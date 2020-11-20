Next Generation OSS & BSS Market Forecast 2020-2026, Latest Trends and Opportunities| Amdocs, Capgemini SE, CSG System International

The global Next Generation OSS & BSS market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Next Generation OSS & BSS market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Next Generation OSS & BSS market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Next Generation OSS & BSS market, such as Accenture plc, Amdocs, Capgemini SE, CSG System International, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Huawei Technologies, Infosys, Ericsson, Nokia, ZTE, Samsung, IBM, Guavus, Nucleus Connect, Turkcell, Telcordia They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Next Generation OSS & BSS market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Next Generation OSS & BSS market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Next Generation OSS & BSS market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Next Generation OSS & BSS industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Next Generation OSS & BSS market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Next Generation OSS & BSS market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Next Generation OSS & BSS market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Next Generation OSS & BSS market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Next Generation OSS & BSS Market by Product: , Hardware, Software, Service

Global Next Generation OSS & BSS Market by Application: Revenue Management, Service Fulfilment, Service Assurance, Customer Management, Network Management Systems

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Next Generation OSS & BSS market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Next Generation OSS & BSS Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Next Generation OSS & BSS market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Next Generation OSS & BSS industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Next Generation OSS & BSS market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Next Generation OSS & BSS market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Next Generation OSS & BSS market?

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview of Next Generation OSS & BSS

1.1 Next Generation OSS & BSS Market Overview

1.1.1 Next Generation OSS & BSS Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Next Generation OSS & BSS Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Next Generation OSS & BSS Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Next Generation OSS & BSS Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Next Generation OSS & BSS Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Next Generation OSS & BSS Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Next Generation OSS & BSS Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Next Generation OSS & BSS Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Next Generation OSS & BSS Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America Next Generation OSS & BSS Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Next Generation OSS & BSS Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Next Generation OSS & BSS Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Next Generation OSS & BSS Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Next Generation OSS & BSS Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Next Generation OSS & BSS Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Hardware

2.5 Software

2.6 Service 3 Next Generation OSS & BSS Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Next Generation OSS & BSS Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Next Generation OSS & BSS Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Next Generation OSS & BSS Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Revenue Management

3.5 Service Fulfilment

3.6 Service Assurance

3.7 Customer Management

3.8 Network Management Systems 4 Global Next Generation OSS & BSS Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Next Generation OSS & BSS Market Size by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Next Generation OSS & BSS as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Next Generation OSS & BSS Market

4.4 Global Top Players Next Generation OSS & BSS Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Next Generation OSS & BSS Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Next Generation OSS & BSS Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Accenture plc

5.1.1 Accenture plc Profile

5.1.2 Accenture plc Main Business

5.1.3 Accenture plc Next Generation OSS & BSS Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Accenture plc Next Generation OSS & BSS Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Accenture plc Recent Developments

5.2 Amdocs

5.2.1 Amdocs Profile

5.2.2 Amdocs Main Business

5.2.3 Amdocs Next Generation OSS & BSS Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Amdocs Next Generation OSS & BSS Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Amdocs Recent Developments

5.3 Capgemini SE

5.5.1 Capgemini SE Profile

5.3.2 Capgemini SE Main Business

5.3.3 Capgemini SE Next Generation OSS & BSS Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Capgemini SE Next Generation OSS & BSS Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 CSG System International Recent Developments

5.4 CSG System International

5.4.1 CSG System International Profile

5.4.2 CSG System International Main Business

5.4.3 CSG System International Next Generation OSS & BSS Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 CSG System International Next Generation OSS & BSS Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 CSG System International Recent Developments

5.5 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

5.5.1 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Profile

5.5.2 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Main Business

5.5.3 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Next Generation OSS & BSS Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Next Generation OSS & BSS Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Recent Developments

5.6 Huawei Technologies

5.6.1 Huawei Technologies Profile

5.6.2 Huawei Technologies Main Business

5.6.3 Huawei Technologies Next Generation OSS & BSS Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Huawei Technologies Next Generation OSS & BSS Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Huawei Technologies Recent Developments

5.7 Infosys

5.7.1 Infosys Profile

5.7.2 Infosys Main Business

5.7.3 Infosys Next Generation OSS & BSS Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Infosys Next Generation OSS & BSS Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Infosys Recent Developments

5.8 Ericsson

5.8.1 Ericsson Profile

5.8.2 Ericsson Main Business

5.8.3 Ericsson Next Generation OSS & BSS Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Ericsson Next Generation OSS & BSS Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Ericsson Recent Developments

5.9 Nokia

5.9.1 Nokia Profile

5.9.2 Nokia Main Business

5.9.3 Nokia Next Generation OSS & BSS Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Nokia Next Generation OSS & BSS Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Nokia Recent Developments

5.10 ZTE

5.10.1 ZTE Profile

5.10.2 ZTE Main Business

5.10.3 ZTE Next Generation OSS & BSS Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 ZTE Next Generation OSS & BSS Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.10.5 ZTE Recent Developments

5.11 Samsung

5.11.1 Samsung Profile

5.11.2 Samsung Main Business

5.11.3 Samsung Next Generation OSS & BSS Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Samsung Next Generation OSS & BSS Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Samsung Recent Developments

5.12 IBM

5.12.1 IBM Profile

5.12.2 IBM Main Business

5.12.3 IBM Next Generation OSS & BSS Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 IBM Next Generation OSS & BSS Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.12.5 IBM Recent Developments

5.13 Guavus

5.13.1 Guavus Profile

5.13.2 Guavus Main Business

5.13.3 Guavus Next Generation OSS & BSS Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Guavus Next Generation OSS & BSS Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.13.5 Guavus Recent Developments

5.14 Nucleus Connect

5.14.1 Nucleus Connect Profile

5.14.2 Nucleus Connect Main Business

5.14.3 Nucleus Connect Next Generation OSS & BSS Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Nucleus Connect Next Generation OSS & BSS Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.14.5 Nucleus Connect Recent Developments

5.15 Turkcell

5.15.1 Turkcell Profile

5.15.2 Turkcell Main Business

5.15.3 Turkcell Next Generation OSS & BSS Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Turkcell Next Generation OSS & BSS Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.15.5 Turkcell Recent Developments

5.16 Telcordia

5.16.1 Telcordia Profile

5.16.2 Telcordia Main Business

5.16.3 Telcordia Next Generation OSS & BSS Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Telcordia Next Generation OSS & BSS Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.16.5 Telcordia Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Next Generation OSS & BSS Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Next Generation OSS & BSS Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Next Generation OSS & BSS Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Next Generation OSS & BSS Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Next Generation OSS & BSS Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Next Generation OSS & BSS Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

