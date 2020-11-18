LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, Cisco Systems (US), Check Point Software Technologies (Israel), Palo Alto Networks (US), Barracuda Networks (US), Fortinet (US), Sonicwall (US), Zscaler (US), Forcepoint (US), Juniper Networks (US), Hillstone Networks (US), Sophos (UK), Gajshield Infotech (India), WatchGuard Technologies (US) Market Segment by Product Type: , Hardware, Virtual, Cloud Market Segment by Application: , BFSI, Retail, IT and Telecom, Government and Public Utilities, Healthcare, Energy and Utilities, Education, Other

Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1625797/global-next-generation-firewall-ngfw-market For Customization in the Report Drop Your Query Here: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1625797/global-next-generation-firewall-ngfw-market Buy Now: https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/163e6b4875b4fce8183f363665e4c831,0,1,global-next-generation-firewall-ngfw-market

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) market

TOC

Table of Contents 1 Market Overview of Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW)

1.1 Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Overview

1.1.1 Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 China Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Latin America Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.6 Middle East & Africa Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Hardware

2.5 Virtual

2.6 Cloud 3 Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Overview by Type

3.1 Global Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 BFSI

3.5 Retail

3.6 IT and Telecom

3.7 Government and Public Utilities

3.8 Healthcare

3.9 Energy and Utilities

3.10 Education

3.11 Other 4 Global Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market

4.4 Global Top Players Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Cisco Systems (US)

5.1.1 Cisco Systems (US) Profile

5.1.2 Cisco Systems (US) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.1.3 Cisco Systems (US) Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Cisco Systems (US) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Cisco Systems (US) Recent Developments

5.2 Check Point Software Technologies (Israel)

5.2.1 Check Point Software Technologies (Israel) Profile

5.2.2 Check Point Software Technologies (Israel) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 Check Point Software Technologies (Israel) Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Check Point Software Technologies (Israel) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Check Point Software Technologies (Israel) Recent Developments

5.3 Palo Alto Networks (US)

5.5.1 Palo Alto Networks (US) Profile

5.3.2 Palo Alto Networks (US) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.3.3 Palo Alto Networks (US) Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Palo Alto Networks (US) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Barracuda Networks (US) Recent Developments

5.4 Barracuda Networks (US)

5.4.1 Barracuda Networks (US) Profile

5.4.2 Barracuda Networks (US) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.4.3 Barracuda Networks (US) Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Barracuda Networks (US) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Barracuda Networks (US) Recent Developments

5.5 Fortinet (US)

5.5.1 Fortinet (US) Profile

5.5.2 Fortinet (US) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.5.3 Fortinet (US) Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Fortinet (US) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Fortinet (US) Recent Developments

5.6 Sonicwall (US)

5.6.1 Sonicwall (US) Profile

5.6.2 Sonicwall (US) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.6.3 Sonicwall (US) Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Sonicwall (US) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Sonicwall (US) Recent Developments

5.7 Zscaler (US)

5.7.1 Zscaler (US) Profile

5.7.2 Zscaler (US) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 Zscaler (US) Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Zscaler (US) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Zscaler (US) Recent Developments

5.8 Forcepoint (US)

5.8.1 Forcepoint (US) Profile

5.8.2 Forcepoint (US) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.8.3 Forcepoint (US) Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Forcepoint (US) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Forcepoint (US) Recent Developments

5.9 Juniper Networks (US)

5.9.1 Juniper Networks (US) Profile

5.9.2 Juniper Networks (US) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.9.3 Juniper Networks (US) Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Juniper Networks (US) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Juniper Networks (US) Recent Developments

5.10 Hillstone Networks (US)

5.10.1 Hillstone Networks (US) Profile

5.10.2 Hillstone Networks (US) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.10.3 Hillstone Networks (US) Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Hillstone Networks (US) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Hillstone Networks (US) Recent Developments

5.11 Sophos (UK)

5.11.1 Sophos (UK) Profile

5.11.2 Sophos (UK) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.11.3 Sophos (UK) Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Sophos (UK) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Sophos (UK) Recent Developments

5.12 Gajshield Infotech (India)

5.12.1 Gajshield Infotech (India) Profile

5.12.2 Gajshield Infotech (India) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.12.3 Gajshield Infotech (India) Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Gajshield Infotech (India) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.12.5 Gajshield Infotech (India) Recent Developments

5.13 WatchGuard Technologies (US)

5.13.1 WatchGuard Technologies (US) Profile

5.13.2 WatchGuard Technologies (US) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.13.3 WatchGuard Technologies (US) Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 WatchGuard Technologies (US) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.13.5 WatchGuard Technologies (US) Recent Developments 6 North America Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) by Players and by Application

6.1 North America Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) by Players and by Application

7.1 Europe Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) by Players and by Application

8.1 China Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

8.2 China Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Rest of Asia Pacific Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) by Players and by Application

9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Latin America Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) by Players and by Application

10.1 Latin America Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

10.2 Latin America Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 Middle East & Africa Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) by Players and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Dynamics

12.1 Industry Trends

12.2 Market Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Research Finding /Conclusion 14 Methodology and Data Source

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.