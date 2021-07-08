New Report On Cannabis Drinks Market Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures With Forecasts Growth by 2027|Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth Corporation, Aphria

“

Los Angeles, United State: The report is a compilation of comprehensive research studies on various aspects of the global Cannabis Drinks Market. With accurate data and highly authentic information, it makes a brilliant attempt to provide a real, transparent picture of current and future situations of the global Cannabis Drinks market. Market participants can use this powerful tool when creating effective business plans or making important changes to their strategies. The report discusses about the growth of the global as well as regional markets. It also brings to light high-growth segments of the global Cannabis Drinks market and how they will progress in the coming years.

The authors of report have analyzed the vendor landscape in great detail with special focus on leading players of the global Cannabis Drinks market. The report answers critical questions of players and provides deep assessment of production, consumption, manufacturing, sales, and other vital factors. Importantly, it analyzes crucial market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities. With the help of the report, players can easily identify untapped opportunities available in the global Cannabis Drinks market. Moreover, they will be able to gain crucial insights not only into the growth of the global Cannabis Drinks market but also its product, application, and regional segments.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2001407/global-cannabis-drinks-market

Are you looking for thorough analysis of the competition in the global Cannabis Drinks market? Well, this report offers just the right analysis you are looking for. Furthermore, you can ask for a customization of the report based on your requirements. The authors of the report are subject matter experts and hold strong knowledge and experience in market research. In the competitive analysis section, the report throws light on key strategies, future development plans, product portfolios, and other aspects of the business of top players. The report provides enough information and data to help readers to gain sound understanding of the vendor landscape.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Cannabis Drinks Market Research Report: Constellation Brands, Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth Corporation, Aphria, Cronos Group, CannTrust Holdings, VIVO Cannabis, Tilray, OrganiGram Holdings, American Premium Water, The Supreme Cannabis Company, Joybird Hemp Beverage

Global Cannabis Drinks Market by Type: , CBD, THC By Application:, Mass Merchandiser, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, Other

The researchers authoring this report have segmented the global Cannabis Drinks market according to type of product and application. Each segment included in the report is analyzed based on various factors such as market share, CAGR, market size, demand, and future growth potential. The segmental study provided in the report will help players to focus on key growth areas of the global Cannabis Drinks market. The analysts have also focused on regional analysis of the global Cannabis Drinks market. Here, growth opportunities in key regions and countries have been explored by the analysts.

Questions Answered by the Report:

What will be the size of the global Cannabis Drinks market in 2025?

What is the current CAGR of the global Cannabis Drinks market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Cannabis Drinks market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Cannabis Drinks market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the global Cannabis Drinks market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global Cannabis Drinks market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2001407/global-cannabis-drinks-market

Table Content

1 Cannabis Drinks Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Cannabis Drinks

1.2 Cannabis Drinks Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Cannabis Drinks Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 CBD

1.2.3 THC

1.3 Cannabis Drinks Segment by Application

1.3.1 Cannabis Drinks Sales Comparison by Application: 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Mass Merchandiser

1.3.3 Specialty Stores

1.3.4 Online Retail

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global Cannabis Drinks Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Cannabis Drinks Revenue 2015-2027

1.4.2 Global Cannabis Drinks Sales 2015-2027

1.4.3 Cannabis Drinks Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027

1.5 Cannabis Drinks Industry

1.6 Cannabis Drinks Market Trends 2 Global Cannabis Drinks Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Cannabis Drinks Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2021)

2.2 Global Cannabis Drinks Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2021)

2.3 Global Cannabis Drinks Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Cannabis Drinks Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Cannabis Drinks Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Cannabis Drinks Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Cannabis Drinks Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Cannabis Drinks Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Cannabis Drinks Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2021

3.2 Global Cannabis Drinks Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2021

3.3 North America Cannabis Drinks Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Cannabis Drinks Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Cannabis Drinks Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Cannabis Drinks Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Cannabis Drinks Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Cannabis Drinks Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Cannabis Drinks Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Cannabis Drinks Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Cannabis Drinks Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Cannabis Drinks Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Cannabis Drinks Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Cannabis Drinks Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Drinks Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Drinks Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Drinks Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E 4 Global Cannabis Drinks Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Cannabis Drinks Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2021)

4.2 Global Cannabis Drinks Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2021)

4.3 Global Cannabis Drinks Price Market Share by Type (2015-2021)

4.4 Global Cannabis Drinks Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2021): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Global Cannabis Drinks Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Cannabis Drinks Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2021)

5.2 Global Cannabis Drinks Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2021)

5.3 Global Cannabis Drinks Price by Application (2015-2021) 6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Cannabis Drinks Business

6.1 Constellation Brands

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Constellation Brands Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 Constellation Brands Cannabis Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2021)

