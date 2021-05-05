Next-Generation Firewall Market Analysis By Strategic Growth Rate And Factors 2021-2027 | Cisco Systems, Check Point Software Technologies, Palo Alto Networks

Los Angeles, United States, May 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Next-Generation Firewall Market. The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Next-Generation Firewall market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Next-Generation Firewall market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Next-Generation Firewall market.

The research report on the global Next-Generation Firewall market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Next-Generation Firewall market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Next-Generation Firewall research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Next-Generation Firewall market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the Next-Generation Firewall market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Next-Generation Firewall market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Next-Generation Firewall Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Next-Generation Firewall market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Next-Generation Firewall market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.

Next-Generation Firewall Market Leading Players

Cisco Systems, Check Point Software Technologies, Palo Alto Networks, Barracuda Networks, Fortinet, Sonicwall, Zscaler, Forcepoint, Juniper Networks, Hillstone Networks, Sophos, Gajshield Infotech

Next-Generation Firewall Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Next-Generation Firewall market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Next-Generation Firewall market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Next-Generation Firewall Segmentation by Product

Hardware Type, Virtual Type, Cloud Type Next-Generation Firewall

Next-Generation Firewall Segmentation by Application

, Financial Services, Medical Authorities, Education Authorities, Retail, Manufacturing, IT, Energy, Other

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Next-Generation Firewall market?

How will the global Next-Generation Firewall market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Next-Generation Firewall market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Next-Generation Firewall market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Next-Generation Firewall market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Next-Generation Firewall Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Hardware Type

1.2.3 Virtual Type

1.2.4 Cloud Type

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Next-Generation Firewall Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Financial Services

1.3.3 Medical Authorities

1.3.4 Education Authorities

1.3.5 Retail

1.3.6 Manufacturing

1.3.7 IT

1.3.8 Energy

1.3.9 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Next-Generation Firewall Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Next-Generation Firewall Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Next-Generation Firewall Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Next-Generation Firewall Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Next-Generation Firewall Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Next-Generation Firewall Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Next-Generation Firewall Market Trends

2.3.2 Next-Generation Firewall Market Drivers

2.3.3 Next-Generation Firewall Market Challenges

2.3.4 Next-Generation Firewall Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Next-Generation Firewall Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Next-Generation Firewall Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Next-Generation Firewall Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Next-Generation Firewall Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Next-Generation Firewall Revenue

3.4 Global Next-Generation Firewall Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Next-Generation Firewall Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Next-Generation Firewall Revenue in 2020

3.5 Next-Generation Firewall Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Next-Generation Firewall Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Next-Generation Firewall Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Next-Generation Firewall Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Next-Generation Firewall Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Next-Generation Firewall Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Next-Generation Firewall Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Next-Generation Firewall Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Next-Generation Firewall Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Next-Generation Firewall Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Next-Generation Firewall Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Next-Generation Firewall Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Next-Generation Firewall Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Next-Generation Firewall Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Next-Generation Firewall Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Next-Generation Firewall Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Next-Generation Firewall Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Next-Generation Firewall Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Next-Generation Firewall Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Next-Generation Firewall Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Next-Generation Firewall Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Next-Generation Firewall Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Next-Generation Firewall Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Next-Generation Firewall Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Next-Generation Firewall Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Next-Generation Firewall Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Next-Generation Firewall Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Next-Generation Firewall Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Next-Generation Firewall Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Next-Generation Firewall Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Next-Generation Firewall Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Next-Generation Firewall Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Next-Generation Firewall Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Next-Generation Firewall Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Next-Generation Firewall Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Next-Generation Firewall Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Next-Generation Firewall Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Next-Generation Firewall Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Next-Generation Firewall Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Next-Generation Firewall Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Next-Generation Firewall Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Next-Generation Firewall Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Next-Generation Firewall Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Next-Generation Firewall Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Next-Generation Firewall Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Next-Generation Firewall Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Next-Generation Firewall Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Next-Generation Firewall Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Next-Generation Firewall Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Next-Generation Firewall Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Next-Generation Firewall Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Next-Generation Firewall Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Next-Generation Firewall Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Next-Generation Firewall Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Next-Generation Firewall Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Next-Generation Firewall Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Next-Generation Firewall Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Next-Generation Firewall Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Next-Generation Firewall Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Next-Generation Firewall Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Next-Generation Firewall Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Next-Generation Firewall Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Next-Generation Firewall Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Next-Generation Firewall Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Next-Generation Firewall Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Next-Generation Firewall Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Next-Generation Firewall Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Next-Generation Firewall Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Next-Generation Firewall Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Cisco Systems

