Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 NFC-enabled Handsets Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global NFC-enabled Handsets Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers NFC-enabled Handsets Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 NFC-enabled Handsets Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 NFC-enabled Handsets Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest NFC-enabled Handsets Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of NFC-enabled Handsets Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global NFC-enabled Handsets Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global NFC-enabled Handsets Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America NFC-enabled Handsets Production

3.4.1 North America NFC-enabled Handsets Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America NFC-enabled Handsets Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe NFC-enabled Handsets Production

3.5.1 Europe NFC-enabled Handsets Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe NFC-enabled Handsets Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China NFC-enabled Handsets Production

3.6.1 China NFC-enabled Handsets Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China NFC-enabled Handsets Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan NFC-enabled Handsets Production

3.7.1 Japan NFC-enabled Handsets Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan NFC-enabled Handsets Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.8 South Korea NFC-enabled Handsets Production

3.8.1 South Korea NFC-enabled Handsets Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.8.2 South Korea NFC-enabled Handsets Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 4 Global NFC-enabled Handsets Consumption by Region

4.1 Global NFC-enabled Handsets Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global NFC-enabled Handsets Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global NFC-enabled Handsets Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America NFC-enabled Handsets Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe NFC-enabled Handsets Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific NFC-enabled Handsets Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America NFC-enabled Handsets Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global NFC-enabled Handsets Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global NFC-enabled Handsets Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global NFC-enabled Handsets Price by Type (2016-2021) 6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global NFC-enabled Handsets Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global NFC-enabled Handsets Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Apple

7.1.1 Apple NFC-enabled Handsets Corporation Information

7.1.2 Apple NFC-enabled Handsets Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Apple NFC-enabled Handsets Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Apple Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Apple Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Acer

7.2.1 Acer NFC-enabled Handsets Corporation Information

7.2.2 Acer NFC-enabled Handsets Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Acer NFC-enabled Handsets Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Acer Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Acer Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 BlackBerry

7.3.1 BlackBerry NFC-enabled Handsets Corporation Information

7.3.2 BlackBerry NFC-enabled Handsets Product Portfolio

7.3.3 BlackBerry NFC-enabled Handsets Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 BlackBerry Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 BlackBerry Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 HTC

7.4.1 HTC NFC-enabled Handsets Corporation Information

7.4.2 HTC NFC-enabled Handsets Product Portfolio

7.4.3 HTC NFC-enabled Handsets Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 HTC Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 HTC Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Lenovo

7.5.1 Lenovo NFC-enabled Handsets Corporation Information

7.5.2 Lenovo NFC-enabled Handsets Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Lenovo NFC-enabled Handsets Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Lenovo Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Lenovo Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 LG

7.6.1 LG NFC-enabled Handsets Corporation Information

7.6.2 LG NFC-enabled Handsets Product Portfolio

7.6.3 LG NFC-enabled Handsets Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 LG Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 LG Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Microsoft

7.7.1 Microsoft NFC-enabled Handsets Corporation Information

7.7.2 Microsoft NFC-enabled Handsets Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Microsoft NFC-enabled Handsets Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Microsoft Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Microsoft Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Motorola

7.8.1 Motorola NFC-enabled Handsets Corporation Information

7.8.2 Motorola NFC-enabled Handsets Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Motorola NFC-enabled Handsets Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Motorola Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Motorola Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Samsung

7.9.1 Samsung NFC-enabled Handsets Corporation Information

7.9.2 Samsung NFC-enabled Handsets Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Samsung NFC-enabled Handsets Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Samsung Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Samsung Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Sony

7.10.1 Sony NFC-enabled Handsets Corporation Information

7.10.2 Sony NFC-enabled Handsets Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Sony NFC-enabled Handsets Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Sony Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Sony Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 ZTE

7.11.1 ZTE NFC-enabled Handsets Corporation Information

7.11.2 ZTE NFC-enabled Handsets Product Portfolio

7.11.3 ZTE NFC-enabled Handsets Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 ZTE Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 ZTE Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Oppo Electronics

7.12.1 Oppo Electronics NFC-enabled Handsets Corporation Information

7.12.2 Oppo Electronics NFC-enabled Handsets Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Oppo Electronics NFC-enabled Handsets Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Oppo Electronics Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Oppo Electronics Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Xiaomi

7.13.1 Xiaomi NFC-enabled Handsets Corporation Information

7.13.2 Xiaomi NFC-enabled Handsets Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Xiaomi NFC-enabled Handsets Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Xiaomi Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Xiaomi Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Alcatel

7.14.1 Alcatel NFC-enabled Handsets Corporation Information

7.14.2 Alcatel NFC-enabled Handsets Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Alcatel NFC-enabled Handsets Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Alcatel Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Alcatel Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Brunswick

7.15.1 Brunswick NFC-enabled Handsets Corporation Information

7.15.2 Brunswick NFC-enabled Handsets Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Brunswick NFC-enabled Handsets Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Brunswick Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Brunswick Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Citrix

7.16.1 Citrix NFC-enabled Handsets Corporation Information

7.16.2 Citrix NFC-enabled Handsets Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Citrix NFC-enabled Handsets Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Citrix Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Citrix Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Fujitsu

7.17.1 Fujitsu NFC-enabled Handsets Corporation Information

7.17.2 Fujitsu NFC-enabled Handsets Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Fujitsu NFC-enabled Handsets Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Fujitsu Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Fujitsu Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 Huawei

7.18.1 Huawei NFC-enabled Handsets Corporation Information

7.18.2 Huawei NFC-enabled Handsets Product Portfolio

7.18.3 Huawei NFC-enabled Handsets Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 Huawei Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 Huawei Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 Gionee

7.19.1 Gionee NFC-enabled Handsets Corporation Information

7.19.2 Gionee NFC-enabled Handsets Product Portfolio

7.19.3 Gionee NFC-enabled Handsets Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 Gionee Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 Gionee Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 Lumigon

7.20.1 Lumigon NFC-enabled Handsets Corporation Information

7.20.2 Lumigon NFC-enabled Handsets Product Portfolio

7.20.3 Lumigon NFC-enabled Handsets Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.20.4 Lumigon Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 Lumigon Recent Developments/Updates

7.21 OnePlus

7.21.1 OnePlus NFC-enabled Handsets Corporation Information

7.21.2 OnePlus NFC-enabled Handsets Product Portfolio

7.21.3 OnePlus NFC-enabled Handsets Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.21.4 OnePlus Main Business and Markets Served

7.21.5 OnePlus Recent Developments/Updates 8 NFC-enabled Handsets Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 NFC-enabled Handsets Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of NFC-enabled Handsets

8.4 NFC-enabled Handsets Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 NFC-enabled Handsets Distributors List

9.3 NFC-enabled Handsets Customers 10 Market Dynamics

10.1 NFC-enabled Handsets Industry Trends

10.2 NFC-enabled Handsets Growth Drivers

10.3 NFC-enabled Handsets Market Challenges

10.4 NFC-enabled Handsets Market Restraints 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of NFC-enabled Handsets by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America NFC-enabled Handsets Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe NFC-enabled Handsets Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China NFC-enabled Handsets Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan NFC-enabled Handsets Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.6 South Korea NFC-enabled Handsets Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of NFC-enabled Handsets

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of NFC-enabled Handsets by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of NFC-enabled Handsets by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of NFC-enabled Handsets by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of NFC-enabled Handsets by Country 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of NFC-enabled Handsets by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of NFC-enabled Handsets by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of NFC-enabled Handsets by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of NFC-enabled Handsets by Application (2022-2027) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.