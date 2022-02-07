New Report Jasmine Rice Market Revenue facts statastics By2028 | COFCO, Fu Tai Long, Wilmar

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATE: – The report on the global Jasmine Rice market is comprehensively prepared with main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Jasmine Rice Market. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Jasmine Rice market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Jasmine Rice market.

With deep quantitative and qualitative analysis, the report provides encyclopedic and accurate research study on important aspects of the global Jasmine Rice market. It brings to light key factors affecting the growth of different segments and regions in the global Jasmine Rice market. It also offers SWOT, Porter's Five Forces, and PESTLE analysis to thoroughly examine the global Jasmine Rice market. It gives a detailed study on manufacturing cost, upstream and downstream buyers, distributors, marketing strategy, and marketing channel development trends of the global Jasmine Rice market.

Jasmine Rice Market Leading Players: COFCO, Fu Tai Long, Wilmar, Zhong Lv Bai Chuan, Jing Chu Da Di, Tai Liang, Hu Bei Jing Chu Liang You, Jin Jian, Wan Nian Gong

Product Type:

Whte, Brown, Others

By Application:

Supermarkets and Malls, Online Shopping Sites, Retail Stores, Others



Regions and Countries

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Key Questions Answered

• What is the size and CAGR of the global Jasmine Rice market?

• Which are the leading segments of the global Jasmine Rice market?

• What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

• What is the nature of competition in the global Jasmine Rice market?

• How will the global Jasmine Rice market advance in the coming years?

• What are the main strategies adopted in the global Jasmine Rice market?

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Jasmine Rice Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Jasmine Rice Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Whte

1.2.3 Brown

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Jasmine Rice Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Supermarkets and Malls

1.3.3 Online Shopping Sites

1.3.4 Retail Stores

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Jasmine Rice Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.2 Global Jasmine Rice Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.3 Global Jasmine Rice Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.4 Global Jasmine Rice Sales by Region

2.4.1 Global Jasmine Rice Sales by Region (2017-2022)

2.4.2 Global Sales Jasmine Rice by Region (2023-2028)

2.5 Global Jasmine Rice Revenue by Region

2.5.1 Global Jasmine Rice Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global Jasmine Rice Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa 3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Jasmine Rice Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Jasmine Rice Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Jasmine Rice Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Jasmine Rice in 2021

3.2 Global Jasmine Rice Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Jasmine Rice Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.2.2 Global Jasmine Rice Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Jasmine Rice Revenue in 2021

3.3 Global Jasmine Rice Sales Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Jasmine Rice Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Jasmine Rice Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Jasmine Rice Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Jasmine Rice Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)

4.1.2 Global Jasmine Rice Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)

4.1.3 Global Jasmine Rice Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

4.2 Global Jasmine Rice Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Jasmine Rice Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Jasmine Rice Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)

4.2.3 Global Jasmine Rice Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

4.3 Global Jasmine Rice Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Jasmine Rice Price by Type (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Global Jasmine Rice Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Jasmine Rice Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Jasmine Rice Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)

5.1.2 Global Jasmine Rice Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)

5.1.3 Global Jasmine Rice Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

5.2 Global Jasmine Rice Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Jasmine Rice Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)

5.2.2 Global Jasmine Rice Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)

5.2.3 Global Jasmine Rice Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

5.3 Global Jasmine Rice Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Jasmine Rice Price by Application (2017-2022)

5.3.2 Global Jasmine Rice Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 6 North America

6.1 North America Jasmine Rice Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Jasmine Rice Sales by Type (2017-2028)

6.1.2 North America Jasmine Rice Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

6.2 North America Jasmine Rice Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Jasmine Rice Sales by Application (2017-2028)

6.2.2 North America Jasmine Rice Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 North America Jasmine Rice Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Jasmine Rice Sales by Country (2017-2028)

6.3.2 North America Jasmine Rice Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Jasmine Rice Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Jasmine Rice Sales by Type (2017-2028)

7.1.2 Europe Jasmine Rice Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 Europe Jasmine Rice Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Jasmine Rice Sales by Application (2017-2028)

7.2.2 Europe Jasmine Rice Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 Europe Jasmine Rice Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Jasmine Rice Sales by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 Europe Jasmine Rice Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Jasmine Rice Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Jasmine Rice Sales by Type (2017-2028)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Jasmine Rice Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Asia Pacific Jasmine Rice Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Jasmine Rice Sales by Application (2017-2028)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Jasmine Rice Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Asia Pacific Jasmine Rice Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Jasmine Rice Sales by Region (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Jasmine Rice Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

