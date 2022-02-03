Next Generation Sequencing Kit Market Outlook, Size, Trends, Analysis, Growth and Projection to 2027| Foundation Medicine, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Illumina

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Next Generation Sequencing Kit market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Next Generation Sequencing Kit market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Next Generation Sequencing Kit report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Next Generation Sequencing Kit report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Next Generation Sequencing Kit market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Next Generation Sequencing Kit market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Next Generation Sequencing Kit market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Next Generation Sequencing Kit market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Next Generation Sequencing Kit market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Next Generation Sequencing Kit Market Research Report: Foundation Medicine, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Illumina, MSKCC, Geneseeq Technology, Burning Rock Biotech, Novogene, Amoydxmed

Global Next Generation Sequencing Kit Market Segmentation by Product: Short-read Sequencing, Long-read Sequencing

Global Next Generation Sequencing Kit Market Segmentation by Application: Hospital and Clinic, Biopharmaceutical Company, Research Institute, Others

The Next Generation Sequencing Kit Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Next Generation Sequencing Kit market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Next Generation Sequencing Kit market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

1. What is the growth potential of the Next Generation Sequencing Kit market?

2. Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

3. Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

4. Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

5. What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Next Generation Sequencing Kit industry in the years to come?

6. What are the key challenges that the global Next Generation Sequencing Kit market may face in future?

7. Which are the leading companies in the global Next Generation Sequencing Kit market?

8. Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

9. Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Next Generation Sequencing Kit market?

Table od Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Next Generation Sequencing Kit Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Next Generation Sequencing Kit Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Short-read Sequencing

1.2.3 Long-read Sequencing

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Next Generation Sequencing Kit Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Hospital and Clinic

1.3.3 Biopharmaceutical Company

1.3.4 Research Institute

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Next Generation Sequencing Kit Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.2 Global Next Generation Sequencing Kit Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.3 Global Next Generation Sequencing Kit Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.4 Global Next Generation Sequencing Kit Sales by Region

2.4.1 Global Next Generation Sequencing Kit Sales by Region (2017-2022)

2.4.2 Global Sales Next Generation Sequencing Kit by Region (2023-2028)

2.5 Global Next Generation Sequencing Kit Revenue by Region

2.5.1 Global Next Generation Sequencing Kit Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global Next Generation Sequencing Kit Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Next Generation Sequencing Kit Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Next Generation Sequencing Kit Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Next Generation Sequencing Kit Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Next Generation Sequencing Kit in 2021

3.2 Global Next Generation Sequencing Kit Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Next Generation Sequencing Kit Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.2.2 Global Next Generation Sequencing Kit Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Next Generation Sequencing Kit Revenue in 2021

3.3 Global Next Generation Sequencing Kit Sales Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Next Generation Sequencing Kit Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Next Generation Sequencing Kit Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Next Generation Sequencing Kit Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Next Generation Sequencing Kit Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)

4.1.2 Global Next Generation Sequencing Kit Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)

4.1.3 Global Next Generation Sequencing Kit Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

4.2 Global Next Generation Sequencing Kit Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Next Generation Sequencing Kit Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Next Generation Sequencing Kit Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)

4.2.3 Global Next Generation Sequencing Kit Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

4.3 Global Next Generation Sequencing Kit Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Next Generation Sequencing Kit Price by Type (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Global Next Generation Sequencing Kit Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Next Generation Sequencing Kit Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Next Generation Sequencing Kit Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)

5.1.2 Global Next Generation Sequencing Kit Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)

5.1.3 Global Next Generation Sequencing Kit Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

5.2 Global Next Generation Sequencing Kit Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Next Generation Sequencing Kit Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)

5.2.2 Global Next Generation Sequencing Kit Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)

5.2.3 Global Next Generation Sequencing Kit Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

5.3 Global Next Generation Sequencing Kit Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Next Generation Sequencing Kit Price by Application (2017-2022)

5.3.2 Global Next Generation Sequencing Kit Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

6 North America

6.1 North America Next Generation Sequencing Kit Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Next Generation Sequencing Kit Sales by Type (2017-2028)

6.1.2 North America Next Generation Sequencing Kit Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

6.2 North America Next Generation Sequencing Kit Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Next Generation Sequencing Kit Sales by Application (2017-2028)

6.2.2 North America Next Generation Sequencing Kit Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 North America Next Generation Sequencing Kit Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Next Generation Sequencing Kit Sales by Country (2017-2028)

6.3.2 North America Next Generation Sequencing Kit Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

6.3.3 United States

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Next Generation Sequencing Kit Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Next Generation Sequencing Kit Sales by Type (2017-2028)

