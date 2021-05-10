Next Generation Blowing Agents Market Growing Popularity and Trends in the Global Industry 2021 | Dow, Arkema, Honeywell

“

The report titled Global Next Generation Blowing Agents Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Next Generation Blowing Agents market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Next Generation Blowing Agents market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Next Generation Blowing Agents market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Next Generation Blowing Agents market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Next Generation Blowing Agents report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Next Generation Blowing Agents report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Next Generation Blowing Agents market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Next Generation Blowing Agents market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Next Generation Blowing Agents market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Next Generation Blowing Agents market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Next Generation Blowing Agents market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Dow, Arkema, Honeywell, BASF, AGC, Linde Gas, Chemours, Demilec, Central Glass Co., Ltd.

Market Segmentation by Product: Foam Blowing Agent

Liquid Blowing Agent



Market Segmentation by Application: Chemical Industry

Building Materials

Others



The Next Generation Blowing Agents Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Next Generation Blowing Agents market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Next Generation Blowing Agents market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Next Generation Blowing Agents market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Next Generation Blowing Agents industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Next Generation Blowing Agents market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Next Generation Blowing Agents market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Next Generation Blowing Agents market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Next Generation Blowing Agents Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Next Generation Blowing Agents Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Foam Blowing Agent

1.2.3 Liquid Blowing Agent

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Next Generation Blowing Agents Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Chemical Industry

1.3.3 Building Materials

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Next Generation Blowing Agents Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Next Generation Blowing Agents Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Next Generation Blowing Agents Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Next Generation Blowing Agents Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Next Generation Blowing Agents Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Next Generation Blowing Agents Industry Trends

2.4.2 Next Generation Blowing Agents Market Drivers

2.4.3 Next Generation Blowing Agents Market Challenges

2.4.4 Next Generation Blowing Agents Market Restraints

3 Global Next Generation Blowing Agents Sales

3.1 Global Next Generation Blowing Agents Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Next Generation Blowing Agents Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Next Generation Blowing Agents Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Next Generation Blowing Agents Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Next Generation Blowing Agents Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Next Generation Blowing Agents Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Next Generation Blowing Agents Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Next Generation Blowing Agents Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Next Generation Blowing Agents Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Next Generation Blowing Agents Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Next Generation Blowing Agents Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Next Generation Blowing Agents Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Next Generation Blowing Agents Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Next Generation Blowing Agents Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Next Generation Blowing Agents Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Next Generation Blowing Agents Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Next Generation Blowing Agents Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Next Generation Blowing Agents Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Next Generation Blowing Agents Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Next Generation Blowing Agents Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Next Generation Blowing Agents Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Next Generation Blowing Agents Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Next Generation Blowing Agents Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Next Generation Blowing Agents Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Next Generation Blowing Agents Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Next Generation Blowing Agents Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Next Generation Blowing Agents Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Next Generation Blowing Agents Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Next Generation Blowing Agents Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Next Generation Blowing Agents Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Next Generation Blowing Agents Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Next Generation Blowing Agents Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Next Generation Blowing Agents Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Next Generation Blowing Agents Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Next Generation Blowing Agents Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Next Generation Blowing Agents Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Next Generation Blowing Agents Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Next Generation Blowing Agents Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Next Generation Blowing Agents Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Next Generation Blowing Agents Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Next Generation Blowing Agents Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Next Generation Blowing Agents Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Next Generation Blowing Agents Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Next Generation Blowing Agents Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Next Generation Blowing Agents Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Next Generation Blowing Agents Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Next Generation Blowing Agents Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Next Generation Blowing Agents Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Next Generation Blowing Agents Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Next Generation Blowing Agents Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Next Generation Blowing Agents Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Next Generation Blowing Agents Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Next Generation Blowing Agents Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Next Generation Blowing Agents Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Next Generation Blowing Agents Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Next Generation Blowing Agents Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Next Generation Blowing Agents Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Next Generation Blowing Agents Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Next Generation Blowing Agents Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Next Generation Blowing Agents Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Next Generation Blowing Agents Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Next Generation Blowing Agents Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Next Generation Blowing Agents Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Next Generation Blowing Agents Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Next Generation Blowing Agents Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Next Generation Blowing Agents Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Next Generation Blowing Agents Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Next Generation Blowing Agents Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Next Generation Blowing Agents Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Next Generation Blowing Agents Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Next Generation Blowing Agents Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Next Generation Blowing Agents Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Next Generation Blowing Agents Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Next Generation Blowing Agents Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Next Generation Blowing Agents Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Next Generation Blowing Agents Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Next Generation Blowing Agents Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Next Generation Blowing Agents Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Next Generation Blowing Agents Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Next Generation Blowing Agents Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Next Generation Blowing Agents Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Next Generation Blowing Agents Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Next Generation Blowing Agents Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Next Generation Blowing Agents Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Next Generation Blowing Agents Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Next Generation Blowing Agents Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Next Generation Blowing Agents Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Next Generation Blowing Agents Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Next Generation Blowing Agents Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Next Generation Blowing Agents Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Next Generation Blowing Agents Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Next Generation Blowing Agents Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Next Generation Blowing Agents Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Next Generation Blowing Agents Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Next Generation Blowing Agents Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Next Generation Blowing Agents Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Next Generation Blowing Agents Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Next Generation Blowing Agents Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Next Generation Blowing Agents Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Next Generation Blowing Agents Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Next Generation Blowing Agents Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Next Generation Blowing Agents Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Next Generation Blowing Agents Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Dow

