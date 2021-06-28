Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Market Research With Size, Growth, Key Players, Segments And Forecasts Analysis 2021-2027 | Waters Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, AB Sciex

“
Report Scope and Segmentation:
|Study Period
|2014 – 2027
|Base Year
|2021
|Forecast Period
|2021 – 2027
|Unit
|Value(USD million)
|Segmentation
|By Manufacturers:
Waters Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, AB Sciex, Bruker Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Danaher Corporation, PerkinElmer, Rigaku, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Jeol, Agilent Technologies, Syagen, Microsaic
By Types:
Fourier Transform
Linear Ion Trap Mass Spectrometry
Others
By Applications:
Pharmaceuticals
Biotechnology
Medical Research
Food and Beverage Testing
Others
Table of Contents:
1 Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Market Overview
1.1 Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Product Overview
1.2 Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Fourier Transform
1.2.2 Linear Ion Trap Mass Spectrometry
1.2.3 Others
1.3 Global Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Next Generation Mass Spectrometer as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Next Generation Mass Spectrometer by Application
4.1 Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Pharmaceuticals
4.1.2 Biotechnology
4.1.3 Medical Research
4.1.4 Food and Beverage Testing
4.1.5 Others
4.2 Global Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Next Generation Mass Spectrometer by Country
5.1 North America Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Next Generation Mass Spectrometer by Country
6.1 Europe Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Next Generation Mass Spectrometer by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Next Generation Mass Spectrometer by Country
8.1 Latin America Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Next Generation Mass Spectrometer by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Business
10.1 Waters Corporation
10.1.1 Waters Corporation Corporation Information
10.1.2 Waters Corporation Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Waters Corporation Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Waters Corporation Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Products Offered
10.1.5 Waters Corporation Recent Development
10.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific
10.2.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Corporation Information
10.2.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Waters Corporation Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Products Offered
10.2.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Recent Development
10.3 AB Sciex
10.3.1 AB Sciex Corporation Information
10.3.2 AB Sciex Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 AB Sciex Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 AB Sciex Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Products Offered
10.3.5 AB Sciex Recent Development
10.4 Bruker Corporation
10.4.1 Bruker Corporation Corporation Information
10.4.2 Bruker Corporation Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Bruker Corporation Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Bruker Corporation Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Products Offered
10.4.5 Bruker Corporation Recent Development
10.5 Shimadzu Corporation
10.5.1 Shimadzu Corporation Corporation Information
10.5.2 Shimadzu Corporation Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Shimadzu Corporation Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Shimadzu Corporation Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Products Offered
10.5.5 Shimadzu Corporation Recent Development
10.6 Danaher Corporation
10.6.1 Danaher Corporation Corporation Information
10.6.2 Danaher Corporation Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Danaher Corporation Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Danaher Corporation Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Products Offered
10.6.5 Danaher Corporation Recent Development
10.7 PerkinElmer
10.7.1 PerkinElmer Corporation Information
10.7.2 PerkinElmer Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 PerkinElmer Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 PerkinElmer Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Products Offered
10.7.5 PerkinElmer Recent Development
10.8 Rigaku
10.8.1 Rigaku Corporation Information
10.8.2 Rigaku Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Rigaku Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Rigaku Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Products Offered
10.8.5 Rigaku Recent Development
10.9 Bio-Rad Laboratories
10.9.1 Bio-Rad Laboratories Corporation Information
10.9.2 Bio-Rad Laboratories Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Products Offered
10.9.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories Recent Development
10.10 Jeol
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Jeol Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Jeol Recent Development
10.11 Agilent Technologies
10.11.1 Agilent Technologies Corporation Information
10.11.2 Agilent Technologies Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Agilent Technologies Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Agilent Technologies Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Products Offered
10.11.5 Agilent Technologies Recent Development
10.12 Syagen
10.12.1 Syagen Corporation Information
10.12.2 Syagen Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Syagen Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Syagen Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Products Offered
10.12.5 Syagen Recent Development
10.13 Microsaic
10.13.1 Microsaic Corporation Information
10.13.2 Microsaic Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Microsaic Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Microsaic Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Products Offered
10.13.5 Microsaic Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Distributors
12.3 Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