11.1.1 Cisco Systems Company Details

11.1.2 Cisco Systems Business Overview

11.1.3 Cisco Systems Next-Generation Firewall Introduction

11.1.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Next-Generation Firewall Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development

11.2 Check Point Software Technologies

11.2.1 Check Point Software Technologies Company Details

11.2.2 Check Point Software Technologies Business Overview

11.2.3 Check Point Software Technologies Next-Generation Firewall Introduction

11.2.4 Check Point Software Technologies Revenue in Next-Generation Firewall Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Check Point Software Technologies Recent Development

11.3 Palo Alto Networks

11.3.1 Palo Alto Networks Company Details

11.3.2 Palo Alto Networks Business Overview

11.3.3 Palo Alto Networks Next-Generation Firewall Introduction

11.3.4 Palo Alto Networks Revenue in Next-Generation Firewall Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Palo Alto Networks Recent Development

11.4 Barracuda Networks

11.4.1 Barracuda Networks Company Details

11.4.2 Barracuda Networks Business Overview

11.4.3 Barracuda Networks Next-Generation Firewall Introduction

11.4.4 Barracuda Networks Revenue in Next-Generation Firewall Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Barracuda Networks Recent Development

11.5 Fortinet

11.5.1 Fortinet Company Details

11.5.2 Fortinet Business Overview

11.5.3 Fortinet Next-Generation Firewall Introduction

11.5.4 Fortinet Revenue in Next-Generation Firewall Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Fortinet Recent Development

11.6 Sonicwall

11.6.1 Sonicwall Company Details

11.6.2 Sonicwall Business Overview

11.6.3 Sonicwall Next-Generation Firewall Introduction

11.6.4 Sonicwall Revenue in Next-Generation Firewall Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Sonicwall Recent Development

11.7 Zscaler

11.7.1 Zscaler Company Details

11.7.2 Zscaler Business Overview

11.7.3 Zscaler Next-Generation Firewall Introduction

11.7.4 Zscaler Revenue in Next-Generation Firewall Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Zscaler Recent Development

11.8 Forcepoint

11.8.1 Forcepoint Company Details

11.8.2 Forcepoint Business Overview

11.8.3 Forcepoint Next-Generation Firewall Introduction

11.8.4 Forcepoint Revenue in Next-Generation Firewall Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Forcepoint Recent Development

11.9 Juniper Networks

11.9.1 Juniper Networks Company Details

11.9.2 Juniper Networks Business Overview

11.9.3 Juniper Networks Next-Generation Firewall Introduction

11.9.4 Juniper Networks Revenue in Next-Generation Firewall Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Juniper Networks Recent Development

11.10 Hillstone Networks

11.10.1 Hillstone Networks Company Details

11.10.2 Hillstone Networks Business Overview

11.10.3 Hillstone Networks Next-Generation Firewall Introduction

11.10.4 Hillstone Networks Revenue in Next-Generation Firewall Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Hillstone Networks Recent Development

11.11 Sophos

11.11.1 Sophos Company Details

11.11.2 Sophos Business Overview

11.11.3 Sophos Next-Generation Firewall Introduction

11.11.4 Sophos Revenue in Next-Generation Firewall Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 Sophos Recent Development

11.12 Gajshield Infotech

11.12.1 Gajshield Infotech Company Details

11.12.2 Gajshield Infotech Business Overview

11.12.3 Gajshield Infotech Next-Generation Firewall Introduction

11.12.4 Gajshield Infotech Revenue in Next-Generation Firewall Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 Gajshield Infotech Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