12.1.1 Dow Corporation Information

12.1.2 Dow Overview

12.1.3 Dow Next Generation Blowing Agents Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Dow Next Generation Blowing Agents Products and Services

12.1.5 Dow Next Generation Blowing Agents SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Dow Recent Developments

12.2 Arkema

12.2.1 Arkema Corporation Information

12.2.2 Arkema Overview

12.2.3 Arkema Next Generation Blowing Agents Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Arkema Next Generation Blowing Agents Products and Services

12.2.5 Arkema Next Generation Blowing Agents SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Arkema Recent Developments

12.3 Honeywell

12.3.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

12.3.2 Honeywell Overview

12.3.3 Honeywell Next Generation Blowing Agents Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Honeywell Next Generation Blowing Agents Products and Services

12.3.5 Honeywell Next Generation Blowing Agents SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Honeywell Recent Developments

12.4 BASF

12.4.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.4.2 BASF Overview

12.4.3 BASF Next Generation Blowing Agents Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 BASF Next Generation Blowing Agents Products and Services

12.4.5 BASF Next Generation Blowing Agents SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 BASF Recent Developments

12.5 AGC

12.5.1 AGC Corporation Information

12.5.2 AGC Overview

12.5.3 AGC Next Generation Blowing Agents Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 AGC Next Generation Blowing Agents Products and Services

12.5.5 AGC Next Generation Blowing Agents SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 AGC Recent Developments

12.6 Linde Gas

12.6.1 Linde Gas Corporation Information

12.6.2 Linde Gas Overview

12.6.3 Linde Gas Next Generation Blowing Agents Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Linde Gas Next Generation Blowing Agents Products and Services

12.6.5 Linde Gas Next Generation Blowing Agents SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Linde Gas Recent Developments

12.7 Chemours

12.7.1 Chemours Corporation Information

12.7.2 Chemours Overview

12.7.3 Chemours Next Generation Blowing Agents Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Chemours Next Generation Blowing Agents Products and Services

12.7.5 Chemours Next Generation Blowing Agents SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Chemours Recent Developments

12.8 Demilec

12.8.1 Demilec Corporation Information

12.8.2 Demilec Overview

12.8.3 Demilec Next Generation Blowing Agents Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Demilec Next Generation Blowing Agents Products and Services

12.8.5 Demilec Next Generation Blowing Agents SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Demilec Recent Developments

12.9 Central Glass Co., Ltd.

12.9.1 Central Glass Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

12.9.2 Central Glass Co., Ltd. Overview

12.9.3 Central Glass Co., Ltd. Next Generation Blowing Agents Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Central Glass Co., Ltd. Next Generation Blowing Agents Products and Services

12.9.5 Central Glass Co., Ltd. Next Generation Blowing Agents SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Central Glass Co., Ltd. Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Next Generation Blowing Agents Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Next Generation Blowing Agents Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Next Generation Blowing Agents Production Mode & Process

13.4 Next Generation Blowing Agents Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Next Generation Blowing Agents Sales Channels

13.4.2 Next Generation Blowing Agents Distributors

13.5 Next Generation Blowing Agents Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