7.1.2 Europe Next Generation Sequencing Kit Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 Europe Next Generation Sequencing Kit Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Next Generation Sequencing Kit Sales by Application (2017-2028)

7.2.2 Europe Next Generation Sequencing Kit Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 Europe Next Generation Sequencing Kit Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Next Generation Sequencing Kit Sales by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 Europe Next Generation Sequencing Kit Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Next Generation Sequencing Kit Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Next Generation Sequencing Kit Sales by Type (2017-2028)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Next Generation Sequencing Kit Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Asia Pacific Next Generation Sequencing Kit Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Next Generation Sequencing Kit Sales by Application (2017-2028)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Next Generation Sequencing Kit Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Asia Pacific Next Generation Sequencing Kit Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Next Generation Sequencing Kit Sales by Region (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Next Generation Sequencing Kit Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Next Generation Sequencing Kit Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Next Generation Sequencing Kit Sales by Type (2017-2028)

9.1.2 Latin America Next Generation Sequencing Kit Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 Latin America Next Generation Sequencing Kit Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Next Generation Sequencing Kit Sales by Application (2017-2028)

9.2.2 Latin America Next Generation Sequencing Kit Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 Latin America Next Generation Sequencing Kit Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Next Generation Sequencing Kit Sales by Country (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Latin America Next Generation Sequencing Kit Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Next Generation Sequencing Kit Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Next Generation Sequencing Kit Sales by Type (2017-2028)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Next Generation Sequencing Kit Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Next Generation Sequencing Kit Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Next Generation Sequencing Kit Sales by Application (2017-2028)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Next Generation Sequencing Kit Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Next Generation Sequencing Kit Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Next Generation Sequencing Kit Sales by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Next Generation Sequencing Kit Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Foundation Medicine

11.1.1 Foundation Medicine Corporation Information

11.1.2 Foundation Medicine Overview

11.1.3 Foundation Medicine Next Generation Sequencing Kit Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.1.4 Foundation Medicine Next Generation Sequencing Kit Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.1.5 Foundation Medicine Recent Developments

11.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific

11.2.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Corporation Information

11.2.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Overview

11.2.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Next Generation Sequencing Kit Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.2.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Next Generation Sequencing Kit Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.2.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Recent Developments

11.3 Illumina

11.3.1 Illumina Corporation Information

11.3.2 Illumina Overview

11.3.3 Illumina Next Generation Sequencing Kit Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.3.4 Illumina Next Generation Sequencing Kit Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.3.5 Illumina Recent Developments

11.4 MSKCC

11.4.1 MSKCC Corporation Information

11.4.2 MSKCC Overview

11.4.3 MSKCC Next Generation Sequencing Kit Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.4.4 MSKCC Next Generation Sequencing Kit Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.4.5 MSKCC Recent Developments

11.5 Geneseeq Technology

11.5.1 Geneseeq Technology Corporation Information

11.5.2 Geneseeq Technology Overview

11.5.3 Geneseeq Technology Next Generation Sequencing Kit Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.5.4 Geneseeq Technology Next Generation Sequencing Kit Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.5.5 Geneseeq Technology Recent Developments

11.6 Burning Rock Biotech

11.6.1 Burning Rock Biotech Corporation Information

11.6.2 Burning Rock Biotech Overview

11.6.3 Burning Rock Biotech Next Generation Sequencing Kit Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.6.4 Burning Rock Biotech Next Generation Sequencing Kit Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.6.5 Burning Rock Biotech Recent Developments

11.7 Novogene

11.7.1 Novogene Corporation Information

11.7.2 Novogene Overview

11.7.3 Novogene Next Generation Sequencing Kit Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.7.4 Novogene Next Generation Sequencing Kit Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.7.5 Novogene Recent Developments

11.8 Amoydxmed

11.8.1 Amoydxmed Corporation Information

11.8.2 Amoydxmed Overview

11.8.3 Amoydxmed Next Generation Sequencing Kit Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.8.4 Amoydxmed Next Generation Sequencing Kit Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.8.5 Amoydxmed Recent Developments

12 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Next Generation Sequencing Kit Industry Chain Analysis

12.2 Next Generation Sequencing Kit Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Next Generation Sequencing Kit Production Mode & Process

12.4 Next Generation Sequencing Kit Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Next Generation Sequencing Kit Sales Channels

12.4.2 Next Generation Sequencing Kit Distributors

12.5 Next Generation Sequencing Kit Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Next Generation Sequencing Kit Industry Trends

13.2 Next Generation Sequencing Kit Market Drivers

13.3 Next Generation Sequencing Kit Market Challenges

13.4 Next Generation Sequencing Kit Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global Next Generation Sequencing Kit Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