6.1.4 Constellation Brands Products Offered

6.1.5 Constellation Brands Recent Development

6.2 Aurora Cannabis

6.2.1 Aurora Cannabis Corporation Information

6.2.2 Aurora Cannabis Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 Aurora Cannabis Cannabis Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2021)

6.2.4 Aurora Cannabis Products Offered

6.2.5 Aurora Cannabis Recent Development

6.3 Canopy Growth Corporation

6.3.1 Canopy Growth Corporation Corporation Information

6.3.2 Canopy Growth Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 Canopy Growth Corporation Cannabis Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2021)

6.3.4 Canopy Growth Corporation Products Offered

6.3.5 Canopy Growth Corporation Recent Development

6.4 Aphria

6.4.1 Aphria Corporation Information

6.4.2 Aphria Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 Aphria Cannabis Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2021)

6.4.4 Aphria Products Offered

6.4.5 Aphria Recent Development

6.5 Cronos Group

6.5.1 Cronos Group Corporation Information

6.5.2 Cronos Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 Cronos Group Cannabis Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2021)

6.5.4 Cronos Group Products Offered

6.5.5 Cronos Group Recent Development

6.6 CannTrust Holdings

6.6.1 CannTrust Holdings Corporation Information

6.6.2 CannTrust Holdings Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 CannTrust Holdings Cannabis Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2021)

6.6.4 CannTrust Holdings Products Offered

6.6.5 CannTrust Holdings Recent Development

6.7 VIVO Cannabis

6.6.1 VIVO Cannabis Corporation Information

6.6.2 VIVO Cannabis Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 VIVO Cannabis Cannabis Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2021)

6.4.4 VIVO Cannabis Products Offered

6.7.5 VIVO Cannabis Recent Development

6.8 Tilray

6.8.1 Tilray Corporation Information

6.8.2 Tilray Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 Tilray Cannabis Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2021)

6.8.4 Tilray Products Offered

6.8.5 Tilray Recent Development

6.9 OrganiGram Holdings

6.9.1 OrganiGram Holdings Corporation Information

6.9.2 OrganiGram Holdings Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 OrganiGram Holdings Cannabis Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2021)

6.9.4 OrganiGram Holdings Products Offered

6.9.5 OrganiGram Holdings Recent Development

6.10 American Premium Water

6.10.1 American Premium Water Corporation Information

6.10.2 American Premium Water Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 American Premium Water Cannabis Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2021)

6.10.4 American Premium Water Products Offered

6.10.5 American Premium Water Recent Development

6.11 The Supreme Cannabis Company

6.11.1 The Supreme Cannabis Company Corporation Information

6.11.2 The Supreme Cannabis Company Cannabis Drinks Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.11.3 The Supreme Cannabis Company Cannabis Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2021)

6.11.4 The Supreme Cannabis Company Products Offered

6.11.5 The Supreme Cannabis Company Recent Development

6.12 Joybird Hemp Beverage

6.12.1 Joybird Hemp Beverage Corporation Information

6.12.2 Joybird Hemp Beverage Cannabis Drinks Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.12.3 Joybird Hemp Beverage Cannabis Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2021)

6.12.4 Joybird Hemp Beverage Products Offered

6.12.5 Joybird Hemp Beverage Recent Development 7 Cannabis Drinks Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Cannabis Drinks Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Cannabis Drinks

7.4 Cannabis Drinks Industrial Chain Analysis 8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Cannabis Drinks Distributors List

8.3 Cannabis Drinks Customers 9 Market Dynamics 9.1 Market Trends 9.2 Opportunities and Drivers 9.3 Challenges 9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Cannabis Drinks Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Cannabis Drinks by Type (2021-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Cannabis Drinks by Type (2021-2027)

10.2 Cannabis Drinks Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Cannabis Drinks by Application (2021-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Cannabis Drinks by Application (2021-2027)

10.3 Cannabis Drinks Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Cannabis Drinks by Region (2021-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Cannabis Drinks by Region (2021-2027)

10.4 North America Cannabis Drinks Estimates and Projections (2021-2027)

10.5 Europe Cannabis Drinks Estimates and Projections (2021-2027)

10.6 Asia Pacific Cannabis Drinks Estimates and Projections (2021-2027)

10.7 Latin America Cannabis Drinks Estimates and Projections (2021-2027)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Drinks Estimates and Projections (2021-2027) 11 Research Finding and Conclusion 12 Methodology and Data Source 12.1 Methodology/Research Approach 12.1.1 Research Programs/Design 12.1.2 Market Size Estimation 12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 12.2 Data Source 12.2.1 Secondary Sources 12.2.2 Primary Sources 12.3 Author List 12.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

“” “