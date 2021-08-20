Newborn Screening Equipment Market 2021: Key Manufactures, Market Demands, Industry Growth and Forecast to 2027 | Medtronic, GE Healthcare, Waters Corp.

“

The report titled Global Newborn Screening Equipment Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Newborn Screening Equipment market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Newborn Screening Equipment market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Newborn Screening Equipment market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Newborn Screening Equipment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Newborn Screening Equipment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Newborn Screening Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Newborn Screening Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Newborn Screening Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Newborn Screening Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Newborn Screening Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Newborn Screening Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Medtronic, GE Healthcare, Waters Corp., PerkinElmer Inc, Agilent Technologies Inc., Natus Medical Inc., Trivitron Healthcare, Masimo Corp., AB Sciex LLC, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Market Segmentation by Product:

Phenylketonuria (PKU)

Sickle Cell Disease

MCAD Deficiency

Tyrosinemia

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Hospitals

Clinics

Local Health Departments

Government Agencies

International Organizations

Community Organizations



The Newborn Screening Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Newborn Screening Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Newborn Screening Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Newborn Screening Equipment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Newborn Screening Equipment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Newborn Screening Equipment market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Newborn Screening Equipment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Newborn Screening Equipment market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Newborn Screening Equipment Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Newborn Screening Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Phenylketonuria (PKU)

1.2.3 Sickle Cell Disease

1.2.4 MCAD Deficiency

1.2.5 Tyrosinemia

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Newborn Screening Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Hospitals

1.3.3 Clinics

1.3.4 Local Health Departments

1.3.5 Government Agencies

1.3.6 International Organizations

1.3.7 Community Organizations

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Newborn Screening Equipment Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Newborn Screening Equipment Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Newborn Screening Equipment Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Newborn Screening Equipment, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Newborn Screening Equipment Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Newborn Screening Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Newborn Screening Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Newborn Screening Equipment Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Newborn Screening Equipment Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Newborn Screening Equipment Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Newborn Screening Equipment Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Newborn Screening Equipment Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Newborn Screening Equipment Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Newborn Screening Equipment Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Newborn Screening Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Newborn Screening Equipment Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Newborn Screening Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Newborn Screening Equipment Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Newborn Screening Equipment Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Newborn Screening Equipment Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Newborn Screening Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Newborn Screening Equipment Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Newborn Screening Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Newborn Screening Equipment Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Newborn Screening Equipment Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Newborn Screening Equipment Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Newborn Screening Equipment Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Newborn Screening Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Newborn Screening Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Newborn Screening Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Newborn Screening Equipment Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Newborn Screening Equipment Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Newborn Screening Equipment Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Newborn Screening Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Newborn Screening Equipment Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Newborn Screening Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Newborn Screening Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Newborn Screening Equipment Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Newborn Screening Equipment Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Newborn Screening Equipment Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Newborn Screening Equipment Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Newborn Screening Equipment Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Newborn Screening Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 United States Newborn Screening Equipment Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 United States Newborn Screening Equipment Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 United States Newborn Screening Equipment Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 United States Newborn Screening Equipment Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Newborn Screening Equipment Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 United States Top Newborn Screening Equipment Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 United States Newborn Screening Equipment Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 United States Newborn Screening Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 United States Newborn Screening Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 United States Newborn Screening Equipment Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 United States Newborn Screening Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 United States Newborn Screening Equipment Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 United States Newborn Screening Equipment Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States Newborn Screening Equipment Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 United States Newborn Screening Equipment Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 United States Newborn Screening Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 United States Newborn Screening Equipment Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 United States Newborn Screening Equipment Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 United States Newborn Screening Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 United States Newborn Screening Equipment Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 United States Newborn Screening Equipment Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 United States Newborn Screening Equipment Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Newborn Screening Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Newborn Screening Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Newborn Screening Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Newborn Screening Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Newborn Screening Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Newborn Screening Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Newborn Screening Equipment Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Newborn Screening Equipment Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Newborn Screening Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Newborn Screening Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Newborn Screening Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Newborn Screening Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Newborn Screening Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Newborn Screening Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Newborn Screening Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Newborn Screening Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Newborn Screening Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Newborn Screening Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Newborn Screening Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Newborn Screening Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Medtronic

12.1.1 Medtronic Corporation Information

12.1.2 Medtronic Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Medtronic Newborn Screening Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Medtronic Newborn Screening Equipment Products Offered

12.1.5 Medtronic Recent Development

12.2 GE Healthcare

12.2.1 GE Healthcare Corporation Information

12.2.2 GE Healthcare Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 GE Healthcare Newborn Screening Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 GE Healthcare Newborn Screening Equipment Products Offered

12.2.5 GE Healthcare Recent Development

12.3 Waters Corp.

12.3.1 Waters Corp. Corporation Information

12.3.2 Waters Corp. Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Waters Corp. Newborn Screening Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Waters Corp. Newborn Screening Equipment Products Offered

12.3.5 Waters Corp. Recent Development

12.4 PerkinElmer Inc

12.4.1 PerkinElmer Inc Corporation Information

12.4.2 PerkinElmer Inc Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 PerkinElmer Inc Newborn Screening Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 PerkinElmer Inc Newborn Screening Equipment Products Offered

12.4.5 PerkinElmer Inc Recent Development

12.5 Agilent Technologies Inc.

12.5.1 Agilent Technologies Inc. Corporation Information

12.5.2 Agilent Technologies Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Agilent Technologies Inc. Newborn Screening Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Agilent Technologies Inc. Newborn Screening Equipment Products Offered

12.5.5 Agilent Technologies Inc. Recent Development

12.6 Natus Medical Inc.

12.6.1 Natus Medical Inc. Corporation Information

12.6.2 Natus Medical Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Natus Medical Inc. Newborn Screening Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Natus Medical Inc. Newborn Screening Equipment Products Offered

12.6.5 Natus Medical Inc. Recent Development

12.7 Trivitron Healthcare

12.7.1 Trivitron Healthcare Corporation Information

12.7.2 Trivitron Healthcare Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Trivitron Healthcare Newborn Screening Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Trivitron Healthcare Newborn Screening Equipment Products Offered

12.7.5 Trivitron Healthcare Recent Development

12.8 Masimo Corp.

12.8.1 Masimo Corp. Corporation Information

12.8.2 Masimo Corp. Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Masimo Corp. Newborn Screening Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Masimo Corp. Newborn Screening Equipment Products Offered

12.8.5 Masimo Corp. Recent Development

12.9 AB Sciex LLC

12.9.1 AB Sciex LLC Corporation Information

12.9.2 AB Sciex LLC Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 AB Sciex LLC Newborn Screening Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 AB Sciex LLC Newborn Screening Equipment Products Offered

12.9.5 AB Sciex LLC Recent Development

12.10 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

12.10.1 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. Corporation Information

12.10.2 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. Newborn Screening Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. Newborn Screening Equipment Products Offered

12.10.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Newborn Screening Equipment Industry Trends

13.2 Newborn Screening Equipment Market Drivers

13.3 Newborn Screening Equipment Market Challenges

13.4 Newborn Screening Equipment Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Newborn Screening Equipment Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”