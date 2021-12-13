Next Generation Biofuel Market Analysis, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast 2021–2027 | Algenol Biofuels, Chemtex Group, Abengoa S.A.

“

The report titled Global Next Generation Biofuel Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Next Generation Biofuel market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Next Generation Biofuel market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Next Generation Biofuel market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Next Generation Biofuel market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Next Generation Biofuel report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Next Generation Biofuel report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Next Generation Biofuel market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Next Generation Biofuel market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Next Generation Biofuel market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Next Generation Biofuel market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Next Generation Biofuel market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Algenol Biofuels, Chemtex Group, Abengoa S.A., Enerkem, Gevo, GranBio Investimentos S.A., Joule, POET-DSM, TerraVia Holdings，Inc, Sundrop Fuels, Inc

Market Segmentation by Product:

Biodiesels

Biogas

Biobutanol

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Transportation

Power Generation



The Next Generation Biofuel Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Next Generation Biofuel market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Next Generation Biofuel market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Next Generation Biofuel market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Next Generation Biofuel industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Next Generation Biofuel market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Next Generation Biofuel market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Next Generation Biofuel market?

Table of Contents:

1 Next Generation Biofuel Market Overview

1.1 Next Generation Biofuel Product Overview

1.2 Next Generation Biofuel Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Biodiesels

1.2.2 Biogas

1.2.3 Biobutanol

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Next Generation Biofuel Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Next Generation Biofuel Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Next Generation Biofuel Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Next Generation Biofuel Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Next Generation Biofuel Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Next Generation Biofuel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Next Generation Biofuel Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Next Generation Biofuel Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Next Generation Biofuel Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Next Generation Biofuel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Next Generation Biofuel Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Next Generation Biofuel Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Next Generation Biofuel Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Next Generation Biofuel Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Next Generation Biofuel Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Next Generation Biofuel Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Next Generation Biofuel Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Next Generation Biofuel Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Next Generation Biofuel Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Next Generation Biofuel Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Next Generation Biofuel Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Next Generation Biofuel Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Next Generation Biofuel Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Next Generation Biofuel as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Next Generation Biofuel Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Next Generation Biofuel Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Next Generation Biofuel Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Next Generation Biofuel Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Next Generation Biofuel Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Next Generation Biofuel Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Next Generation Biofuel Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Next Generation Biofuel Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Next Generation Biofuel Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Next Generation Biofuel Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Next Generation Biofuel Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Next Generation Biofuel Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Next Generation Biofuel by Application

4.1 Next Generation Biofuel Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Transportation

4.1.2 Power Generation

4.2 Global Next Generation Biofuel Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Next Generation Biofuel Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Next Generation Biofuel Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Next Generation Biofuel Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Next Generation Biofuel Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Next Generation Biofuel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Next Generation Biofuel Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Next Generation Biofuel Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Next Generation Biofuel Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Next Generation Biofuel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Next Generation Biofuel Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Next Generation Biofuel Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Next Generation Biofuel Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Next Generation Biofuel Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Next Generation Biofuel Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Next Generation Biofuel by Country

5.1 North America Next Generation Biofuel Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Next Generation Biofuel Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Next Generation Biofuel Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Next Generation Biofuel Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Next Generation Biofuel Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Next Generation Biofuel Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Next Generation Biofuel by Country

6.1 Europe Next Generation Biofuel Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Next Generation Biofuel Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Next Generation Biofuel Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Next Generation Biofuel Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Next Generation Biofuel Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Next Generation Biofuel Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Next Generation Biofuel by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Next Generation Biofuel Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Next Generation Biofuel Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Next Generation Biofuel Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Next Generation Biofuel Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Next Generation Biofuel Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Next Generation Biofuel Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Next Generation Biofuel by Country

8.1 Latin America Next Generation Biofuel Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Next Generation Biofuel Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Next Generation Biofuel Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Next Generation Biofuel Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Next Generation Biofuel Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Next Generation Biofuel Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Next Generation Biofuel by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Next Generation Biofuel Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Next Generation Biofuel Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Next Generation Biofuel Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Next Generation Biofuel Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Next Generation Biofuel Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Next Generation Biofuel Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Next Generation Biofuel Business

10.1 Algenol Biofuels

10.1.1 Algenol Biofuels Corporation Information

10.1.2 Algenol Biofuels Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Algenol Biofuels Next Generation Biofuel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Algenol Biofuels Next Generation Biofuel Products Offered

10.1.5 Algenol Biofuels Recent Development

10.2 Chemtex Group

10.2.1 Chemtex Group Corporation Information

10.2.2 Chemtex Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Chemtex Group Next Generation Biofuel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Chemtex Group Next Generation Biofuel Products Offered

10.2.5 Chemtex Group Recent Development

10.3 Abengoa S.A.

10.3.1 Abengoa S.A. Corporation Information

10.3.2 Abengoa S.A. Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Abengoa S.A. Next Generation Biofuel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Abengoa S.A. Next Generation Biofuel Products Offered

10.3.5 Abengoa S.A. Recent Development

10.4 Enerkem

10.4.1 Enerkem Corporation Information

10.4.2 Enerkem Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Enerkem Next Generation Biofuel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Enerkem Next Generation Biofuel Products Offered

10.4.5 Enerkem Recent Development

10.5 Gevo

10.5.1 Gevo Corporation Information

10.5.2 Gevo Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Gevo Next Generation Biofuel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Gevo Next Generation Biofuel Products Offered

10.5.5 Gevo Recent Development

10.6 GranBio Investimentos S.A.

10.6.1 GranBio Investimentos S.A. Corporation Information

10.6.2 GranBio Investimentos S.A. Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 GranBio Investimentos S.A. Next Generation Biofuel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 GranBio Investimentos S.A. Next Generation Biofuel Products Offered

10.6.5 GranBio Investimentos S.A. Recent Development

10.7 Joule

10.7.1 Joule Corporation Information

10.7.2 Joule Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Joule Next Generation Biofuel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Joule Next Generation Biofuel Products Offered

10.7.5 Joule Recent Development

10.8 POET-DSM

10.8.1 POET-DSM Corporation Information

10.8.2 POET-DSM Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 POET-DSM Next Generation Biofuel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 POET-DSM Next Generation Biofuel Products Offered

10.8.5 POET-DSM Recent Development

10.9 TerraVia Holdings，Inc

10.9.1 TerraVia Holdings，Inc Corporation Information

10.9.2 TerraVia Holdings，Inc Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 TerraVia Holdings，Inc Next Generation Biofuel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 TerraVia Holdings，Inc Next Generation Biofuel Products Offered

10.9.5 TerraVia Holdings，Inc Recent Development

10.10 Sundrop Fuels, Inc

10.10.1 Sundrop Fuels, Inc Corporation Information

10.10.2 Sundrop Fuels, Inc Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 Sundrop Fuels, Inc Next Generation Biofuel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Sundrop Fuels, Inc Next Generation Biofuel Products Offered

10.10.5 Sundrop Fuels, Inc Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Next Generation Biofuel Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Next Generation Biofuel Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Next Generation Biofuel Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Next Generation Biofuel Distributors

12.3 Next Generation Biofuel Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

