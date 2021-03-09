Next Generation OSS & BSS Market 2021 Trends Analysis and Growth Projection till 2027 | Amdocs, Capgemini SE, CSG System International

The global Next Generation OSS & BSS market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, titled “[Next Generation OSS & BSS Market Research Report During 2021-2027]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Next Generation OSS & BSS market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

The research report is broken down into chapters, which are introduced by the executive summary. It’s the introductory part of the chapter, which includes details about global market figures, both historical and estimates. The executive summary also provides a brief about the segments and the reasons for the progress or decline during the forecast period. The insightful research report on the global Next Generation OSS & BSS market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior.

The following Companies as the Key Players in the Global Next Generation OSS & BSS Market Research Report: Accenture plc, Amdocs, Capgemini SE, CSG System International, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Huawei Technologies, …

Next Generation OSS & BSS Market: Segmentation:

Revenue Management, Service Fulfilment, Service Assurance, Customer Management, Network Management Systems

On the basis of applications, global Next Generation OSS & BSS market can be segmented as:

, Cable & Satellite, Fixed & Wireless, Mobile, MVNO/MVNE, Others

Regions Covered in the Global Next Generation OSS & BSS Market:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The scope of the Report:

The report segments the global Next Generation OSS & BSS market on the basis of application, type, service, technology, and region. Each chapter under this segmentation allows readers to grasp the nitty-gritties of the market. A magnified look at the segment-based analysis is aimed at giving the readers a closer look at the opportunities and threats in the market. It also address political scenarios that are expected to impact the market in both small and big ways.

The report on the global Next Generation OSS & BSS market examines changing regulatory scenario to make accurate projections about potential investments. It also evaluates the risk for new entrants and the intensity of the competitive rivalry.

Competitive Landscape:

Factors such as cost analysis, marketing strategy, factor analysis, distributors, sourcing strategy, and industrial chain are all the parts of the global Next Generation OSS & BSS market. The report also includes the analysis of the return on investment (ROI) feasibility with the estimated SWOT analysis.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Next Generation OSS & BSS market.

The market share of the global Next Generation OSS & BSS market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Next Generation OSS & BSS market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Next Generation OSS & BSS market.

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Next Generation OSS & BSS Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Revenue Management

1.2.3 Service Fulfilment

1.2.4 Service Assurance

1.2.5 Customer Management

1.2.6 Network Management Systems

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Next Generation OSS & BSS Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Cable & Satellite

1.3.3 Fixed & Wireless

1.3.4 Mobile

1.3.5 MVNO/MVNE

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Next Generation OSS & BSS Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Next Generation OSS & BSS Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Next Generation OSS & BSS Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Next Generation OSS & BSS Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Next Generation OSS & BSS Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Next Generation OSS & BSS Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Next Generation OSS & BSS Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Next Generation OSS & BSS Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Next Generation OSS & BSS Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Next Generation OSS & BSS Revenue

3.4 Global Next Generation OSS & BSS Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Next Generation OSS & BSS Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Next Generation OSS & BSS Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players Next Generation OSS & BSS Area Served

3.6 Key Players Next Generation OSS & BSS Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Next Generation OSS & BSS Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Next Generation OSS & BSS Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Next Generation OSS & BSS Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Next Generation OSS & BSS Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Next Generation OSS & BSS Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Next Generation OSS & BSS Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Next Generation OSS & BSS Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Next Generation OSS & BSS Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America Next Generation OSS & BSS Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 North America Next Generation OSS & BSS Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Next Generation OSS & BSS Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Next Generation OSS & BSS Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe Next Generation OSS & BSS Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Next Generation OSS & BSS Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Next Generation OSS & BSS Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China

8.1 China Next Generation OSS & BSS Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 China Next Generation OSS & BSS Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Next Generation OSS & BSS Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 China Next Generation OSS & BSS Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Next Generation OSS & BSS Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Japan Next Generation OSS & BSS Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Next Generation OSS & BSS Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Next Generation OSS & BSS Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Next Generation OSS & BSS Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Southeast Asia Next Generation OSS & BSS Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Next Generation OSS & BSS Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Next Generation OSS & BSS Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Accenture plc

11.1.1 Accenture plc Company Details

11.1.2 Accenture plc Business Overview

11.1.3 Accenture plc Next Generation OSS & BSS Introduction

11.1.4 Accenture plc Revenue in Next Generation OSS & BSS Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 Accenture plc Recent Development

11.2 Amdocs

11.2.1 Amdocs Company Details

11.2.2 Amdocs Business Overview

11.2.3 Amdocs Next Generation OSS & BSS Introduction

11.2.4 Amdocs Revenue in Next Generation OSS & BSS Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Amdocs Recent Development

11.3 Capgemini SE

11.3.1 Capgemini SE Company Details

11.3.2 Capgemini SE Business Overview

11.3.3 Capgemini SE Next Generation OSS & BSS Introduction

11.3.4 Capgemini SE Revenue in Next Generation OSS & BSS Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 Capgemini SE Recent Development

11.4 CSG System International

11.4.1 CSG System International Company Details

11.4.2 CSG System International Business Overview

11.4.3 CSG System International Next Generation OSS & BSS Introduction

11.4.4 CSG System International Revenue in Next Generation OSS & BSS Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 CSG System International Recent Development

11.5 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

11.5.1 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company Details

11.5.2 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Business Overview

11.5.3 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Next Generation OSS & BSS Introduction

11.5.4 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Revenue in Next Generation OSS & BSS Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Recent Development

11.6 Huawei Technologies

11.6.1 Huawei Technologies Company Details

11.6.2 Huawei Technologies Business Overview

11.6.3 Huawei Technologies Next Generation OSS & BSS Introduction

11.6.4 Huawei Technologies Revenue in Next Generation OSS & BSS Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 Huawei Technologies Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