8.3.12 Philippines 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Jasmine Rice Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Jasmine Rice Sales by Type (2017-2028)

9.1.2 Latin America Jasmine Rice Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 Latin America Jasmine Rice Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Jasmine Rice Sales by Application (2017-2028)

9.2.2 Latin America Jasmine Rice Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 Latin America Jasmine Rice Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Jasmine Rice Sales by Country (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Latin America Jasmine Rice Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina 10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Jasmine Rice Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Jasmine Rice Sales by Type (2017-2028)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Jasmine Rice Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Jasmine Rice Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Jasmine Rice Sales by Application (2017-2028)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Jasmine Rice Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Jasmine Rice Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Jasmine Rice Sales by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Jasmine Rice Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia 11 Company Profiles

11.1 COFCO

11.1.1 COFCO Corporation Information

11.1.2 COFCO Overview

11.1.3 COFCO Jasmine Rice Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.1.4 COFCO Jasmine Rice Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.1.5 COFCO Recent Developments

11.2 Fu Tai Long

11.2.1 Fu Tai Long Corporation Information

11.2.2 Fu Tai Long Overview

11.2.3 Fu Tai Long Jasmine Rice Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.2.4 Fu Tai Long Jasmine Rice Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.2.5 Fu Tai Long Recent Developments

11.3 Wilmar

11.3.1 Wilmar Corporation Information

11.3.2 Wilmar Overview

11.3.3 Wilmar Jasmine Rice Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.3.4 Wilmar Jasmine Rice Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.3.5 Wilmar Recent Developments

11.4 Zhong Lv Bai Chuan

11.4.1 Zhong Lv Bai Chuan Corporation Information

11.4.2 Zhong Lv Bai Chuan Overview

11.4.3 Zhong Lv Bai Chuan Jasmine Rice Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.4.4 Zhong Lv Bai Chuan Jasmine Rice Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.4.5 Zhong Lv Bai Chuan Recent Developments

11.5 Jing Chu Da Di

11.5.1 Jing Chu Da Di Corporation Information

11.5.2 Jing Chu Da Di Overview

11.5.3 Jing Chu Da Di Jasmine Rice Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.5.4 Jing Chu Da Di Jasmine Rice Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.5.5 Jing Chu Da Di Recent Developments

11.6 Tai Liang

11.6.1 Tai Liang Corporation Information

11.6.2 Tai Liang Overview

11.6.3 Tai Liang Jasmine Rice Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.6.4 Tai Liang Jasmine Rice Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.6.5 Tai Liang Recent Developments

11.7 Hu Bei Jing Chu Liang You

11.7.1 Hu Bei Jing Chu Liang You Corporation Information

11.7.2 Hu Bei Jing Chu Liang You Overview

11.7.3 Hu Bei Jing Chu Liang You Jasmine Rice Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.7.4 Hu Bei Jing Chu Liang You Jasmine Rice Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.7.5 Hu Bei Jing Chu Liang You Recent Developments

11.8 Jin Jian

11.8.1 Jin Jian Corporation Information

11.8.2 Jin Jian Overview

11.8.3 Jin Jian Jasmine Rice Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.8.4 Jin Jian Jasmine Rice Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.8.5 Jin Jian Recent Developments

11.9 Wan Nian Gong

11.9.1 Wan Nian Gong Corporation Information

11.9.2 Wan Nian Gong Overview

11.9.3 Wan Nian Gong Jasmine Rice Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.9.4 Wan Nian Gong Jasmine Rice Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.9.5 Wan Nian Gong Recent Developments 12 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Jasmine Rice Industry Chain Analysis

12.2 Jasmine Rice Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Jasmine Rice Production Mode & Process

12.4 Jasmine Rice Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Jasmine Rice Sales Channels

12.4.2 Jasmine Rice Distributors

12.5 Jasmine Rice Customers 13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Jasmine Rice Industry Trends

13.2 Jasmine Rice Market Drivers

13.3 Jasmine Rice Market Challenges

13.4 Jasmine Rice Market Restraints 14 Key Findings in The Global Jasmine Rice Study 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

“